Winnie Harlow Just Wore the Most Gorgeous Fishnet Dress With Starfish Nipple Pasties

For anyone who thinks mermaidcore is just a fleeting trend, Winnie Harlow is here to prove that it's always going to be in style. While she prepped for the weekend by stepping out at celebrity favorite Tao in Los Angeles, the model and entrepreneur wore a Retrofête fishnet gown covered in undersea embellishment, including two very strategically placed starfish pasties.

The dress featured a seemingly simple spaghetti-strap silhouette, but it had a bold, open weave and was decorated with tiny starfish. She added strappy cognac-colored heeled sandals to add to the seaworthy look and had her hair up in a top knot. Pro baller Kyle Kuzma was by her side — the two have been dating since April 2020 — after the duo made headlines at an Usher concert. During the show, Harlow hopped into her beau's lap to avoid a one-on-one serenade from Usher (the concert has been rife with controversy, after all).

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Earlier this week, Harlow celebrated her birthday at Delilah's with a slew of very famous friends in Los Angeles. For the occasion, she wore a very sheer pair of pants with a flower-shaped leg cutout and a coordinating barely there top covered in shimmering teardrop-shaped crystals. She accessorized with an intricate updo sprinkled with hair charms and a silver Chanel handbag.



In addition to celebrating her birthday, Harlow will be commemorating a full year in the beauty business. Last year, she launched her skincare brand, Cay Skin, an SPF product that promised no white cast. Since the brand made its debut, she's expanded to include a cult favorite lip balm, body serum, hydrating oil, and lip mask.

