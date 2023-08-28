Fashion Clothing Shirts and Tops I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Buttery Soft Layering Top While It's on Sale at Amazon More than 5,200 people love it, too. By Jailynn Taylor Jailynn Taylor Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 28, 2023 @ 06:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / InStyle I’m happy the weather is cooling down because that means I can start wearing all my cozy tops. I love all my tanks and short-sleeve shirts, but I’m more of a transitional sweater, sweatshirt, and long-sleeve kind of girl. And while the afternoons are still warm, I can drape my long-sleeve top over my shoulders, so I’m ready for the cooler evenings. A style I have been reaching for the most lately is Wneedu’s Waffle-Knit Top, so much so I plan to pick up a few more colors while it’s on sale on Amazon. The henley-style top comes in 21 colors, including white, black, pink, blue, and purple, and it’s available in sizes XS to 3XL. It features a classic crew neck design, a functional button-up closure, and it’s made from a soft, textured waffle fabric that’s lightweight but warm. The silhouette is a bit oversized without being too baggy, making it a great layering piece for fall and winter. Wneedu Waffle-Knit Top Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 $22 There are so many reasons I can’t stop talking about how great the Wneedu top is, and I’m not the only one, either, as it has over 5,200 five-star ratings. One thing I love is that it fits a bit slouchier without looking too big or baggy. I can layer tank tops and camis underneath it right now, and come winter, I can easily throw flannels and jackets over it. The fabric is buttery and airy but still substantial enough to keep you warm. And for the price, it’s really great quality; it’s lasted me years and survived extensive washing. My favorite way to style this top is with a white tank underneath, a pair of jeans, and sneakers. As I mentioned before, I also use it in place of a cardigan by simply draping it over my dresses because of its oversized fit. Best of all? Whenever I wear it out, people always ask me where I got it from because I look so cozy, which, of course, I am. I plan on stocking up on more colors of Wneedu’s top, and you can shop it below for $22 on Amazon. Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 $22 Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 $22 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks 80,000+ People Have Added This Best-Selling $9 Body Wash to Their Carts Recently Martha Stewart Just Convinced Me to Add This Ageless Staple to My Fall Wardrobe Jennifer Lawrence Wore the 1 Thing That’ll Take Any Outfit From Basic to Elevated