A Cracker that Survived the Titanic Is Set to Go Up For Auction 

Think you’ve had a tough life? Try being this cracker. It survived one of the biggest tragedies of all time.

A 103-year-old cracker that made it off the Titanic is set to go up for auction in England on October 24. It’s already being billed as possibly the “world’s most valuable cracker,” with estimates being that the biscuit (as the Brits call it) could go for as much as $12,000 to $15,000.

According to The Guardian, the Spillers and Bakers pilot biscuit was contained in a lifeboat survival kit, explaining how it was able to persevere without any problems. Apparently realizing the importance of the moment, the cracker was snatched up by James Fenwick, a passenger on the SS Carpathia, one of the boats that went to pick up survivors. He stashed it in a Kodak photographic envelope, labeling it, “Pilot biscuit from Titanic lifeboat April 1912.” Then he probably spent the next century reminding people not to eat it.

“It is the world’s most valuable biscuit,” said Andrew Aldridge, the auctioneer. “We don’t know which lifeboat the biscuit came from but there are no other Titanic lifeboat biscuits in existence, to my knowledge. It is incredible that this biscuit has survived such a dramatic event.” Aldridge didn’t appear to provide any suggested cheese pairings for the lucky auction winner.

Last month, another piece of food-related Titanic memorabilia was also put up for auction: the final lunch menu from the fated ship. That menu, estimated to sell for between $50,000 and $70,000, actually was bid up to $88,000—making this latest auction a perfect opportunity for the poorer Titanic memorabilia collectors among us.

