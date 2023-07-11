Fashion Clothing Shirts and Tops Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Have Convinced Me This Unfussy Staple Is Summer 2023’s Hottest Trend You can get the look starting at just $6 during Amazon Prime Day. By Kaitlin Clark Kaitlin Clark Kaitlin Clark is a NYC-based writer and editor. She covers all things beauty, skincare, hair, and gift guides. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 @ 07:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Tiktok @kyliejenner/ Amazon There’s nothing more classic than a white tank top for summer. Not only does it go well with literally anything, but it’s a carefree, effortless style with an automatic cool-girl factor. Even the most glamorous of them all, including celebs like Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Sydney Sweeney can’t get enough of these simple, crisp tanks — they’ve been wearing them on repeat all season. Instagram @haileybieber And perhaps the best news? You can stock up on the summer staple guilt-free thanks to Amazon Prime Day. For example, you can snag Gap’s Favorite Tank Top at 50 percent off, and given the 600-plus five-star ratings it’s garnered, it’s safe to say it is, indeed, everyone’s favorite summer essential. With thick straps, scoop neck and comfortable cotton fabric (which we must add, is impossibly easy to clean — a must for whites), you’ll turn to this top again and again. Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $6 A white tank that hugs your curves and never budges or looks out of place? Sign us up. While this crisp white bodysuit isn’t your traditional tank, it’s designed in the classic tank style with thick, supportive straps, a double lined interior to prevent a wardrobe malfunction, and a seamless square neckline that is both flirty and classy. It’s an easy style that looks great with a pair of cutoff jean shorts or even worn under a blazer to wear to the office, but take off and relax for happy hour. It’s a basic, but not-so-basic, wardrobe staple. Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $26 For a twist on the classic tank, opt for a cute feminine style, like this white tank with thick ruffle straps, a rib-knit body, and a soft, stretchy fabric that wears like silk. And thanks to Amazon Prime Day, it’s 47 percent off, so be on the safe side and grab two (just in case you spill ketchup down your shirt at a backyard barbeque). Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $16 Don’t let the name fool you — this sports bra-tank top hybrid from The Gym People leans more crop top than traditional sports bra, given the longer length (down to the belly button), subtle V-neck, and fitted design. And since it’s technically a sports bra, the light, breathable and sweat-wicking fabric means you’ll be cool and comfortable even on hot and humid summer days. Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $18 The TL;DR? You simply can’t go wrong with a white tank top. Shop more Amazon Prime Day deals, here. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 21 Things I’m Buying This Prime Day The 270 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals, Including Laneige, Olaplex, and More for Up to 80% Off The 30 Best Anti-Aging Prime Day Beauty Deals You Can Score for as Low as $11 Today