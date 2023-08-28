I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Buttery Soft Layering Top While It's on Sale at Amazon

More than 5,200 people love it, too.

Amazon Fall Top
I’m happy the weather is cooling down because that means I can start wearing all my cozy tops. I love all my tanks and short-sleeve shirts, but I’m more of a transitional sweater, sweatshirt, and long-sleeve kind of girl. And while the afternoons are still warm, I can drape my long-sleeve top over my shoulders, so I’m ready for the cooler evenings. A style I have been reaching for the most lately is Wneedu’s Waffle-Knit Top, so much so  I plan to pick up a few more colors while it’s on sale on Amazon.

The henley-style top comes in 21 colors, including white, black, pink, blue, and purple, and it’s available in sizes XS to 3XL. It features a classic crew neck design, a functional button-up closure, and it’s made from a soft, textured waffle fabric that’s lightweight but warm. The silhouette is a bit oversized without being too baggy, making it a great layering piece for fall and winter.  

Wneedu Waffle-Knit Top

Amazon WNEEDU Women's Waffle Knit Tunic Tops Loose Long Sleeve Button Up V Neck Henley Shirts

Amazon

There are so many reasons I can’t stop talking about how great the Wneedu top is, and I’m not the only one, either, as it has over 5,200 five-star ratings. One thing I love is that it fits a bit slouchier without looking too big or baggy. I can layer tank tops and camis underneath it right now, and come winter, I can easily throw flannels and jackets over it. The fabric is buttery and airy but still substantial enough to keep you warm. And for the price, it’s really great quality; it’s lasted me years and survived extensive washing.

My favorite way to style this top is with a white tank underneath, a pair of jeans, and sneakers. As I mentioned before, I also use it in place of a cardigan by simply draping it over my dresses because of its oversized fit. Best of all? Whenever I wear it out, people always ask me where I got it from because I look so cozy, which, of course, I am. 

I plan on stocking up on more colors of Wneedu’s top, and you can shop it below for $22 on Amazon.

Amazon WNEEDU Women's Waffle Knit Tunic Tops Loose Long Sleeve Button Up V Neck Henley Shirts

Amazon
Amazon WNEEDU Women's Waffle Knit Tunic Tops Loose Long Sleeve Button Up V Neck Henley Shirts

Amazon

