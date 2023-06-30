11 Wide-Leg Jeans Outfits to Try ASAP

Take a walk on the wide-leg side.

By Amber Rambharose
Published on June 30, 2023 @ 11:31AM
Women wear wide-leg pants
Photo:

Getty Images

What do Y2K fashion, '90s style, quiet luxury, and the '70s glam aesthetic all have in common? Stay with us...it's wide-leg jeans. While this particular style may not illicit intense reactions the way that skinny jeans or mom jeans tend to, they're a stealthy OOTD staple and you can't convince us otherwise. However, this relatively low-key silhouette, also seen on trousers, can be intimidating to try. But true story: This writer in particular started wearing wide-leg jeans a year ago and has never gone back.

Maybe it's the silhouette, the timelessness, or the fact that they don't cut off circulation to your legs, but wide-leg jeans have a certain simplicity and sophistication you won't find in other denim styles. If you're feeling mom jean fatigue, you can swap out your go-to pairs for wide-legs and keep wearing all your favorite cropped blouses and tees. If you're living your best life in the midst of the low-rise revolution, there are still wide-leg jeans options that can be seamlessly integrated into your wardrobe. Ahead, we've rounded up 11 wide-leg jeans outfit ideas you should definitely try. Trust us, you'll love it here on the wide-leg side.

With a Structured White Tee

Julia Zwingenberg wears a structured white tee with wide-leg jeans, a wide-leg jeans outfit idea for summer 2023.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Modern Citizen Allegra Gathered-Neck Sleeveless Blouse, $92.
We would never knock a simple plain white tee, but we're also a fan of this basic top when it's designed with a bit more structure. A white short-sleeve shirt with accentuated shoulder pads adds some fashion girlie elevation to this 'fit.

With a Y2K Cutout Top

Vildan Cirpan wears a Y2K cutout top and wide leg jeans, a wide-leg jeans outfit idea for 2023.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: White Fox My Only Vice Long Sleeve Crop Top, $50, and PacSun Medium Blue Wide-Leg Jeans, $40.
Two huge summer fashion trends in one look? Yes, please. The whimsy of a Y2K cutout top complements the wide-leg jeans for a vibe that screams fun, but is still grown-up.

With a Cropped Blazer

Emilia wears a cropped blazer and wide-leg jeans, a wide-leg jeans outfit idea.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: A.L.C. Andy Cropped Linen Jacket, $297.
Keep all eyes on the long lines and bold silhouette that wide-leg jeans create by choosing layers like sweaters or blazers in a cropped fit that end at your natural waist.

With a Halter Top

Heart Evangelista wears a halter top and wide-leg jeans, a wide-leg jeans outfit idea.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Express High Waisted Tan Wide Leg Jeans, $60, and 8 Other Reasons Kenny Top, $89.
Even distressed wide-leg jeans have an unexpected elegance, which can create some serious fashion frisson if you know how to style them. Play up the juxtaposition of edginess and sophistication by wearing torn or distressed wide-leg jeans with a glittering statement halter top.

Cropped with a Knotted Top

A woman wears a knotted button down and cropped wide-leg jeans, a wide-leg jeans outfit idea.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: 7 for All Mankind Ultra High Rise Cropped Jo In Rainy Blue, $228.
Play with silhouette by trying out a pair of cropped wide-leg jeans and knotting a lightweight button-down shirt at your waist. While you might think cropped pants could leave you looking shorter, the combination of a bit of ankle and a peek of midriff extend the lines of the 'fit.

With an Oversized Button-Down

Karin Teigl wears wide-leg jeans and an oversized button-down shirt, a wide-leg jeans outfit idea.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: SPANX Seamed Front Wide Leg Jeans, $168.
While many wide-leg jean outfit ideas focus on balancing the jeans' extra volume with streamlined or cropped tops, you can also lean into the roomy silhouette and go for a fully oversized look. If you crave a little bit of structure, a half-tucked button-down and belted wide-leg jeans will add a dash of snatched waist to your look.

A Wide Leg Denim Jumpsuit

Vicky Luengo wears a wide-leg denim jumpsuit, a wide-leg jeans outfit for summer 2023.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: bebe Puff Sleeve Wide Leg Denim Jumpsuit, $120.
If you want to take the wide-leg jeans aesthetic to the next level, we recommend trying out a wide-leg denim jumpsuit. It's the fashion equivalent of 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, while serving fresh salon blowout energy.

With a Corset Top

Tamara Kalinic wears a yellow corset top with wide-leg baggy gray jeans, a wide-leg jeans outfit idea.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Fleur de Mal Bouquet Lace Bustier Top, $162.
Corset tops are a summer fashion staple this season and we love the silhouette they create when worn with baggy wide-leg jeans.

Cuffed with a Tube Top

Lois Opoku wears a tube top and cuffed wide-leg jeans

Getty Images

Shop Similar: AloYoga Alosoft Convertible Sunkissed Bandeau, $74, and FRAME Rolled High Rise Wide Leg in Meadow, $104.
For a flirty wide-leg jeans outfit that's pure summer, cuff your fave pair of wide-leg jeans and pull on a tube top. You can always throw on a blazer or open statement jacket for a bit of extra coverage.

With a Cropped Vest

A wide-leg jeans outfit featuring a cropped vest and baggy wide-leg jeans worn by Karin Teigl

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Madewell Softdrape Gwen Crop Vest Top, $45, and Warp + Weft NCE Wide Leg Jeans, $98.
Vests are divisive, but they also happen to look incredible when paired with wide-leg, baggy jeans like so many pop stars in the early aughts used to do. We recommend opting for a flowier, trouser-style jean to create some contrast.

With a Flowy Blouse

A wide-leg jeans outfit idea worn by Sue Giers featuring a white flowy blouse and medium wash wide-leg jeans.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Farm Rio Off-White Morada Boa Guipire Blouse, $160.
If you're drawn to wide-leg jeans because of the comfort factor, keep the comfy train rolling full steam ahead by wearing your fave wide-leg denim with a billowing blouse in a breathable material.

