Riley Keough Just Wore This Controversial Comfy Shoe, and My Favorite $41 Amazon Pair Looks Identical

I’ll say it: I love clogs. And while my go-to spring shoe choice may be controversial, I can proudly pledge my allegiance to the trend thanks to the it-girls who came before me; Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Riley Keough have all been spotted wearing clogs on repeat. Love them or hate them, there’s no denying the polarizing shoes are everywhere this season, and they’re not leaving anytime soon. If you’re looking to give the comfortable slip-ons a try, you’re in luck — my favorite pair of clogs, which is nearly identical to the style worn by celebs, is just $41 at Amazon.

White Mountain’s Bari Clogs are the perfect blend of comfort and style. Thanks to their backless design, the shoes easily slide on and off, and their iconic rounded toe and adjustable buckle will make a statement in any outfit. They’re made with genuine leather, in spite of their budget friendly price tag; plus, they have a molded footbed, which provides an added layer of support for long walks, everyday errands, and everything in between. The clogs are available in sizes 5 to 12 at Amazon, and they’re currently on sale for nearly 50 percent off.

Amazon

Shop now: $41 (Originally $79); amazon.com

When I say I’ve worn the Bari clogs every day this spring, I mean it. The comfortable slip-ons are the perfect transitional shoe, falling somewhere between shearling slippers and summertime slides on the lazy day footwear spectrum. Yet, they differ from other comfy shoe styles in that they’re extremely versatile — they can be worn with your favorite sweats or dressed up with jeans, a dress, and even tailored pants. And, wWhile the clogs are currently my go-to spring shoes, I know they will be a mainstay in my year-round footwear rotation.

Based on their rave reviews, Amazon shoppers are big fans of the slip-ons, too. One reviewer said the clogs look “like Birkenstocks but for way less,” while another said they were surprised by the shoes’ high quality construction, which is comparable to name brand alternatives. And, according to another shopper, the clogs are “super comfortable and fit perfectly” — what more could you want in your everyday shoes?

Be sure to shop the White Mountain Bari Clogs at Amazon while they’re still on sale for nearly 50 percent off.