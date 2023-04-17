The First Look At Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked’ Is Finally Here

We have been changed for good.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 @ 11:25AM
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande. Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo cured our Monday blues by blessing us with the first look at the Wicked movie adaptation.

On Sunday, Jon Chu, the director of the two-part musical movie, teased a magical, eerie sneak peek of the upcoming film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical on Instagram.

"You weren't told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz. 🌪️🫧🧹" Chu captioned the post.

“It’s been wonderful making magic with you 💚💚💚💚💚,” Erivo commented on the post.

Without giving away too many details, Chu shared two cryptic stills — the first photo featured a look at Erivo's Elphaba who looked away from the camera in a black cloak and pointed hat preparing to fly off on her broom. The second photo shows Grande as Glinda climbing a long flight of steps in a bubblegum pink ball gown and blonde curls. 

What we do know about the upcoming films is that they're based off the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, as well as the hit Broadway show.

Grande and Erivo will be joined by a star-studded cast, including Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, who will play Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as Wizard. 

Michelle Yeoh and Ariana Grande

Getty Images

In March of 2023, Goldblum confirmed his role during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, sharing that Grande and Erivo were "very good" in their roles.

Other stars set to join the cast are Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric, and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidi, according to IMDb.

Tagging the cast in the post, Chu teased that Faye Dunaway will also be joining the production, but has not disclosed what role she plays.  

Universal first announced the film adaption in 2016, and finally, the production is in the works. Wicked: Part One and Part Two are expected to hit the big screen on Christmas Day in 2024 and 2025.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore a Sheer White Crop Top With a High-Slit Denim Skirt to Coachella
Britney Spears
Britney Spears's "Brutally Honest" Memoir Could Be On Shelves Before the Holidays
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Archie and Lilibet's Exclusion From the Coronation Reportedly Led to Meghan Markle's Decision to Stay Home
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Channeled Carrie Bradshaw's Iconic Newspaper Dress
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Is "Open To Dating Again"
Lady Gaga
President Biden Gave Lady Gaga a New Job
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Stepped Out in a Gothcore Two-Piece Set Littered With Tiny Cutouts
jennifer lopez
Jennifer Lopez Channeled Amelia Earhart in Her Latest Photo Dump
NEWS: Rihanna x ASAP couple outfit
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Coordinating Couples Outfits Are Equal Parts Prep and Pregnant
Minka Kelly
Minka Kelly Wrote About Her Traumatic Childhood and Going to the Strip Club With Her Mom
Celine Dion
Celine Dion Released Her First New Music Since Being Diagnosed With Stiff Person Syndrome
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid’s Neutral Monochromatic Moment Is a Masterclass in Tonal Dressing
Bella Hadid Cannes Film Festival 2022
Bella Hadid Is "Very Proud" of Ariana Grande for Speaking Out Against Body-Shamers
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Just Added a Glamorous Twist to the Big Pants Trend
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Kris Jenner Gifted Kourtney Kardashian Her Ring From Her Marriage With Robert Kardashian
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson's One-Shoulder Leather Gown Featured a Surprisingly Practical Detail