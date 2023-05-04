Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This “Flattering,” Just-Launched T-Shirt — and It’s on Sale for $18

It’s a number-one new release for a reason.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Shoppers Canât Stop Buying This âFlattering,â Just-Launched T-Shirt â and Itâs on Sale for $18
Photo:

Getty Images

During this transitional weather period, my ideal outfit consists of a pair of lived-in jeans, a comfortable T-shirt, and a lightweight jacket. While I’m a big fan of simple crew-neck tees (and have a whole drawer of them to prove it), there are some days when I want to switch up my signature look with a more detailed, trend-forward top. That’s why I turned to Amazon’s Hot New Releases chart for spring shirt inspiration, and I landed on this ruched-sleeve tee that’s on sale for just $18. 

The elevated top is currently Amazon’s number-one new release in the T-shirt category, and it’s earning more glowing reviews by the day. Available in 20 colors and patterns and sizes S through XXL, the tee has a split neckline, shirred short sleeves, a longline silhouette, and subtle side slits. Plus, it’s made from a “soft and lightweight” blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex that’s machine-washable.

XIEERDUO Womens Summer Tops Casual V Neck T Shirts Short Sleeve Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $24); amazon.com

To justify adding a new T-shirt to my collection, I challenged myself to think of a few ways to style the tee; luckily for me, the outfit possibilities are seemingly endless. In addition to my classic T-shirt, jeans, and light jacket combination, I’ll tuck the tee into a pair of wide-leg pants, and finish off the look with a thin belt and platform sandals. I’ll also wear the T-shirt to work with a high-waisted midi skirt and loafers. And on casual weekend days, I can see myself throwing on the tee with my cropped leggings and running shoes for a walk around the neighborhood. 

In the shirt’s reviews section, shoppers are already raving about its fit, feel, and style. One shopper said it’s “so comfortable” and the “fit is great,” since it’s “not skin tight.” Another reviewer agreed, calling the tee “flattering” and “not too tight or loose,” while a third shopper confirmed it’s “thick enough that you can’t see through it.”  There’s nothing worse than wearing a clingy T-shirt in the spring or summer, so the tee’s relaxed silhouette is music to my ears. 

You can never have too many versatile T-shirts, and you especially can’t say no to an incredible deal on a customer-loved style. Below, check out more colors of this ruched-sleeve T-shirt on sale for $18 at Amazon. 

XIEERDUO Womens Summer Tops Casual V Neck T Shirts Short Sleeve Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $24); amazon.com

XIEERDUO Womens Summer Tops Casual V Neck T Shirts Short Sleeve Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $24); amazon.com

XIEERDUO Womens Summer Tops Casual V Neck T Shirts Short Sleeve Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $24); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Shoppers Run 10+ Miles and Nurses Work 12-Hour Shifts In Amazonâs Best-Selling Sneakers That Are Up to 46% Off (Update-1)
Nurses and Distance Runners Are "Amazed" by These Best-Selling Sneakers That Are Up to 45% Off at Amazon
Jennifer Lopez Was Blooming In This Spring-Inspired Blouse
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Spring 2023’s Trendiest Detail, and I Added a Similar $30 Style to My Amazon Cart
Olivia Culpo Dropped Her Nighttime Routine Essentials Starting at $4 â Including One She Uses âAll the Timeâ
Olivia Culpo Shared Her 7 Nighttime Essentials, From Skincare She Uses "All the Time" to $25 PJs
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Was Blooming In This Spring-Inspired Blouse
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Spring 2023’s Trendiest Detail, and I Added a Similar $30 Style to My Amazon Cart
77-Year-Old Shoppers Say Their "Wrinkles Disappear" Thanks to This $12 Eye Cream at Amazon
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $12 Eye Cream Made Their Crepey Skin and Wrinkles “Disappear"
43,000+ Shoppers Use This Shampoo and Conditioner Set for âPlump, Full Hairâ â and Itâs at Its Lowest Price
43,000+ Shoppers Use This Shampoo and Conditioner Set for “Plump, Full Hair” — and It’s at Its Lowest Price
Coq10 Serum
Shoppers in Their 50s Say This $28 Serum Has the Benefits of Multiple Skincare Products “Rolled Into One”
Wedding Guests Get So Many Compliments On This âSuper Flatteringâ Vince Camuto Dress Thatâs An Entire 73% Off
Amazon’s Secret Designer Outlet Has a “Super Flattering" Wedding Guest Dress for Up to 73% Off
CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Shoppers Say Their Hair Is “Softer and Smoother Than It’s Ever Been” Thanks to This Best-Selling $12 Spray
Sofia Richie Shirt Dress
Here’s How to Recreate Sofia Richie Grainge’s Honeymoon Look for Less Than $100 From Amazon
Amazon Swimsuit
66-Year-Old Shoppers Feel “So Comfortable” in This $34, Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon new fashion
Out of 5,000+ New Amazon Fashion Arrivals This Month, These Are the 10 Pieces Worth Shopping
Shoppers Can Stand, Walk, and Dance in These Best-Selling Heeled Sandals for "12 Hours Straight" Without Pain
Wedding Guests Say They Comfortably Wear These $36 Amazon Block Heels for “12 Hours Straight”
Helen Mirren L'oreal Concealer
Helen Mirren Uses the Drugstore Concealer That Shoppers Call "Excellent for Mature Skin" — and It's $9 Now
Karl Lagerfeld collection launch
This Iconic Designer's Namesake Brand Just Launched a New, Budget-Friendly Collection at Amazon
Margot Robbie Gingham
Margot Robbie and Reese Witherspoon Keep Wearing This Underrated Spring Print, and Similar Styles Start at $22
Amazon Biker Shorts
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying These Now-$15 Biker Shorts in Bulk for Summer
Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream
Shoppers Call This $8 Strengthening Cream “Magic in a Jar” for Healing Weak, Brittle, and Cracked Nails
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Wore My Go-To Two-Piece Spring Outfit Formula, and I Found Similar Sets Under $100 on Amazon