Willow Smith Joins Cher as Face of New Marc Jacobs Campaign

Willow Smith just got the gig of the century. Marc Jacobs tapped the 14-year-old model, singer, and actress to appear in the designer's fall 2015 campaign.
The news comes one week after Jacobs revealed that Cher would star in the campaign and he announced Smith's new role via Instagram with a beautiful photograph of the teen posing in a full skirt, metallic embellished coat and lace-up heels. "Photographed by David Sims, this season's ads feature friends, each of whom evoke a sense of intrigue and inspiration and collectively provoke a true consideration for individuality," he wrote in the caption. "Here today I would like to share (not CHER) with you first, the talented, stylish and charming Willow Smith."
Ever since our first Juergen Teller ad in 1998 which featured Kim Gordon on stage wearing my dress, I have always preferred collaborating with the people who inspire me to give new life to the clothes we show on our runway. Over the years we have photographed an incredibly diverse and exceptional group of talented friends and individuals who I greatly admire: Victoria Beckham, Jamie Bochert, Jarvis Cocker, Sofia Coppola, Miley Cyrus, Dakota Fanning, William Eggleston, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Stephen Malkmus, Samantha Morton, Kate Moss, Charlotte Rampling, Winona Ryder, Stephanie Seymour, Cindy Sherman, Michael Stipe, and Rufus Wainwright, just to name a few. Beauty, style and talent know no age. It is those individuals whose creativity, unique vision, and voice inspire all of us here to create and express ourselves through our medium: fashion. Photographed by David Sims, this season’s ads feature friends, each of whom evoke a sense of intrigue and inspiration and collectively provoke a true consideration for individuality. Here today I would like to share (not CHER) with you first, the talented, stylish and charming Willow Smith @gweelos Stay tuned over the coming weeks for more…
RELATED: Cher to Star in Marc Jacobs Campaign
The designer also hinted in the caption that there are more reveals to come in the next few weeks. Will the campaign feature even more celebrities? Past Marc Jacobs models and muses have included Sofia Coppola, Dakota Fanning, Kate Moss, Winona Ryder, and Jessica Lange—so our expectations are soaring!
PHOTOS: 16 Hollywood Dads and Their Equally Famous Daughters