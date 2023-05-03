43,000+ Shoppers Use This Shampoo and Conditioner Set for “Plump, Full Hair” — and It’s at Its Lowest Price

As someone with thin, flat hair, I’m constantly on the hunt for nourishing treatments that’ll strengthen my locks and give them a lift. And when more than 43,000 Amazon shoppers recommend the same shampoo and conditioner, I have absolutely no choice but to give them a try. The Wow Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner Set gives users their “softest, healthiest, and best-smelling” hair, according to a reviewer, and it’s on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon.

For just $15, you can get 17-ounce bottles of the shampoo and conditioner. Both vegan formulas are made with raw apple cider vinegar, which “can help restore [the] pH of the hair and scalp, … making the hair appear smoother, shinier, and easier to manage,” Dr. Sejal Shah, board-certified dermatologist and founder of SmarterSkin Dermatology, previously told InStyle. Plus, they’re made with almond oil to moisturize and prevent breakage, nettle leaf extract to stimulate growth, and avocado oil to protect your hair from environmental toxins. And in the conditioner, you’ll also find coconut oil for the ultimate hydration.

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $31); amazon.com

To see the best results, the brand recommends massaging a dollop of shampoo into wet hair in circular motions for three to five minutes before rinsing it out. Next, lather the conditioner from the mid-section to your ends and let it sit for two to three minutes before thoroughly rinsing it from your strands.

After reading through the duo’s reviews section, it’s pretty clear why so many shoppers have fallen in love with these hair care products. One reviewer said they turned their “limp, thin hair…plump[and] full” after only one use, while another person confirmed it “smells great” and “makes [their] hair very soft and manageable.” Plus, a third shopper said the “apple cider vinegar shampoo cuts all the grease and keeps [their] hair looking great for days.”

Many other reviewers shared their hair-growth journeys since adding these products to their routine. One shopper said their hairstylist “noticed a difference in the thickness and texture” of their hair, and another reviewer “can’t believe how much [their] hair has grown in a little over two weeks” of using the shampoo and conditioner. They’re even seeing “a lot less fallout.”

There’s no question about it — I have to give these seemingly life-changing hair products a go. If you’re also convinced you need the Wow Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner Set, be sure to grab it now while it’s on sale for $15 — its lowest price ever — at Amazon.