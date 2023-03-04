My Favorite 2-Piece Activewear Set Is Only $29 on Amazon, but It’s Comparable to High-End Brands

I strive to move my body daily. If I don't prioritize movement, I can find myself hunched over my desk for more than 8 hours. What really gets me motivated to get up and get moving is a quality workout ‘fit I feel confident in. I own several sets that are both high-end and more reasonable in price, but as a former fashion designer, there are a few things I look out for when I'm purchasing one: The fabric must be thick and supportive with enough stretch to allow my body to move, yet it shouldn’t bunch or roll. Luckily, Wodowei's Two-Piece Workout Set checks all the boxes.



Wodowei's Two-Piece Workout Set comes with both a sports bra and leggings for $29, which is an amazing deal because ,usually, the bra alone is double that price. The set comes in 17 vibrant shades and sizes small to large. The leggings are high-waisted and have a unique contouring design to enhance your shape, but don't have any seams, which eliminates the issue of fabric digging into your skin during your workout. Also seamless, the racerback sports bra has removable padding if you need extra support or concealment. Both pieces are made of the same fabric, which offers four-way stretch, is buttery-soft, and great at wicking moisture.



Amazon

I find myself reaching for this budget-friendly set several times a week. My go-to workouts are pilates and yoga, and this two-piece set allows me to twist and contort my body without digging into me or slipping down. I have found that with some higher-end activewear brands, the fit doesn't work with my activities — despite the triple-digit price tag; once my workout is over, I need to take the set off immediately. With this one from Wodoweit, I am able to wear both pieces from the gym to the store, while feeling cute and comfortable. Even on my rest day, I find myself reaching for it.

With 3,000+ five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers love this workout set as much as I do. One active gym-goer shared that the leggings are "definitely squat-proof," noting that that’ve “tried many different sets on Amazon” in comparison, but these are the “only ones” that are completely opaque. Another who owns three colors voiced that they "sweat a ton when working out,” but this set “does not show [perspiration].” One more repeat-buyer said the leggings "don't move or cut in by bunching,” and also have “nice compression, so you feel held-in."

The idea that you have to pay more for high-quality sports bras and leggings just isn’t true, and this set proves it. Get Wodowei's Two-Piece Workout Set without breaking the bank for $29 on Amazon.