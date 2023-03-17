These 10 Under-$50 White Sneakers Are Perfect for Spring, Including the Pair Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat

Classic white sneakers are a year-round wardrobe staple. But when spring rolls around, they are practically the only shoes I wear. A fresh pair can elevate any outfit, from jeans and dresses to athleisure, thanks to their clean, timeless look. Now that warm weather is right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to pick up some brand new, everyday sneakers. And luckily, you don’t have to look too far; we rounded up Amazon’s top 10 white sneaker styles for less than $50.

With so many options out there, it can be tough to find the best style for you. We’ve seen Nike Air Force 1s have their major moment, and we watched white, high-top Converse sneakers rise in popularity — but what will the white sneaker of this season be? Well, I’m looking to our favorite it-girls for inspiration. On the following list you’ll find the Tretorn style worn by Reese Witherspoon, the Supergas loved by Kate Middleton, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber, and the Reeboks Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Lawrence frequently wear — just to name a few. Check out all 10 styles, below, starting at $20.

Shop White Sneakers Under $50:

If Reese Witherspoon is wearing something, you know it’s comfy, practical, and timeless — and she’s been styling the Tretorn canvas sneakers on repeat. Not only is the shoe celeb-loved, but Amazon shoppers are big fans, too, granting it over 1,500 perfect ratings. The chic sneaker is available in 24 color combinations, so you can find the perfect pair for you. And, not only do they look good, but they're comfortable too — one shopper, who works on their feet for hours in a hair salon, said they “wear them pretty much every day,” without a problem. Plus, they’re just $35 at Amazon right now.

Reebok is another staple sneaker brand loved by celebrities, including Emily Ratajkowski, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Lawrence, as well as Amazon shoppers. With over 7,300 five-star ratings, the Harman Run sneaker is clearly a customer favorite. The stylish and versatile shoe is sold in 31 colorways on Amazon, which of course includes a number of all-white options perfect for spring. Shop the trending style marked down to just $50 from its original $65 price tag while the sale lasts.

The Steve Madden Elore sneaker is the perfect pick if you’re looking for an elevated take on the white sneaker look — literally. They have a 1.5-inch platform sole, which adds an extra element of style to the everyday pair. As one Amazon shopper put it, they’re “comfortable and true to size,” and they “look great with almost anything you wear.” Plus, they’re nearly 30 percent off.

Kate Middleton is such a fan of the Superga Cotu sneakers that she even wore them in the royal family Christmas card. Superga’s classic sneaker style is, as the name suggests, classic in every way. The canvas shoe can be paired with pretty much anything in your closet, plus it's super comfortable and lightweight. One Amazon shopper said they walked in Supergas “all day on vacation and never felt foot fatigue or sore.” The royally chic pair is sold in more than 50 colors at Amazon and marked down to just $44.

Puma’s California sneakers are nearly half-off right now, so be sure to add them to your cart while the sale lasts. Available in five colors, these leather sneakers are lightweight, breathable, and stylish. A shopper said they’re “in disbelief” that the shoes are so well made at such a budget-friendly price. They went on to say that when it comes to finding quality, everyday sneakers, “these hit the ball out of the park,” and they’re “definitely worth having in your closet.”

Don’t wait to shop for white sneakers ahead of spring — these major sales won’t last long. Browse other discounted sneaker styles from Amazon, below.

