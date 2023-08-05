I Rely on This Unsexy Style Hack for Easing Foot Pain When Wearing Tight, Uncomfortable Shoes

I have gone through the majority of my life wearing uncomfortable shoes. What can I say? I have a thing for soaring high heels, pointed-toe pumps, and strappy sandals. But once I moved to New York City and started walking everywhere, my feet began to take a real beating; after a day out, they were always sore and achy, leading to bunions. I knew something had to change or I’d begin to suffer some real consequences. That’s when I discovered the one style hack everyone needs: Yogatoes Gems Toe Stretchers.

Yogatoes Gems Toe Stretchers are jelly-like separators that “gently realign and stretch the toes and the small muscles around the toes,” according to New York City podiatrist Dr. Casey Ann Pidich (aka Dr. Glass Slippers). She continued to tell InStyle that this helps with conditions like “overlapping toes, bunions, or hammertoes.” If you’re a shoe fanatic like me, then this is a game-changer, because when pointed-toe footwear and pencil-thin heels are worn for extended amounts of time, the toes are forced into an “unnatural position, causing them to become cramped and compressed.” Thankfully, Yogatoes Gems Toe Stretchers “can counteract the effects of wearing high heels and relieve pressure and strain on the toes,” she said.

While toe stretchers may not be all that sexy, they really work. After wearing the cutest shoes for hours on end, I look forward to plopping down on the couch and slipping on my Yogatoes. To use, I simply place each gem in between each toe. The first time using them, they may be a bit snug, but wetting the separators helps to slide them on. During the first few wears, I left them on for 15 minutes, as recommended by the brand, and instantly felt my foot relax and stretch. Even more impressive, I saw immediate results after taking them off; my toes were in more correct positions and my bunions were relieved. Following the first few uses, I was able to build my wear time up to an hour and experienced improved foot balance, alignment, and comfort. So, though I was wearing uncomfortable but cute shoes, Yogatoes Gems Toe Stretchers combated their harsh effects.

But even if you don’t regularly wear pumps or constricting shoes, Yogatoes Gems are still a must-have, especially if you’re in a profession where you’re constantly walking or standing. “[Toe separators] are helpful for people who spend much time on their feet,” said Dr. Pidich, claiming they provide a “relaxing and conforming experience” by giving “sore feet a chance to rest and recover.” Therefore, anyone can unlock the benefits of Yogatoes Gems with just a few minutes each night.

With over 8,200 perfect ratings and being named number one best-selling product in Amazon’s toe separators category, they’ve even curated a large roster of fans across the board. Shoppers “love” Yogatoes Gems, calling them “heaven” and saying their foot cramps are “gone” thanks to the innovative product. Another reviewer said “every time [they] go out” and wear heels or shoes that would “normally kill and blister [their] feet,” they wear their separators, and not once have they had sore or blemished feet the next day. Someone else said wearing them can “get addictive” because they’re “such a relief” — and I’d have to agree.

So, take it from a podiatrist, reviewers, and a fashion editor: Yogatoes Gems Toe Stretchers are the real deal for sore, achy feet. Even better, you won’t have to ditch your gorgeous pumps with the help of this easy-to-use style hack.