The First Look At Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked’ Is Finally Here

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo cured our Monday blues by blessing us with the first look at the Wicked movie adaptation.

On Sunday, Jon Chu, the director of the two-part musical movie, teased a magical, eerie sneak peek of the upcoming film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical on Instagram.

"You weren't told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz. 🌪️🫧🧹" Chu captioned the post.

“It’s been wonderful making magic with you 💚💚💚💚💚,” Erivo commented on the post.

Without giving away too many details, Chu shared two cryptic stills — the first photo featured a look at Erivo's Elphaba who looked away from the camera in a black cloak and pointed hat preparing to fly off on her broom. The second photo shows Grande as Glinda climbing a long flight of steps in a bubblegum pink ball gown and blonde curls.

What we do know about the upcoming films is that they're based off the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, as well as the hit Broadway show.

Grande and Erivo will be joined by a star-studded cast, including Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, who will play Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as Wizard.

Getty Images

In March of 2023, Goldblum confirmed his role during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, sharing that Grande and Erivo were "very good" in their roles.

Other stars set to join the cast are Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric, and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidi, according to IMDb.

Tagging the cast in the post, Chu teased that Faye Dunaway will also be joining the production, but has not disclosed what role she plays.

Universal first announced the film adaption in 2016, and finally, the production is in the works. Wicked: Part One and Part Two are expected to hit the big screen on Christmas Day in 2024 and 2025.