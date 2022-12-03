This Cozy, Celeb-Approved Accessory Is Spiking in Sales This Month, and I'm Gifting It to Everyone on My List

When Lenny Kravitz was photographed strolling through New York City in what has to be the world's largest scarf, I first assumed this was one of those bizarre celebrity looks impossible to emulate by the everyday person. I’ve been proven wrong every winter since, but I’m not even mad about it because it is truly the coziest way to bundle up when frigid weather arrives.

The blanket scarf rears its head every winter, but as indicated by Katie Holmes and confirmed by pay-in-installments brand Klarna, it’s a winning look this winter — sales and interest in the product increased by 288 percent over the last six weeks. With that being said, I am relying on it as the foolproof gift for every single person in my life, because regardless of individual style, no one can say no to being warm and cozy.

Below are nine oversized blanket scarves (including the $220 one worn by Katie Holmes) to purchase for yourself or gift to the people in your life, half of which are also on sale.

Shop the Winter-Ready Blanket Scarves:

Urban Outfitters Patterned Blanket Scarf, $49; urbanoutfitters.com

Ysense Women's Plaid Blanket Scarf, $15 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Furtalk Winter Blanket Scarf, $15 with coupon (Originally $30); amazon.com

Madewell Fringed Nubby Scarf, $41 with code VERYMERRY (Originally $58); madewell.com

Free People Ripple Recycled Blend Blanket Scarf, $48; freepeople.com

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Wrap, $100; onequince.com

Coach Multicolored Textured Blanket Scarf, $68 (Originally $228); coachoutlet.com

L.L.Bean Women's Bean's Blanket Scarf, $40; llbean.com

Toteme Classic Wool Scarf, $220; toteme-studio.com

Furtalk Winter Blanket Scarf

Amazon

Shop now: $15 with coupon (Originally $30); amazon.com

To recreate Katie Holmes’ recent casual, comfortable, and cozy look at a more reasonable price point, opt for a neutral solid color scarf like these Furtalk ones, which come in an array of whites, beiges, and grays. They’re 50 percent off and have over 4,000 five-star ratings with shoppers describing them as “soft almost silky but still extremely warm.” Dozens of reviewers specifically highlight that Furtalk’s blanket scarves make wonderful gifts.

Madewell Fringed Nubby Scarf

Madewell

Shop now: $41 with code VERYMERRY (Originally $58); madewell.com

This warm scarf comes in two holiday-appropriate colors: A dark green (that is almost black) and a very festive-feeling pinkish red. This is made of a mixture of acrylic and nylon, which is great for people (like me) who are sensitive to common winter fabrics like wool or cashmere. A shopper described it as “wide and long, without being heavy.” Bonus? It’s 30 percent off with the code VERYMERRY.

Free People Ripple Recycled Blend Blanket Scarf

Free People

Shop now: $48; freepeople.com

Free People’s Ripple Recycled Blanket Scarf is the one that speaks to me the most — perhaps it’s because the texture is reminiscent of the infamous Lenny Kravitz blanket (scarf). It comes in five colors and is made from polyester, 50 percent of which has been upcycled into this garment.

One of the dozens of five-star reviewers wrote, “you could truly use this scarf as a blanket or a wrap — it’s that comfy and soft… very pleasantly huge (Lenny Kravitz vibes).”