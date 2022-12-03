This Cozy, Celeb-Approved Accessory Is Spiking in Sales This Month, and I'm Gifting It to Everyone on My List

The Lenny Kravitz blanket scarf is back in full swing.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 3, 2022 @ 01:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

this Cozy Celeb-Approved Accessory Is Spiking in Sales This Month, and I'm Gifting It to Everyone on My List
Photo:

Getty Images

When Lenny Kravitz was photographed strolling through New York City in what has to be the world's largest scarf, I first assumed this was one of those bizarre celebrity looks impossible to emulate by the everyday person. I’ve been proven wrong every winter since, but I’m not even mad about it because it is truly the coziest way to bundle up when frigid weather arrives. 

The blanket scarf rears its head every winter, but as indicated by Katie Holmes and confirmed by pay-in-installments brand Klarna, it’s a winning look this winter — sales and interest in the product increased by 288 percent over the last six weeks. With that being said, I am relying on it as the foolproof gift for every single person in my life, because regardless of individual style, no one can say no to being warm and cozy. 

Below are nine oversized blanket scarves (including the $220 one worn by Katie Holmes) to purchase for yourself or gift to the people in your life, half of which are also on sale. 

Shop the Winter-Ready Blanket Scarves:

  • Urban Outfitters Patterned Blanket Scarf, $49; urbanoutfitters.com
  • Ysense Women's Plaid Blanket Scarf, $15 (Originally $30); amazon.com
  • Furtalk Winter Blanket Scarf, $15 with coupon (Originally $30); amazon.com
  • Madewell Fringed Nubby Scarf, $41 with code VERYMERRY (Originally $58); madewell.com
  • Free People Ripple Recycled Blend Blanket Scarf, $48; freepeople.com
  • Quince Mongolian Cashmere Wrap, $100; onequince.com
  • Coach Multicolored Textured Blanket Scarf, $68 (Originally $228); coachoutlet.com
  • L.L.Bean Women's Bean's Blanket Scarf, $40; llbean.com
  • Toteme Classic Wool Scarf, $220; toteme-studio.com

Furtalk Winter Blanket Scarf

Womens Winter Scarf Cashmere

Amazon

Shop now: $15 with coupon (Originally $30); amazon.com

To recreate Katie Holmes’ recent casual, comfortable, and cozy look at a more reasonable price point, opt for a neutral solid color scarf like these Furtalk ones, which come in an array of whites, beiges, and grays. They’re 50 percent off and have over 4,000 five-star ratings with shoppers describing them as “soft almost silky but still extremely warm.” Dozens of reviewers specifically highlight that Furtalk’s blanket scarves make wonderful gifts. 

Madewell Fringed Nubby Scarf

Fringed Nubby Scarf

Madewell

Shop now: $41 with code VERYMERRY (Originally $58); madewell.com

This warm scarf comes in two holiday-appropriate colors: A dark green (that is almost black) and a very festive-feeling pinkish red. This is made of a mixture of acrylic and nylon, which is great for people (like me) who are sensitive to common winter fabrics like wool or cashmere. A shopper described it as “wide and long, without being heavy.” Bonus? It’s 30 percent off with the code VERYMERRY

Free People Ripple Recycled Blend Blanket Scarf

Ripple Recycled Blend Blanket Scarf

Free People

Shop now: $48; freepeople.com

Free People’s Ripple Recycled Blanket Scarf is the one that speaks to me the most — perhaps it’s because the texture is reminiscent of the infamous Lenny Kravitz blanket (scarf). It comes in five colors and is made from polyester, 50 percent of which has been upcycled into this garment. 

One of the dozens of five-star reviewers wrote, “you could truly use this scarf as a blanket or a wrap — it’s that comfy and soft… very pleasantly huge (Lenny Kravitz vibes).” 

Shop More Winter Wardrobe Must-Haves:

Related Articles
The Cold-Weather Basic I Can't Live Without in the Winter Is Just $TK
The Cold-Weather Basic That Gets Me (and Thousands of Shoppers) Through Winter Is Just $14 Apiece
Everlane Ballet Flats
These Comfortable Ballet Flats Should Be at the Top of Everyone’s Holiday Wish List
Best Plus-Size PJs
The 8 Best Plus-Size Pajamas For Cozy Nights
8 Best Minimizer Bras
The 8 Best Minimizer Bras That Effectively Reduce Fullness And Bounce
Ugg Slippers Gifting Angle
My Mom Was So Jealous of My Fluffy Ugg Slides That I’m Surprising Her With a Pair for the Holidays
Shoppers Say Amazonâs Best-Selling Fleece Is âSo Soft, Comfy, and Warm,â and Itâs on Sale for Just $16
Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Fleece Is “So Soft, Comfy, and Warm,” and It’s Just $16 Right Now
Zoey Deutch Sparkly Dress "Something From Tiffany's" Premiere After Party
Zoey Deutch Wore Sparkles, Cutouts, and Diamonds to the "Something From Tiffany's" Premiere
What IS Readers Bought on BFCM
The 12 Amazon Products InStyle Readers Loved the Most During Black Friday Weekend — Starting at $7
What IS Readers Bought on BFCM
Katie Holmes Bundled Up in the Viral, Supermodel-Loved Teddy Coat That Always Sells Out
Katie Holmesâ Chic Oversized Scarf Costs $220, but We Found Similar Amazon Styles for $TK
Katie Holmes Just Wore Winter’s Most Popular Oversized Accessory, and We Found Similar Styles Under $20
This Celebrity-Approved Shoe is the Ideal Holiday Gift for Everyone on Your List
The Breathable Sneakers Mila Kunis and Hilary Duff Wear on Repeat Are Up to 50% Off Now in a Rare Sale
The Drop Last-Minute Fashion Sale
Act Fast: You Can Still Save Up to 65% on Amazon’s Influencer-Approved Fashion Brand
Emily Ratajkowski's Best Winter Outfits All Have One Thing in Common
Emily Ratajkowski's Best Winter Outfits All Follow the Same Formula
The 14 Best Places to Shop For Handbags of 2022
The 14 Best Places to Shop For Handbags Regardless of Your Budget
Cyber Monday Spanx
Surprise! Spanx Just Extended Its Cyber Monday Sale, and It Includes the Butt-Lifting Leggings I Swear by
FUTURE OF FASHION: How to Wear Colorful Tights
Colorful Tights Are More Wearable Than You Think — and These Outfits Prove It