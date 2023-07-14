Who Is New RHONY Jenna Lyons? You Know Her Better Than You Think

If you've muttered, "wait, who is Jenna Lyons?" while feverishly refreshing Bravo fan accounts on TikTok while you wait for the RHONY Season 14 premiere, you're not alone. The latest additions to The Real Housewives of New York cast come with some serious fashion pedigrees, but they've operated largely out of the spotlight. One exception may be Lyons, who has been a fixture in fashion for decades — and likely influenced clothes in your very own closet. Trust us, you know her — here's how.

Lyons Shaped J.Crew's Signature Aesthetic

Getty Images

You can blame Lyons for all the giant, spiky statement necklaces you wore throughout the 2000s and probably still have lying around somewhere. During her nearly three decades at J.Crew, Lyons rose through the ranks to become both the executive creative director and president, roles she held until 2017. As such, she played a major role in defining J.Crew's vibe including the statement necklaces that had us all in a metaphorical (and sometimes literal) chokehold.

The New York Times Dubbed Her "the Woman Who Dresses America"

As a fashion designer, Lyons impacted the country, but she also left her mark on celebrity dressing, dressing megawatt stars like Michelle Obama and Beyoncé. Combined, her influence earned her the title of "the woman who dresses America" in a 2013 New York Times profile.

Her Signature Glasses Are Legendary

Getty Images

For years, Lyons's black, thick-framed glasses were, again according to the Times, an accessory equivalent to Anna Wintour's famous bob. In other words: Lyons is an icon, full stop. Recently, Lyons has experimented with different eyewear styles while staying true to her signature glasses frame size: XXL .

She Founded a False Lash Line

Proving herself to be a true multi-hyphenate baddie, Lyons launched LoveSeen, a false lash brand in 2020. Not only are these lashes vegan, cruelty-free, beloved by celebs, and well reviewed (seriously, we tried them), but Lyons keeps regularly updated on behind-the-scenes goings-on via her Love Notes journal.

She's Not New to Reality TV

In fact, Lyons had her own reality show, Stylish with Jenna Lyons, on the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max. The show only had one season, but we expect she'll be more than capable of joining an ensemble cast.

She Twinned With Lena Dunham at the Met Gala

Getty Images

Stylish with Jenna Lyons wasn't the designer's first time on the small screen. She also appeared in Season 3 of Girls as a high-powered magazine editor, and went on to attend the 2016 Met Gala in matching fits with the show's writer and star, Lena Dunham, and showrunner Jenni Konner.