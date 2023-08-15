'White Lotus' Star Meghann Fahy "Involuntarily" Cried When Meeting Taylor Swift

Meeting your (anti) hero is never easy.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 @ 10:46AM
Meghann Fahy, Taylor Swift
Meghann Fahy, Taylor Swift. Photo:

Dave Benett/Getty Images, Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ah, celebrities, they're just like us — even they aren't immune to having fan-girl moments. Meghann Fahy, who recently received an Emmy nomination for her role as Daphne in the second season of White Lotus, just opened up about her reaction to meeting Taylor Swift for the first time, and "starstruck" may be a bit of an understatement when describing her super relatable experience.

"Meeting Taylor Swift was … I couldn’t have been more starstruck," she admitted to W Magazine. "I almost threw up before meeting her. I saw her from across the room, and I just started crying involuntarily. I was so embarrassed. I was like, I cannot say hello to her with tears in my eyes. I have to pretend to be seminormal, but I don’t think I fooled her."

Whether or not Fahy kept it cool, Swift seemed to reciprocate the sentiment — she's a fan of White Lotus. (Here's my petition for a theme song collab.) "She put her arm around me, and she was like, you’re fine," Fahy added. "She watched [The White Lotus], which was insane. That was a true highlight for me."

Taylor Swift 'The Eras Tour' Los Angeles SoFi Stadium August 2023

Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, Fahy gave fans some insight into developing her compelling (and fan favorite) White Lotus character.

"Aubrey Plaza actually helped me coin the term 'Zen Mommy,' which is what we used to describe Daphne," she explained. "That’s her to a T. She’s one of these women you see on Instagram who always has a baby on her hip and is wearing this effortlessly flowy, beautiful dress that probably cost her $4,000. Everything seems simple, and that was Daphne to me. She’s my Zen Mommy."

Of course, Fahy isn't the only celeb to recently express their love for T.Swift. ICYMI, half of Hollywood attended "The Eras Tour' during its six-night stay in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. Channing Tatum wore a hilarious, on-theme T-shirt and Meghan Markle quite literally jumped out of her seat to belt out "You Belong With Me." But, perhaps the most notable star to show up was Swift's former friend Karlie Kloss despite the rumors of bad blood between the two ex-pals.

Related Articles
Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie
Gal Gadot Finally Responded to Margot Robbie’s Viral ‘Barbie’ Casting Comments
Taylor Swift Balet Flats
Taylor Swift Just Wore a Cutesy Version of the Practical Shoes Katie Holmes Wears on Repeat
Halle Berry attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar
Halle Berry Wants Women to Ignore the Pressure to "Have Children by a Certain Age"
Mariska Hargitay on red carpet
Mariska Hargitay Is Officially a Swiftie
NEWS: Karli Kloss Was Spotted Supporting Former Friend Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour
Karlie Kloss Was Spotted Supporting Former Friend Taylor Swift at L.A.’s Last Eras Tour Stop
taylor swift sofi stadium eras tour
Taylor Swift Just Announced That ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Will Be Her Next Re-Recorded Album
Natasha Lyonne for Old Navy
Natasha Lyonne Wants Us All to Take a Compliment in Her New Old Navy Campaign
Meghan Markle at Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Meghan Markle "Jumped Out of Her Chair" to Sing "You Belong With Me" at Taylor Swift's Concert
Taylor Swift Wore the Easiest, Multi-Seasonal Bodysuit and I Found 5 Spot-On Lookalikes
Taylor Swift Wore the Easy, Casual Wardrobe Staple That Defies Seasons
sydney sweeney glen powell cinemacon
Sydney Sweeney Just Revealed Her True Feelings Surrounding Those Glen Powell Romance Rumors
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys Just Wore My Favorite No-Fuss Outfit to the Taylor Swift Concert
Charlize Theron attends the Fast X film premiere
Charlize Theron and Her Daughters Did the Cutest Synchronized Dance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Selena Gomez Gracie Sister golden Globes 2023
Selena Gomez and Her Little Sister Gracie Had the Sweetest Girls' Night Out at the Eras Tour
SMALL TALK: Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt Is Coming in With a Bang
Taylor Swift
Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz, and Zoe Saldaña Shimmered Together at the Eras Tour
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Their Next Netflix Project Lined Up