The Flattering Maxi Dress Loved by 13,000+ Amazon Shoppers Fits "Like a Glove," and It's 50% Off

It's currently 90 degrees where I am, so the last thing I want to wear is something that will cling to my body and trap heat. My solution? The timeless maxi dress. There’s no piece of clothing that feels breezier and lighter, and it’s a necessity during the dog days of summer. They’re perfect for weddings, going for brunch with the girls, or just running everyday errands around town.

If you’re like me, you need a staple maxi in more than one color to add some variety to your off-duty wardrobe. So when I saw Wolddress's maxi dress on Amazon, which has over 13,000 five-star ratings and is called a "summer staple," by shoppers, I knew I needed it in as many colors as possible.

Wolddress's Maxi Dress

The summer maxi, which is a whopping 50 percent off right now, comes in an expansive size range from S to 5XL and an even wider range of colors and prints, including pink, blue, black, white, gradient, and floral. It features a floor-length, easy silhouette, a deep-scoop neck at the front, a deep V-neck at the back, adjustable dress straps, and its main highlight — pockets. The fabric is super soft, breathable, and stretchy, making it great for all body types and warmer weather.

While I'm just now finding out about the "perfect summer maxi," Amazon shoppers have left over 1,300 reviews on why they are coming back to buy more. One plus-sized shopper said the dress was "perfect length," came in a "very high-quality" fabric, and that it "fits like a glove." Another reviewer said the adjustable straps are “perfect," the material was "soft," and it "wash[ed] so well."

The dress is also lightweight and "incredibly flattering" on the body, says another shopper. They also mentioned that it's "super comfortable" and versatile. A final reviewer said the dress is "very breathable for summer," and that they plan to return to purchase a few more colors.

If you’re like me and have already added three of Wolddress's 50 percent-off maxi dresses to your cart, you should snag this “summer must-have” in all of its colorways while it’s on sale at Amazon.

