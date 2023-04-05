Riley Keough Just Wore This Controversial Comfy Shoe, and My Favorite $41 Amazon Pair Looks Identical

Try out the trend for less.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 @ 11:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Riley Keough Just Wore This Controversial Comfy Shoe, and My Favorite $41 Amazon Pair Looks Identical
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

I’ll say it: I love clogs. And while my go-to spring shoe choice may be controversial, I can proudly pledge my allegiance to the trend thanks to the it-girls who came before me; Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Riley Keough have all been spotted wearing clogs on repeat. Love them or hate them, there’s no denying the polarizing shoes are everywhere this season, and they’re not leaving anytime soon. If you’re looking to give the comfortable slip-ons a try, you’re in luck — my favorite pair of clogs, which is nearly identical to the style worn by celebs, is just $41 at Amazon. 

White Mountain’s Bari Clogs are the perfect blend of comfort and style. Thanks to their backless design, the shoes easily slide on and off, and their iconic rounded toe and adjustable buckle will make a statement in any outfit. They’re made with genuine leather, in spite of their budget friendly price tag; plus, they have a molded footbed, which provides an added layer of support for long walks, everyday errands, and everything in between. The clogs are available in sizes 5 to 12 at Amazon, and they’re currently on sale for nearly 50 percent off. 

WHITE MOUNTAIN Women's Bari Clog

Amazon

Shop now: $41 (Originally $79); amazon.com

When I say I’ve worn the Bari clogs every day this spring, I mean it. The comfortable slip-ons are the perfect transitional shoe, falling somewhere between shearling slippers and summertime slides on the lazy day footwear spectrum. Yet, they differ from other comfy shoe styles in that they’re extremely versatile — they can be worn with your favorite sweats or dressed up with jeans, a dress, and even tailored pants. And, wWhile the clogs are currently my go-to spring shoes, I know they will be a mainstay in my year-round footwear rotation. 

Based on their rave reviews, Amazon shoppers are big fans of the slip-ons, too. One reviewer said the clogs look “like Birkenstocks but for way less,” while another said they were surprised by the shoes’ high quality construction, which is comparable to name brand alternatives. And, according to another shopper, the clogs are “super comfortable and fit perfectly” — what more could you want in your everyday shoes? 

Be sure to shop the White Mountain Bari Clogs at Amazon while they’re still on sale for nearly 50 percent off.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Elegant Yet Casual Spring Dresses
11 “Comfortable and Flattering” Spring Dresses You Can Get on Sale With Our Exclusive Discount Code
Amazon Tank Top Sale
These “Soft and Breathable” Layering Tanks Are Skyrocketing in Sales — and They’re $8 Apiece at Amazon
Toning Body Cream Smoothes Hands
Shoppers Say This Now-$10 Toning Body Cream Rehydrates Skin "Within Seconds"
Related Articles
Cariuma Sneakers Review
My Mom, Sister, and I Walked 20,000+ Steps in 3 Different Sneakers From This Comfy Shoe Brand
Amazon Tank Top Sale
These “Soft and Breathable” Layering Tanks Are Skyrocketing in Sales — and They’re $8 Apiece at Amazon
Cleaning Out My Closet for Spring Gigi Hadid
I'm Cleaning Out My Closet for Spring, but I'm Keeping These Comfortable, Multi-Seasonal Shoes No Matter What
Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing $100 Manicures With This Gel Nail Polish Kit â and Itâs $40 Right Now
Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing $100 Manicures With This Gel Nail Polish Kit — and It’s $40 Right Now
Shoppers Are Swapping Bras for This Supportive Camisole That's 50% Off at Amazon
Shoppers Are Going Braless Thanks to Amazon's Best-Selling Camisole That Provides "Just Enough Support"
Amazon Spring Beauty Sale
Amazon Just Launched a Massive Spring Beauty Sale — Here Are the 15 Best Deals, Starting at $8
65-year-old shoppers call this vitamin c serum "life-changing," and its 40% off
65-Year-Old Shoppers Call This Vitamin C Serum “Life-Changing,” and It’s 40% Off
The Polarizing Sneaker I Used to Wear as a Kid Is Cool Again â and Martha Stewart Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear It
The Polarizing Sneaker I Owned as a Kid Is Cool Again — and Martha Stewart Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear It
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and Iâm Buying This Now-$10 Midi Dress in Every Color for Spring
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying This Now-$21 Midi Dress in Every Color for Spring
Over 75,000 Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Best-Selling $11 Scrub That Leaves Alligator Skin "Silky Smooth"
75,000+ Shoppers Say This $8 Exfoliating Scrub “Works Like Magic” to Leave Dry, Alligator Skin Soft and Silky
Amazon Shopping Editor Franchise
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals You Won’t Regret Adding to Your Cart This Weekend
Amazon Easter dresses under $50
Amazon Is Overflowing With Flattering Easter Dresses — Here Are the 10 Best Under $50 That’ll Arrive in Time
Jennifer Aniston Slouchy Boots
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Universally-Flattering Spring Boot Trend Anne Hathaway Is a Fan of, Too
Replacing Foundation With Tinted Moisturizer
28,000+ Shoppers Love This $14 Tinted Moisturizer That Gives Skin a “Subtle Glow”
This Celebrity-Worn Denim Brand Is Majorly Marked Down at Amazon
Amazon’s Under-the-Radar Levi’s Sale Includes Hollywood-Loved Pairs for Up to 70% Off
Shoppers Say This Now-$20 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer
Shoppers Say This Now-$16 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer