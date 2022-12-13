Wine-Stained Lips Are the Cool, Chic Alternative to Your Typical Red

Perfect for the holidays.

By Natalia Trejo
Published on December 13, 2022 @ 08:00AM
If there’s ever a reason to wear red statement lips, it’s the holidays.

And while there are plenty of reasons to love crimson hues year-round — including that it’s the ultimate sign of confidence — there’s no denying that taking the darker route may just be the cool, chic alternative to the season’s party favorite.

There’s something extra alluring about dark, wine-stained lips. It's more mysterious, while still remaining bold. And even though rich berries and burgundies are more often associated with fall and spooky season, wearing these darker shades during the yuletide festivities is a chic substitute for your typical reds. It’s all about experimenting and kinda, sorta going rogue against traditional holiday beauty trends. 

So if we've done a good job of convincing you, and you’re willing to go down this route, below are some of our favorite wine lipsticks to help you give this luxe lip color a try. 

01 of 09

Code8 Glazé Lip Lacquer in Midnight in London

CODE8 Glaze
Courtesy.

To shop: $38; us.codeeight.com

If you’re looking to wear a highly saturated and glossy lip combo, the Code8 Glazé Lip Lacquer in Midnight London will be among your top picks. At first thought, a lip lacquer in a dark merlot hue may seem intimidating, but it's worth a shot. What's more is the color payoff is brilliant. The highly pigmented hue offers high shine, not to mention it’s long-lasting, which is why you’ll want to consider wearing it at your next holiday party and beyond.

02 of 09

Yves Rocher Satin Lipstick Rouge Elixir in Generous Grape

Yves Rocher
Courtesy.

To shop: $14; yvesrocherusa.com

Oh she’s generous alright. This deeply saturated lipstick is not stingy when it comes to giving color. It's a creamy formula with a rich color payoff that simply can’t go unnoticed. It also offers intense hydration so you don’t need to worry about your lips feeling dry or looking raisin-like after a few hours of wear.

03 of 09

MORA The Satin Sheen Multi-Stick in Jessie’s Girl

Mora Beauty
Courtesy.

To shop: $25; moraglam.com

We love a multi-use product that can achieve multiple tricks. The MORA Satin Sheen Multistick in Jessie’s Girl is a halal-approved lip and cheek color that can help create the perfect monochrome makeup look, whether you’re looking for a natural-looking flush or a more intense outcome. It’s meant to flatter all skin tones with a nourishing, velvet-like formula that can be applied with fingers or a brush. As for ingredients, cocoa seed butter plays a part in keeping the skin moisturized while sunflower seed oil contains antioxidants that help prevent premature signs of aging. All win-wins in our beauty book.

04 of 09

Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Color Balm in Graped Up

Clinique Chubby Stick
Courtesy.

To shop: $20; clinique.com

We’ve been fans of Clinique Chubby Sticks for a while now, and the shade Graped Up is perfect if you want a less-intense lip color that’s still highly noticeable. A swipe (or four) of this moisturizing lip shade is enough to put your lips at a, "Hey, look at me," stance without leaning on the dark, vampy side of things. It’s a great everyday choice, and because the formula is that of a balm’s, it’s safe to apply without fear of smudges in case you’re not near a mirror. 

05 of 09

Gucci Beauty Rouge à Lèvres Mat Matte Lipstick in Vienna Amaranth

Gucci Beauty
Courtesy.

To shop: $45; nordstrom.com

Gucci Beauty never disappoints, and this lipstick adds to the list of splurge-worthy makeup products we love by the luxury brand. The shade Vienna Amaranth is the perfect combination between a dark red and violet, and it leans on the grungier end of the spectrum. This universally-flattering gives intense color and leaves a soft matte finish, but if you look closely, it seems to have the slightest bit of sheen. She’s definitely special.

06 of 09

Rose Inc Satin Lip Color in Poised

Rose Inc
Courtesy.

To shop: $28; roseinc.com

If you’ve ever tried the Rose Inc Satin Lip Color, then you know how amazing this lipstick is. Everything from the creamy texture to the satin finish and the skincare-loving ingredients make this lip product a true beauty winner. The shade Poised is right up our alley with flaunting dark, wine-stained lips that feels ultra-wearable for nighttime and even daytime functions. Plus, if it’s highlighted as one of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s faves, then you know it’s gotta be good.

07 of 09

Byredo Liquid Lipstick in Worship Her

Byredo Worship Her
Courtesy.

To shop: $50; byredo.com

For those who prefer a more traditional lipstick formula, Worship Her is nothing short of stunning with a lightweight, long-lasting effect.

08 of 09

Make Beauty’s Serum Balm Intense Lip Emollient in Berry Moon

Make beauty lipstick
Courtesy.

To shop: $26; makebeauty.com

Your lips will thank you every time you apply this nourishing serum balm. It’s a multitasker that hydrates, soothes, softens, and plumps, all while adding a gorgeous splash of color. Berry Moon may be an attractive option for those who prefer a hybrid between a conditioning treatment and a rich berry lip stain that treats lips with care. 

09 of 09

Blk/Opl Risque Matte Lipstick in Sexy Sangria

Blk OPL
Courtesy.

To shop: $10; ulta.com

The name says it all — Sexy Sangria is a luscious cabernet lipstick that contains a velvety smooth matte formula, pampering lips with nourishing ingredients such as squalane and sunflower oil. This is a solid choice for anyone who favors a tried and true, no-fuss lipstick that delivers intense color at a budget-friendly price. 

