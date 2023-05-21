I’ll Be Wearing This Shiny, Celebrity-Loved Bag Trend All Summer Long — and It’s Less Than $40 at Amazon

From a very early age, handbags were my gateway to all things fashion. If you saw me, you saw me with a purse — my friends and family even nicknamed me the “bag lady.” I was obsessed with all the different bag styles and that they were able to house all my most-prized possessions (aka, lip gloss) on the go.

While my family kept me stocked with a healthy collection of bags, there was one silver baguette-style bag in particular that I gravitated towards most often; I literally wore it until all the silver rhinestones peeled off. So when I heard that metallic handbags are the "It" bag of the season, I immediately went on the hunt for the perfect early 2000s-inspired style to add to my collection. It was just before fashion week when I came across Yikoee's Crystal Clutch Bag on Amazon, and it took me right back to the silver baguette bag from my childhood — an immediate cart add.

The metallic bag comes in four shiny colors: silver, gold, green, and black, and is covered with high-quality rhinestones on both the purse and straps. It comes with detachable straps so the bag can be worn on the shoulder or converted into a clutch. The main compartment has a secure metal zipper closure that is easy to open and close, and the elongated rectangle silhouette allows you to comfortably store all your necessities.

Growing up, the only thing I carried in my bag was lip gloss, fruit snacks, and Barbies. While I still carry my lip gloss, my bag necessities as an adult are a bit different. In my smaller clutches, I keep my hand sanitizer, sunscreen, a cardholder, keys, the lip products I’m wearing that day, my phone, and my portable charger. And since I bought the crystal clutch for fashion week, I’d also been squeezing in my foldable flats for a shoe change. To my surprise, this small-but-might bag fit it all. The bag has a roomy, shapeless design that’s non-constricting, so you can stuff as much in it as you need to. Plus, the straps sit at the perfect length and my arm doesn't feel like it’s being weighed down. Additionally, I've worn it multiple times and can confidently report that the rhinestones have stayed securely in place.

While I have purchased multiples of this metallic Amazon bag, I’m not the only one that’s a fan of the trend. Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian, and Dua Lipa have all donned their own shiny number with bold outfits, giving us endless style inspo. Cyrus paired a silver baguette-style bag with a green fur coat and a glimmering sequin dress for her album release party, while Kardashian wore her mini metallic bag with a hot pink bodysuit and matching sky-high boots. And Dua Lipa kept the vibrant color theme going when she wore a punchy yellow motocross-style jacket with a matching mini skirt and chrome boots to accompany her silver clutch.

