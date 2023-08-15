'White Lotus' Star Meghann Fahy "Involuntarily" Cried When Meeting Taylor Swift

Ah, celebrities, they're just like us — even they aren't immune to having fan-girl moments. Meghann Fahy, who recently received an Emmy nomination for her role as Daphne in the second season of White Lotus, just opened up about her reaction to meeting Taylor Swift for the first time, and "starstruck" may be a bit of an understatement when describing her super relatable experience.

"Meeting Taylor Swift was … I couldn’t have been more starstruck," she admitted to W Magazine. "I almost threw up before meeting her. I saw her from across the room, and I just started crying involuntarily. I was so embarrassed. I was like, I cannot say hello to her with tears in my eyes. I have to pretend to be seminormal, but I don’t think I fooled her."

Whether or not Fahy kept it cool, Swift seemed to reciprocate the sentiment — she's a fan of White Lotus. (Here's my petition for a theme song collab.) "She put her arm around me, and she was like, you’re fine," Fahy added. "She watched [The White Lotus], which was insane. That was a true highlight for me."

Elsewhere in the interview, Fahy gave fans some insight into developing her compelling (and fan favorite) White Lotus character.

"Aubrey Plaza actually helped me coin the term 'Zen Mommy,' which is what we used to describe Daphne," she explained. "That’s her to a T. She’s one of these women you see on Instagram who always has a baby on her hip and is wearing this effortlessly flowy, beautiful dress that probably cost her $4,000. Everything seems simple, and that was Daphne to me. She’s my Zen Mommy."



Of course, Fahy isn't the only celeb to recently express their love for T.Swift. ICYMI, half of Hollywood attended "The Eras Tour' during its six-night stay in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. Channing Tatum wore a hilarious, on-theme T-shirt and Meghan Markle quite literally jumped out of her seat to belt out "You Belong With Me." But, perhaps the most notable star to show up was Swift's former friend Karlie Kloss despite the rumors of bad blood between the two ex-pals.