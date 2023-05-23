Fashion Clothing Shirts and Tops Amazon Shoppers Say This $25 Summer Blouse Feels “Like a T-Shirt” but Has a Stylish, Elevated Look Some call it the "most comfortable" top ever. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Instagram Twitter Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 23, 2023 @ 07:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon While summer doesn’t officially start for a few weeks, I’ll be breaking out my light, breezy wardrobe picks as soon as Memorial Day weekend hits. I’m ready to embrace warm weather fashion with open arms, which is why I’m turning to Amazon to score breathable styles ahead of the season. I’m in the market for comfortable yet fashion-forward pieces I can throw on for a summer stroll or dress up for happy hour, and I just found the latest addition to my shopping cart; This Wiholl square-neck blouse has a relaxed fit and an elevated look — and it’s just $25 at Amazon. The airy blouse is available in 56 styles, including bright colors, neutral tones, floral prints, classic stripes, and other patterns perfect for the season. It’s made from a breathable blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex that’s sure to keep you cool regardless of your summer plans. The top’s comfortable, stretchy fit is comparable to a classic T-shirt, but its square neckline and subtle puff-sleeves give it an elevated silhouette. Pair the shirt with denim shorts and sneakers, sophisticated trousers and heeled sandals, or practically anything else in your wardrobe for an effortlessly chic look. Amazon Shop now: $25; amazon.com After reading the blouse’s rave reviews, it’s clear why nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. One customer described the top as “comfy like a T-shirt but with a little added flair,” while another confirmed it’s the “most comfortable” top they’ve ever owned. A different reviewer said the blouse is “perfect for summer,” thanks to its “soft and lightweight” material. And, another person who loves the shirt so much they “bought three more” said it’s “stretchy” and “breathable,” plus “the square neckline is very flattering.” This “Light and Airy” Amazon Dress Is “Perfect for Summer” — and on Sale for Just $33 Not only is the shirt super comfortable, but it’s stylish, too. One reviewer said it “looks good, and more importantly [they] feel good wearing it,” and another shopper added they get “compliments every time” they style the blouse. A different person said the top is “a great fit for the office or just the weekend,” thanks to its versatile style. Be sure to snag the trending Wiholl top ahead of summer for just $25 at Amazon. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks 64-Year-Old Shoppers Noticed “Younger, Plumper” Skin Thanks to This “Exceptionally Hydrating” Face Cream Nicole Kidman Elevated Her Workout Look in a Flattering Jacket That’s Been Worn by Kate Middleton The Ultra-Comfy Summer Sneaker Helen Mirren Wears Looks Nearly Unrecognizable After Its Latest Makeover