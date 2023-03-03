White Shimmer Nails Are Everywhere — Here's How to Get the Look

Classic white nails are a staple all year round, but even the classics can be elevated. So, if you’re looking for a simple way to spice up this timeless nail look, opt for white shimmer nails.

If it sounds simple, that’s because it is. Simply throw on a glitter finish and you’ve instantly got new nail art. But the best part about white shimmer nails is that you can pretty much dress it up or down however you want. Full-coverage glitter bombs, minimal geometric shapes, and fun fruit-inspired decals — there’s something for everyone’s desired aesthetic.

But don’t just take our word for it. Below are 10 ways to wear shimmer nails. Read on to see which one is right for you.