Amazon Shoppers Found the Cutest One-Piece Summer Outfit, and It's Just $20

Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
Published on June 10, 2023

If you ask me, the best part of summer fashion is that there are so many one-and-done outfit options. Whether you prefer dresses, rompers, or even overalls, all you have to do is throw on that singular piece of clothing, add a pair of shoes, and you’re ready to head out the door. And this season, Amazon shoppers are especially loving these overall shorts that are on sale for $20.

Made from a blend of cotton and linen, the overalls come in nine colors and sizes S through XXL. They have a scoop-neck design in both the front and back, along with six decorative buttons down the front, two side pockets, and adjustable knots on the straps, so you can find the most comfortable fit.

Given how easy the overalls are to style, it’s no wonder they’re a number one best-seller on Amazon. For a casual, everyday look, wear them with a simple tee or tank underneath, and finish off the outfit with flat sandals and a tote bag. You can also wear them as a beach cover-up with your favorite swimsuit and sun hat. 

In the reviews section, shoppers can’t stop raving about the short overalls. One reviewer called it the “best comfy, cute outfit,” adding that they’ve worn the one-piece “so many times” since it arrived and have “received so many compliments.” Another shopper called the overalls “super cute and breathable,” and even said its material gets softer after going through the wash. 

Many pregnant shoppers are fans of the romper, too. One person, who was eight months along at the time of their review, said the overalls “looked so cute” with their bump, and noted that they were “excited to wear it [when they’re] not pregnant as well.” A second reviewer said they “love the way [the overalls] look” on them at nine months pregnant. Plus, another person said they ordered the romper as a postpartum outfit, confirming it’s “really cute to wear in and out of the house.”

Regardless of what you have planned this summer, you’ll be grateful to have an easy-to-wear one-piece in your wardrobe. Just be sure to grab the best-selling Yeokou overalls while they’re on sale for $20 at Amazon. 

