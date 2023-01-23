A Busy Working Mom Shares the 3 Most Important Beauty Products in Her 15-Minute Routine

Including a blush that gives her an “instant glow.”

Tamim Alnuweiri
Almost two years ago, my older sister Zen welcomed the most wonderful bundle of joy into the world with the birth of her daughter. My niece, Summer, is literally the sun — every time I’m around her is the happiest I’ve ever felt. 

Still, I cannot imagine the strength and energy it takes to raise a child in addition to juggling an intense job in a busy city (she’s a director at a blue-chip art gallery in NYC);  I am constantly bewildered by the way my sister makes handling it all seem effortless. (Meanwhile, I have to take a two-hour nap after babysitting for a measly five hours.) She does it all while always, and I truly mean always, looking chic and put-together. 

One of the most astonishing parts of this is that she says she’s gotten her entire skincare and makeup routine down to just 15 minutes thanks to three do-it-all products. Below are the products she relies on, including a $28 mascara that gives her a falsies look and a blush that provides an “instant glow”: 

  • Dr. Jart’s Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment, $52; sephora.com  
  • Nars Liquid Blush, $30; ulta.com  
  • Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara, $28; iliabeauty.com
A Busy Working Mom Shares the 3 Most Important Beauty Products in Her 15-Minute Routine

InStyle / Zen Alnuweiri

Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30

Sephora

My sister’s skincare routine is pretty bare-boned. Before applying this Dr. Jart product, she uses SkinCeuticals’ Hydrating B5 Gel if her skin is dry or flaky, and then Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream. The redness-neutralizing Cicapair SPF 30, however, stands out to her as one of the most vital products in the lineup. 

Zen uses the Cicapair treatment daily to combat what we think is a hereditary redness issue that is “always alive and well” despite the state of her skin. Obviously, this becomes especially valuable to her on days when she’s breaking out since the slightly green formula camouflages the inflammation in the short term while soothing and repairing skin in the long term.

Shop now: $52; sephora.com 

Nars Liquid Blush

NARS Liquid Blush Shade Orgasm

Ulta

I have previously shared that Nars’ Orgasm Blush was one of the first makeup products I ever used, and one that’s been in my makeup bag for at least a decade. Zen’s makeup bag in our shared childhood bathroom is where I first came across it and like me, the blush remains part of her routine albeit in a new(er) liquid formula. 

“I love the Liquid Blush because it feels like you're putting nothing on. It gives me the instant glow I loved from the original Orgasm powder. I think the liquid formula is even better because it gives me the right amount of sheen and sparkle for everyday wear.” 

Shop now: $30; ulta.com 

Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara

Limitless Lash Mascara

Ilia Beauty

Watching Zen experiment with makeup growing up showed me how fun and expressive it could be. While she still loves to try things like eye gems for special occasions, her approach to everyday makeup is “effortless and natural.” Her routine is quick so she can prioritize her time and attention on her daughter, but also chic and elegant for the high-art world she works in. So Ilia’s Limitless Lash Mascara is perfect for her. 

“I wanted to get lash extensions but I don’t have the time, and the Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara gives me a fake lash look. It makes my lashes pop and I think they look so long and fluttery. I haven’t tried another mascara since I discovered it.” 

Shop now: $28; iliabeauty.com

