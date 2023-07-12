Here's Why Wimbledon Athletes Didn’t Bow or Curtsy to Queen Consort Camilla

The senior royal attended the world-renowned tennis tournament on Wednesday.

Published on July 12, 2023 @ 02:11PM
Queen Camilla attends day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Photo:

getty

Queen Consort Camilla may be used to receiving certain signs of respect when stepping out for her (many) royal engagements throughout the year, but there was one specific gesture that was noticeably absent from her recent appearance at the 2023 Wimbledon tennis tournament: bows and curtsies.

Despite attending the world-renowned sporting event at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Wednesday to enjoy the festivities for the first time since receiving her new title, none of the tournament’s players bowed or curtsied towards the Royal Box (where she sat with her sister and Prince Albert of Monaco) for the duration of her visit. 

Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final

getty

But worry not — although it used to be common practice for competing athletes to acknowledge royal family members seated in the box when competing on Centre Court, the tradition was discontinued in 2003. According to People, the Duke of Kent — the tennis club’s president at the time — modified the rule to apply only if Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles were in attendance at a match. 

While this modification meant that players were no longer required to bow or curtsy upon entering or exiting the court, that hasn’t stopped Wimbledon athletes from performing the gesture when being awarded trophies by members of the royal family.

King Charles isn’t expected to attend Wimbledon this year, but it’s expected that athletes competing on Centre Court will likely bow or curtsy to the new heir to the throne, Prince William, if he chooses to attend.

