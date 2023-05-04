Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This “Flattering,” Just-Launched T-Shirt — and It’s on Sale for $18

During this transitional weather period, my ideal outfit consists of a pair of lived-in jeans, a comfortable T-shirt, and a lightweight jacket. While I’m a big fan of simple crew-neck tees (and have a whole drawer of them to prove it), there are some days when I want to switch up my signature look with a more detailed, trend-forward top. That’s why I turned to Amazon’s Hot New Releases chart for spring shirt inspiration, and I landed on this ruched-sleeve tee that’s on sale for just $18.

The elevated top is currently Amazon’s number-one new release in the T-shirt category, and it’s earning more glowing reviews by the day. Available in 20 colors and patterns and sizes S through XXL, the tee has a split neckline, shirred short sleeves, a longline silhouette, and subtle side slits. Plus, it’s made from a “soft and lightweight” blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex that’s machine-washable.

Shop now: $18 (Originally $24); amazon.com

To justify adding a new T-shirt to my collection, I challenged myself to think of a few ways to style the tee; luckily for me, the outfit possibilities are seemingly endless. In addition to my classic T-shirt, jeans, and light jacket combination, I’ll tuck the tee into a pair of wide-leg pants, and finish off the look with a thin belt and platform sandals. I’ll also wear the T-shirt to work with a high-waisted midi skirt and loafers. And on casual weekend days, I can see myself throwing on the tee with my cropped leggings and running shoes for a walk around the neighborhood.

In the shirt’s reviews section, shoppers are already raving about its fit, feel, and style. One shopper said it’s “so comfortable” and the “fit is great,” since it’s “not skin tight.” Another reviewer agreed, calling the tee “flattering” and “not too tight or loose,” while a third shopper confirmed it’s “thick enough that you can’t see through it.” There’s nothing worse than wearing a clingy T-shirt in the spring or summer, so the tee’s relaxed silhouette is music to my ears.

You can never have too many versatile T-shirts, and you especially can’t say no to an incredible deal on a customer-loved style. Below, check out more colors of this ruched-sleeve T-shirt on sale for $18 at Amazon.

