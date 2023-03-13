The Red Carpet Fashion at This Year's Oscars Was Downright Bridal

Wearing white comes with a litany of so-called "fashion rules." It's traditionally a no after Labor Day, it's a no as a wedding guest 'fit color, and it's a rare occurrence on the red carpet. At the 95th Academy Awards, however, so many celebrities showed up and showed out in white, and off-white designer looks that you'd be forgiven for thinking the color was part of a mandatory dress code. Of all the Academy Awards red carpet fashion trends, this was among the most unexpected and visually exciting.

From form-fitting sheath dresses to full-skirted ballgowns, Hollywood's most glamorous night was filled with pristine gowns featuring the same pale shade and little else — both at the event itself and the highly-anticipated Vanity Fair after-party. The silhouettes, aesthetics, and couture fashion house details were show-stopping as celebrities like Michelle Yeoh, Halle Berry, and Florence Pugh proved that cream really does rise to the top. Scroll on for the best white, cream, and off-white red carpet looks from the 2023 Oscars and the 2023 Vanity Fair party.



Michelle Yeoh In Christian Dior Couture

Getty Images

The legendary glass ceiling smasher claimed a historic victory at the 2023 Academy Awards in dreamy Christian Dior Couture that was equal parts froth, subtle feathering, and femininity. The Everything Everywhere All At Once star paired the delicate designer gown with a Moussaieff diamond necklace, earrings, and ring, all fit for the queen she is.

Ana de Armas in Form-Fitting Louis Vuitton

Getty Images

Best actress nominee Ana de Armas didn't take home an Oscar but looked metallic and magnificent in a sparkling scoop-neck mermaid Louis Vuitton gown. We couldn't help by notice that the form-fitting silhouette and structured detailing on de Armas' bodice paid homage to the silver screen icon Marilyn Monroe that de Armas portrayed in Blonde.

Mindy Kaling In Caged Vera Wang

Getty Images

Mindy Kaling's custom Vera Wang look was a showstopper in a stark shade of white. We're unsurprised, given Kaling is a fan of both the color and cutouts. The caged bodice, subtle peplum, and detached bell sleeve gloves paired elegance and edge and were complemented by Boucheron statement earrings.



Halle Berry In Rose-Dipped Tamara Ralph

Getty Image

For this year's Oscars, Berry wore a Grecian-inspired Tamara Ralph gown adorned with rose gold rose appliques at the hip and collar. With decades of red carpet trend-setting under her belt, it's no surprise that Berry's look showcased not only the biggest color trend of the night but also one of its most dramatic style details: a sky-high thigh-slit.

Florence Pugh In Valentino

Getty Images

Florence Pugh knows her way around a dramatic red carpet look, and the Fall Winter 2022 Valentino Couture look she wore on the Oscars red carpet did not disappoint. The gown's empire waist transitioned seamlessly into a navel-graving slit, allowing Pugh to show off a lot of leg. The cloud-like softness of Pugh's voluminous gown was accentuated by the contrast of her Tiffany & Co. statement necklace and earrings.



Emily Blunt In Sleek Valentino

Getty Images

In one of the night's more minimal, but no less statement-making, looks, Emily Blunt's sleek look showed that an off-the-shoulder column dress, done right, can be perfection. The understated gown got a dollop of bling courtesy of Blunt's Judith Leiber envelope clutch and a double dose of pink perfection via a pair of Chopard chandelier earrings.

Zoe Saldana in Lacy Fendi

Getty Images

Saldana's lingerie-inspired Fendi gown came fresh off the Fendi Fall Winter 2022 Couture runway. The cream-colored gown was pure romance, reimagined with lace details that softened the structure of its boned corset. While her dress was all flow, Saldana's Cartier jewels added a bit of edge to her look.



Ariana DeBose in Bejeweled Atelier Versace

Getty Images

Glittering in custom Atelier Versace and DeBeers jewelry, DeBose did the thing on the Oscars red carpet. Her Art Deco-inspired gown combined the most trends of the night. DeBose served thigh slit, sheer sleeves, and white, all in a single bejeweled gown that we could stare at all day.



Hunter Schafer In Barely-There Ann Demeulemeester

Getty Images

Schafer's two-piece Ann Demeulemeester two-piece managed to be both elegant and shockingly sultry. Did we know low-rise could be couture? No, we didn't, but Schafer's Vanity Fair Oscars party look has made it so.

Cara Delevingne in Sculpted Del Core

Getty Images

Cara Delevingne, currently living her best life, went all out in a sculpted Del Core gown that melded the best off-white and sheer red carpet trends. The creamy tulle overlay transformed the model's corseted one-shoulder gown into a gauzy wonderland.

Kerry Washington in Vintage Donna Karen

Getty Images

Kerry Washington's off-white Oscars look was vintage Donna Karen. It's more on the "lots of cream in your coffee" than winter white end of the spectrum, but this look is no less trendy for it. Plus, the gathered bodice was flawless. No notes.

Camila Mendes in Creamy Versace

Getty Images

Mendes wrapped her oscar evening in a satin Versace gown in a high-sheen shade of cream. The asymmetrical collar, cutouts, and thigh slit managed to show skin while still oozing sophistication. Subtle Messika jewelry completed the look.

