I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Buttery Soft Layering Top While It's on Sale at Amazon

I’m happy the weather is cooling down because that means I can start wearing all my cozy tops. I love all my tanks and short-sleeve shirts, but I’m more of a transitional sweater, sweatshirt, and long-sleeve kind of girl. And while the afternoons are still warm, I can drape my long-sleeve top over my shoulders, so I’m ready for the cooler evenings. A style I have been reaching for the most lately is Wneedu’s Waffle-Knit Top, so much so I plan to pick up a few more colors while it’s on sale on Amazon.

The henley-style top comes in 21 colors, including white, black, pink, blue, and purple, and it’s available in sizes XS to 3XL. It features a classic crew neck design, a functional button-up closure, and it’s made from a soft, textured waffle fabric that’s lightweight but warm. The silhouette is a bit oversized without being too baggy, making it a great layering piece for fall and winter.



Wneedu Waffle-Knit Top

Amazon

There are so many reasons I can’t stop talking about how great the Wneedu top is, and I’m not the only one, either, as it has over 5,200 five-star ratings. One thing I love is that it fits a bit slouchier without looking too big or baggy. I can layer tank tops and camis underneath it right now, and come winter, I can easily throw flannels and jackets over it. The fabric is buttery and airy but still substantial enough to keep you warm. And for the price, it’s really great quality; it’s lasted me years and survived extensive washing.

My favorite way to style this top is with a white tank underneath, a pair of jeans, and sneakers. As I mentioned before, I also use it in place of a cardigan by simply draping it over my dresses because of its oversized fit. Best of all? Whenever I wear it out, people always ask me where I got it from because I look so cozy, which, of course, I am.

I plan on stocking up on more colors of Wneedu’s top, and you can shop it below for $22 on Amazon.

Amazon