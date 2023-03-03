Beauty Nails White Shimmer Nails Are Everywhere — Here's How to Get the Look Some nail inspo for your next appointment. By Audrey Noble Audrey Noble Twitter Audrey Noble is NYC-based contributing beauty commerce writer. She covers all things beauty, hair products, and makeup. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 3, 2023 @ 07:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Classic white nails are a staple all year round, but even the classics can be elevated. So, if you’re looking for a simple way to spice up this timeless nail look, opt for white shimmer nails. If it sounds simple, that’s because it is. Simply throw on a glitter finish and you’ve instantly got new nail art. But the best part about white shimmer nails is that you can pretty much dress it up or down however you want. Full-coverage glitter bombs, minimal geometric shapes, and fun fruit-inspired decals — there’s something for everyone’s desired aesthetic. But don’t just take our word for it. Below are 10 ways to wear shimmer nails. Read on to see which one is right for you. 10 Aquamarine Nail Looks That Scream Mermaidcore 01 of 10 Bowtie Finish Instagram @overglowedit Can’t ever go wrong with a French mani. Update the classic white tip with some white shimmer and place a delicate bow decal at the top center for a nice finishing touch. 02 of 10 Black & White Instagram @lolo.nailedit Name a better color duo than black and white. If you’re looking to add stark contrast to your white shimmer nails, add dark geometric shapes to each nail to balance out the brightness. 03 of 10 Fruity Shimmer Instagram @hollyfalconenails Nothing is sweeter — IRL and in nail decor — than a little cherry. For something playful and more out-of-the-box, pop on a cherry design against a shimmery white base. It’s just a whole lot of fun. 04 of 10 Blizzard French Instagram @tombachik Tom Bachik, the go-to celebrity nail artist for Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez to name just a few, coined this shimmer white nail look the “blizzard French.” This French ombré starts with a winter white with a glitter finish at the tip and slowly blends into a neutral base for a nail look that’s just super pretty. 05 of 10 Minor Detail Instagram @verena_pikulski A little goes a long way. If you’re not looking for bold glitter, opt for placing just a bit of white shimmer on one nail. It still makes a bold statement, even if it’s placed in just one small area. 06 of 10 Mini Half-Moon Instagram @essie For minimalist beauty lovers, this mini half-moon is the perfect subtle nail art. Paint some silver and white shimmer in a tiny moon shape at the base of the nail against a bare base to elevate a clear nail. 07 of 10 Glazed Donut Instagram @nailsinc The mani that took over all our socials (thank you Hailey Bieber), the glazed donut nail is the perfect mix of iridescent shine and subtle shimmer finish. Opt for the classic white for a nail look that will match pretty much everything. 08 of 10 Fairy Dust Instagram @zoyanailpolish Spread a little magic — aka white shimmer — along a bare nail for a whimsical mani. This soft diffused glitter makes for a subtle shine that just feels so nice. 09 of 10 Full-Coverage Instagram @orly White shimmer nails don’t really need more embellishment; they can just stand on their own. Paint on two or three coats to really get your nails to shine. 10 of 10 Slight Tint Instagram @cnd If you’re itching to add just some color, give your white shimmer nails a tint. This mix of white and lavender just radiates a nice glow on your nails.