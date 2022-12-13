Wine-Stained Lips Are the Cool, Chic Alternative to Your Typical Red

If there’s ever a reason to wear red statement lips, it’s the holidays.

And while there are plenty of reasons to love crimson hues year-round — including that it’s the ultimate sign of confidence — there’s no denying that taking the darker route may just be the cool, chic alternative to the season’s party favorite.

There’s something extra alluring about dark, wine-stained lips. It's more mysterious, while still remaining bold. And even though rich berries and burgundies are more often associated with fall and spooky season, wearing these darker shades during the yuletide festivities is a chic substitute for your typical reds. It’s all about experimenting and kinda, sorta going rogue against traditional holiday beauty trends.

So if we've done a good job of convincing you, and you’re willing to go down this route, below are some of our favorite wine lipsticks to help you give this luxe lip color a try.