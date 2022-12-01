Your Winter Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

December 21 commences the winter solstice and Capricorn season — so bust out the mistletoe, flannel pajamas, and hot toddies. As the temperature dips outside, it’s heating up in our personal lives. Luckily, the tarot can offer advice on how to handle the energy ahead. With the help of the cards, we can navigate the months ahead and know how to navigate the process of advancing ourselves into greatness as we head into the new year.



This is your winter 2022 tarot ‘scope, based on your zodiac sign:



Aries: The Emperor

It’s time for you to set major boundaries, Aries. This could mean maintaining limits with your enmeshed family during the holidays. Remember that you don’t have to share things that are private and you shouldn’t feel obligated to overextend yourself to make them happy. Finding a middle ground to work with is ideal — particularly one where everyone (including yourself) stays in their lane throughout all dinner courses.



Taurus: The Hermit

You may find yourself getting extra reflective this winter season. While looking back at old photos on social media, you could be tempted to reach out to an ex flame (for nothing more than sentimental reasons). However, the excitement of reconnecting could be fleeting. You’ll come to see that you don’t need to look to the past to know where you’re going, just remain present in the moment.



Gemini: Knight of Wands

Channeling your energy into one project instead of many will require a lot of discipline. But, if you keep your eyes on the prize and don’t get distracted along the way then success can be yours. Stick to the original vision and be authentic to your dreams. When in doubt, fantasize about the end result— that will keep you on the right path.

Cancer: Queen of Swords

Always one to wear your heart on your sleeve, you’re finding that you want to express your sentiments to others. This will lead to deep and intense conversions with friends and family that you need to have in order to correct the past and make way for a positive future. Words of advice: Don’t be scared to stand in your power and own your feelings, Cancer.

Leo: The Moon

Be careful not to let gossip cloud your thoughts about how you perceive others and how they feel about you. Ignore the rumor mill and make up your opinion about people based on your personal experiences with them. Keep an open mind and perspective without judgements. After all, you’d want them to do the same when it comes to your relationship with them, wouldn’t you?



Virgo: Ace of Wands

Your practical nature has little room for passions — until now. Instead of leaning into your logical side, it’s time to ignite your desires and fully embrace them. Do what you love and only engage with those who you care about. The winter months hold little room for people and things that are lukewarm — only situations that warm you up.



Libra: The Hierophant

In order for you to find balance and justice in life, you find a middle ground between the values of society and your own personal beliefs. Then, you make up your mind about matters. The caveat is that you can get on your high horse and become preachy when you should be helping others. Try to be of service to those in need.

Scorpio: Eight of Disks

It may seem as though the effort you’re putting into the work you do isn’t being seen by your boss or management. However, the opposite is true. They admire your work effort from afar and appreciate your drive. When the time is right, they will send you all the accolades and praise you desire. In the meantime, keep up the good work and have patience.

Sagittarius: 7 of Wands

You don’t have to prove yourself to anyone, Sag. If people are making you feel as though you’re not good enough, it’s a projection of their own worth that they are reflecting on to you. Don’t let their negativity bring you down or alter your optimism about life. If you have to temporarily put them on ice until the matter cools down then do it. Protect your energy.

Capricorn: The Star

The moment has come for you to turn over a new leaf. With the onset of a new season brings the motivation to embrace a fresh approach to life. No matter what happens, you’ll find that a positive mindset helps in guiding you towards happiness. The world is your oyster. Try to remain calm, open, humble, and present to all the opportunities coming your way.



Aquarius: 10 of Swords

Unforeseen and unpredictable circumstances are causing drama in many facets of your life, as the universe makes way for bigger and better things to take their place. This may seem tragic at first, but will prove to be a blessing in disguise. TBH, the darkest hour is just before dawn. As long as you have faith in the process and journey, everything will work out.

Pisces: Knight of Disks

Even though you are hustling to make and save money, you’re finding that you are in desperate need of help regarding your finances. Ask a trusted confidant or advisor for assistance to manage your money. With their guidance, you’ll be back on track. Don’t be too proud or embarrassed to reach out —doing so will only benefit you in the long run.

