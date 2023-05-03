43,000+ Shoppers Use This Shampoo and Conditioner Set for “Plump, Full Hair” — and It’s at Its Lowest Price

That’s just $15 for both bottles at Amazon.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

43,000+ Shoppers Use This Shampoo and Conditioner Set for âPlump, Full Hairâ â and Itâs at Its Lowest Price
Photo:

Getty Images

As someone with thin, flat hair, I’m constantly on the hunt for nourishing treatments that’ll strengthen my locks and give them a lift. And when more than 43,000 Amazon shoppers recommend the same shampoo and conditioner, I have absolutely no choice but to give them a try. The Wow Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner Set gives users their “softest, healthiest, and best-smelling” hair, according to a reviewer, and it’s on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon.

For just $15, you can get 17-ounce bottles of the shampoo and conditioner. Both vegan formulas are made with raw apple cider vinegar, which “can help restore [the] pH of the hair and scalp, … making the hair appear smoother, shinier, and easier to manage,” Dr. Sejal Shah, board-certified dermatologist and founder of SmarterSkin Dermatology, previously told InStyle. Plus, they’re made with almond oil to moisturize and prevent breakage, nettle leaf extract to stimulate growth, and avocado oil to protect your hair from environmental toxins. And in the conditioner, you’ll also find coconut oil for the ultimate hydration. 

Wow Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $31); amazon.com

To see the best results, the brand recommends massaging a dollop of shampoo into wet hair in circular motions for three to five minutes before rinsing it out. Next, lather the conditioner from the mid-section to your ends and let it sit for two to three minutes before thoroughly rinsing it from your strands. 

After reading through the duo’s reviews section, it’s pretty clear why so many shoppers have fallen in love with these hair care products. One reviewer said they turned their “limp, thin hair…plump[and] full” after only one use, while another person confirmed it “smells great” and “makes [their] hair very soft and manageable.” Plus, a third shopper said the “apple cider vinegar shampoo cuts all the grease and keeps [their] hair looking great for days.” 

Many other reviewers shared their hair-growth journeys since adding these products to their routine. One shopper said their hairstylist “noticed a difference in the thickness and texture” of their hair, and another reviewer “can’t believe how much [their] hair has grown in a little over two weeks” of using the shampoo and conditioner. They’re even seeing “a lot less fallout.” 

There’s no question about it — I have to give these seemingly life-changing hair products a go. If you’re also convinced you need the Wow Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner Set, be sure to grab it now while it’s on sale for $15 — its lowest price ever — at Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Coq10 Serum
Shoppers in Their 50s Say This $28 Serum Has the Benefits of Multiple Skincare Products “Rolled Into One”
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Met Gala Complexion Relied on the $10 Foundation-Serum Hybrid Shoppers Love for "Aging Skin"
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Just Wore the Life-Changing Accessory Hack I Use Every Day
Related Articles
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Just Wore the Life-Changing Accessory Hack I Use Every Day
Wedding Guests Get So Many Compliments On This âSuper Flatteringâ Vince Camuto Dress Thatâs An Entire 73% Off
Amazon’s Secret Designer Outlet Has a “Super Flattering" Wedding Guest Dress for Up to 73% Off
CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Shoppers Say Their Hair Is “Softer and Smoother Than It’s Ever Been” Thanks to This Best-Selling $12 Spray
Sofia Richie Shirt Dress
Here’s How to Recreate Sofia Richie Grainge’s Honeymoon Look for Less Than $100 From Amazon
Anne Hathaway Met Gala 2023 Hair
Anne Hathaway’s Stylist Used This $17 Volumizing Spray to Create the Actress’ Sky-High Met Gala Hair
Shoppers Can Stand, Walk, and Dance in These Best-Selling Heeled Sandals for "12 Hours Straight" Without Pain
Wedding Guests Say They Comfortably Wear These $36 Amazon Block Heels for “12 Hours Straight”
Helen Mirren L'oreal Concealer
Helen Mirren Uses the Drugstore Concealer That Shoppers Call "Excellent for Mature Skin" — and It's $9 Now
Lolavie Products Jennifer Aniston Ulta
Jennifer Aniston’s Science-Backed Haircare Line Is Officially Available at Ulta Beauty
Amazon Biker Shorts
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying These Now-$15 Biker Shorts in Bulk for Summer
Amazonâs Hidden Designer Storefront Is Filled With Premium Fashion Deals for Up to 67% Off Right Now
Amazon’s Hidden Designer Storefront Is Filled With Premium Fashion Deals for Up to 67% Off Right Now
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie Used These 5 Beauty Products to Achieve a Glowy Look for Her Wedding Week Festivities
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 7 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 7 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
The Drop Women's Valerie Cutaway-Neck Racerback Rib Knit Tank Top
Amazon Shoppers Found the “Perfect Tank for Layering,” and It’s on Sale for $10
Adidas Originals Women's Samoa Sneakers
Nurses Say These Are “the Most Comfortable Shoes” for 12-Hour Shifts, and They’re 64% Off
Best Scrunchies
The 12 Best Scrunchies of 2023 to Instantly Elevate Your Hair Game
Ruched swimsuits roundup
Amazon Has 10,000+ Flattering Ruched Swimsuits, but Shoppers Love These 10 Under-$50 Options the Most