Yara Shahidi Says Playing Tinker Bell Was "Really Powerful"

Disney's latest live-action remake hits streaming today.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 @ 11:43AM
Yara Shahidi
Photo:

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Disney's latest live-action remake, Peter Pan & Wendy, is out on Disney+ today and Yara Shahidi, who stars as Tinker Bell, said to People that seeing a Black Tinker Bell was "something really powerful" and more than just a simple ethnicity swap for the beloved character. In an exclusive interview, she said that before she signed onto the movie, she asked writer-director David Lowery what he really wanted to do with his retelling of the classic fairy tale.

"What do we want to accomplish with this remake of something that's been done and is so beloved?" she asked him. She went on to say that she admired the entire crew's desire to go beyond just adding in characters of color, but to make any changes and choices meaningful and thoughtful. "The entire Disney team was committed to doing more than just swapping out ethnicities. It's about telling a story that feels reflective of the times that we're in."

Shahidi also mentioned Julia Roberts's version of Tinker Bell, which was in the 1991 film Hook. Shahidi said that they shared feistiness, something the animated version of Tink is also known for. 

"My take on Tinker Bell nods towards the classic feistiness that we love about her, that kind of overly expressive nature," she said.

Yara Shahidi

Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images

"It was cool," she said of filming separately from the rest of her cast mates and working on holding 180 different facial positions to express Tinker Bell's character without much speaking. "I'm so used to being on a set, like the Grown-ish set, which has staircases and rooms and beds. For this I was just on a set in Burbank and had to try to recreate that kind of immersive experience and literally fantasize the world around me."

And even though Tinker Bell doesn't say much, Shahidi said she had opportunities to do a lot with her role and hopes that it opens viewers' eyes to the possibility of seeing more actors of color in stories that may have originally excluded them.

"I think being Black and Brown actors, oftentimes our worlds and our work worlds are so serious," she says. "There can be a pressure to always be making a statement in everything you do. While I can argue that there's something really powerful about having a Black Tinker Bell, to be able to have a role where the job was fantasy was really an escape as an actor. … It reminded me how much I enjoy the creativity of my job."

Related Articles
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh's Blunt Bob and Wispy Bangs Are Giving Michelle Pfeiffer From 'Scarface'
Niall Horan NBC's 'The Voice'
Niall Horan’s ‘The Voice’ Coaching Gig Is a Full-Circle Moment
Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton and Ed McVey as Prince William
Netflix Shared the First Official Photos of 'The Crown''s Kate Middleton and Prince William
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith
Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Enjoys Watching His On-Screen Sex Scenes
Doja Cat
Doja Cat Paired Her Completely See-Through Lavender Dress With Red Opera Gloves at the Time100 Gala
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Elevated Her Minimalist White Slip Dress With Bedazzled Bra-Style Straps
Victoria Beckham x VB Beauty Interview: Brow Product Launch
Victoria Beckham Is All About Full, Perfectly Imperfect Brows Right Now
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Just Wants to Have a Drink With Ursula from 'The Little Mermaid'
keke palmer "lightyear" premiere
Keke Palmer Says Celebrities Only “Snap Back” Postpartum Because “It’s Part of the Damn Gig”
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Look Featured a Sky-High Leg Slit and Floor-Sweeping Cape
Rumer Willis 2023 Year of Action Committee Launch Dinner
Rumer Willis Is Now a Mom
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Kelvin Harrison Jr. Was Born For This
Ciara's Sheer Corset Gown Combined So Many Trends We Lost Count
Ciara's Sheer, Underboob-Baring Corset Gown Combined So Many Trends, We Lost Count
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence's Version of an LBD Included Power Shoulders and a Peplum Skirt
This $5 "Very Natural Looking" Matte Eyeshadow Stick That "Stays Put All Day" Is Among Amazon's Best New Beauty Arrivals
Shoppers Say This $5 Eyeshadow Stick “Stays Put All Day” Without Creasing or Smudging
Meghann Fahy
Meghann Fahy Wore a Teeny-Tiny Bra Under Her Power Suit for a Sexy Spin on a Classic Silhouette