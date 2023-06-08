Everything to Know About Jane Birkin, the Woman Behind the Bag

Jane Birkin may very well have one of the most-uttered surnames in fashion history. The 76 year old is best known as the inspiration behind the iconic Hermès Birkin bag, which debuted in 1984. Today, it’s one of the most sought-after designer purses on the market, with each new iteration made in extremely limited quantities. Because of its scarcity, you can’t simply order a Birkin from the Hermès website, or pick one up at your local shop. Even if you could, there’s also its cost to consider: Experts say prices for the most popular model — the Birkin 25 — start at about $10,000.

Her namesake bag may be world-famous, but Birkin herself is more elusive. Still, her influence on fashion — even beyond the bag named in her honor — is immeasurable. Ahead, we outline everything you should know about Birkin's career, personal style, and how her fashion legacy came to be.

Getty Images

She’s a Singer and Actress

Birkin was born and raised in London, where she emerged as a rising star in the city’s 1960s film scene. She moved to Paris in 1968, and her big break arrived when she starred alongside French entertainer Serge Gainsbourg in the film Slogan. Birkin’s entry into the music industry came through a 1969 duet with Gainsbourg, “Je t’aime... moi non plus” (meaning “I love you… me neither”). The song’s lyrics were viewed as so explicit that it was banned by the Vatican. The pair went on to forge a decades-long creative and romantic relationship.

Birkin has released 14 albums over the course of her career. Her most recent project, Oh! Pardon tu dormais… (Oh! Sorry, you were sleeping…), came out in 2020.

Her Daughters Followed in Her Fashionable Footsteps

Birkin has three daughters: Her eldest is Kate Barry, a fashion photographer. Charlotte Gainsbourg is a musician and actress, and fashion icon in her own right. And her youngest, Lou Doillon, is a model and musician.



She First Met Hermès Execs on a Plane

Believe it or not, Birkin’s coveted namesake bag was the product of a chance encounter. In 1981, she was seated next to Hermès chief executive Jean-Louis Dumas on a flight from Paris to London. As L'OFFICIEL USA reports, Birkin — who was a mother of two at the time — lamented to Dumas how difficult it was to find a bag that fit her all needs as a mom. Legend has it, Dumas designed the bag on the spot and named it after Birkin when it came into production.

She Earns Royalties for the Birkin Bag

According to the Telegraph, Birkin originally accepted a free bag from Hermès in exchange for the use of her name. In recent years, she’s received an annual payment for use of her name, which she donates to charity. In 2012, that amount was reported to be £30,000.

Still, Birkin hasn’t always seen eye-to-eye with the brand. In 2015, she requested to have her name removed from the Hermès Croc Birkin bag after PETA reported animal cruelty in its manufacturing process. Months later, Birkin halted the request after a statement from Hermès called the incident in PETA’s report an “isolated irregularity.”

She’s Not a Birkin Collector

Unlike some ultra-wealthy fashionphiles, Birkin is a woman of quiet luxury. In 2011, Vogue reported that she’d owned only four of her eponymous handbags since her initial meeting with Dumas. She’s rumored to use just one at a time and has historically auctioned well-worn models in fundraisers before replacing them.

She’s Lived in Paris for 55 Years

With a surname near-synonymous to French sophistication, it’s easy to forget Birkin wasn’t born in France. Still, it’s where she’s lived out the vast majority of her days. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Birkin revealed she’s called Paris home since she arrived as a 21 year old.

She Spent 2022 on Tour

Last year, Birkin traveled the world in support of her most recent album. The Guardian called her London performance of Oh! Pardon tu dormais… “electrifying” and “bewitching as ever.” She spent the first half of 2023 on hiatus, but this summer, she’ll play a handful of shows across Europe.

Getty Images

She Covers Her Birkin Bag in Stickers

As Birkin told Vogue in a 2011 interview, “There’s no fun in a bag if it’s not kicked around, so that it looks as if the cat’s been sitting on it — and it usually has.” She went on to detail her preferred way to style her Birkin: adorning it in tchotchkes like stickers and worry beads. “I always hang things on my bags because I don’t like them looking like everyone else’s,” she said. Fellow accessories icon Mary-Kate Olsen would approve.

