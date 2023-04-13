Amazon Shoppers Say This Spring Top Is “So Flattering” Thanks to This “Dressy” Detail

Hint: It’s all in the sleeves.

By
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders is a copywriter and blogger with over 20 years experience in fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Her work has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, PopSugar and more.
Published on April 13, 2023

As soon as the sun is shining and it’s at least 60 degrees outside, I reach for the short-sleeved items in my closet. I don’t even own that many long-sleeved items to begin with, just because I want it to be warm all the time — and I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve heard my mom say, “Don’t you want to wear a coat?” when I’ve left the house in little more than a threadbare tee and leggings. 

I say all this because, in the case of the Xiierduo Puff Sleeve Tee, I immediately want to buy it in each and every one of its 43 colors and prints. (Yes, 43!) The top is a best-selling style in women’s tees on Amazon, and for good reason. The V-neck and puff sleeves are undeniably feminine and flattering, while the lightweight stretch jersey fabric is absolutely perfect for warmer spring and summer temps. It’s “not thin and just the right thickness for a summer day,” according to one Amazon reviewer, which definitely elevates it in my esteem. Since I tend to wear tees on the slouchier side, I love that the subtly elongated silhouette has a bit of give and movement to it, too.

Since it’s only $25 and available in every color imaginable — from basic black and white to bold mint green to a colorful red and blue floral — I’ll happily be adding quite a few options to my cart.

XIEERDUO Womens Summer Shirt V Neck Casual Tshirts

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

I’m not alone in my admiration for this top, either — more than 4,400 Amazon shoppers have left it a five-star rating. Shoppers especially loved the puff sleeves, with one raving they “make this ordinary T-shirt a trendy piece for your wardrobe.” Others called out that the sleeves are “cute” and “flattering”; one person even said they’re “not exactly poofy, but are folded and drape in a very high-end way.”

Still more five-star reviews pointed out that this top is “perfect for spring” — and, with the lightweight, drapey jersey, I definitely agree. Shoppers loved the “great fit,” and said it’s true to size, calling attention to the fact that it’s “not clingy” and is “very comfortable,” even for a larger 38DD chest. Plus, it’s available in a variety of sizes from XS to 3XL.

I don’t know about you, but I’m already picturing wearing the top with a lightweight cardigan or leather jacket thrown on top and an easy pair of flat sandals. Here are just a couple of the spring-perfect hues I can’t wait to wear — perhaps you’ll agree.

XIEERDUO Womens Summer Shirt V Neck Casual Tshirts

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

XIEERDUO Womens Summer Shirt V Neck Casual Tshirts

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

