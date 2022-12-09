It's time to find an outfit that speaks to your innate personality traits, ensuring you have the best (and best-dressed) season ever.

The cold, shiver-inducing winter months are notoriously difficult to dress for. Between all those layers and bulky materials, pulling together an ensemble that speaks to your innate personality might just feel like a lost cause. However, there are a few tricks worth trying from now until spring — and I'm not just talking about adding a cute scarf to your look. Just like specific colors can spark some magic and turn your mood around, dressing for our star sign's unique vibration can also enhance your winter outfit.

So, which styles should you start wearing, ASAP, in order to make the most of the season? I've picked something to suit each zodiac sign, ahead.

Aries

Getty Images

The Trend: A faux fur jacket.

As mythology notes, the world is jealous of your golden fleece. All the more reason for you to wear a fake fur coat that plays up this quality. Go bold with a print or bright hue to attract attention, or rock a neutral alternative if you want to make a subtle statement.

Taurus

Getty Images

The Trend: A casual, gown-like maxi dress.

Taurus is known for their decadent lifestyle, so it'll feel somewhat natural to rock a fancy maxi dress throughout the day — even if it's from the comfort of their house. Make the look more wearable by dressing it down with combat boots and a long cardigan to maintain your status as a style icon.

Gemini

Getty Images

The Trend: A bright puffy jacket.

You have a bright personality, which is why you should pick a coat that matches and highlights your innate spirit. Plus, you’ll be able to stand out in a crowd and embrace your trendsetting qualities. No one will confuse you with your other, more devious twin when you put this on.

Cancer

Getty Images

The Trend: A babydoll dress.

Your life is ever-changing, much like the phases and signs of the moon (your planetary ruler), so a vintage, floral print babydoll dress is ideal. While you can wear it around town while running errands, it's able to pull double-duty, working as a fun look for gatherings with close friends and family.

Leo

Getty Images

The Trend: A fluffy neon cardigan.

You have a dramatic side, Leo, so it’s fitting that the winter fashion trend you align with most is an oversized fluffy sweater in any neon color (although you may be feeling lime green or Barbiecore bright pink this season). This standout layer will add flair to just about any outfit you put together while also keeping you nice and warm.

Virgo

Getty Images

The Trend: A tweed mini skirt.

This sign tends to gravitate toward a prim and proper, Old Money aesthetic, which means a tweed mini skirt is the perfect item of clothing to add to your closet this season. Lean into the office-chic vibe with a silk button-down shirt or opt for a full sweater set with pearls and colorful tights for a sweet winter outfit.

Libra

Getty Images

The Trend: A monochromatic suit.

Balance is important to you, which is why wearing a monochromatic outfit, such as a suit, will help you find your footing and center this winter, especially in your work life. It'll help to keep you from feeling as though you’re being pulled in two different directions and allow you to find structure as a result.

Scorpio

Getty Images

The Trend: A corset.

A corset will help edgy Scorpio embrace the darker and seductive side of their personality. By styling it with a pair of jeans or a skirt, it will allow you to lean into your personal power and make you feel stronger and more assured. Who knew such a tiny piece of clothing could do all that?

Sagittarius

Getty Images

The Trend: Western wear.

This sign is known as an adventurer, so it makes total sense that they will find solace by wearing a pair of worn-out jeans, a plaid flannel shirt, and bright cowboy boots, fully embracing that vibe. If you're really ready to amp things up, consider a cowboy hat for the ultimate effect this season.

Capricorn

Getty Images

The Trend: A textured turtleneck.

Your earthy sentiments will appreciate the depth of a textured turtleneck since it speaks to your affectionate nature — AKA your senses will be on overload whenever you wear and touch it. It’ll also make a great addition to your favorite wide-leg trousers and the power suits you wear to the office.

Aquarius

Getty Images

The Trend: Flared leggings.

Yoga pants, flared leggings — whatever you call them, these mini bell bottoms will look divine on you as you lean into your inner love child and bring the hippie vibes of the past into the present. The playful fashion of the '60s and '70s suits you, so feel free to add fringe and psychedelic floral prints to complete the look.

Pisces

Getty Images

The Trend: A crochet sweater.

Your imaginative spirit will be drawn to crochet sweaters because every section or patch tells a different story. The bright hues and colors will spark your artistic nature and allow you to dream big in the months ahead, possibly even helping you to manifest your deepest visions.

