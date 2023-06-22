Here’s What You Need to Know About Prime Day on July 11 and 12 — Including Early Deals for Up to 70% Off

With only a few weeks to go before Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off, now is the time to read up on all the details surrounding the two-day sale event. Earlier this week, Amazon announced in a press release that Prime Day will take place on July 11 and 12, and it will include impressive sitewide discounts.

Prime Day 2023 marks Amazon’s ninth year of the sale event, and shoppers can look forward to “deep savings and access to some of the best offers from brands they love," Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said in the press release. And the best part is that you don’t have to wait until July 11 to start saving; Amazon already dropped thousands of early Prime Day deals, and we found the fashion, beauty, home, and tech discounts worth checking out.

Best Early Prime Day Deals:

Read on for the answers to all your burning Prime Day questions, and be sure to check out even more incredible early deals, below.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale event that features massive discounts across the retailer’s entire site, including the fashion, beauty, home, and tech categories. The epic sale first started back in July 2015 to celebrate Amazon’s 20th birthday, and it’s gotten bigger and better every year since.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 will take place on July 11 and 12. Deals will be available to shop in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK. Later this summer, Amazon plans to host a Prime Day event for shoppers in India.

How long is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day will begin at 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 11 and run through Wednesday, July 12. While some deals will be available on both days, there will also be limited-time deals available on just one day and others running for just a few hours. Be sure to check Amazon’s sale section frequently throughout the event, as the retailer plans to drop new deals every 30 minutes, per the press release.

What are the best things to buy on Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day deals span across every category imaginable. According to Amazon, the most popular deals last year were premium beauty products from Laneige and NuFace, denim from Levi’s, cookware and kitchen appliances from Le Creuset and Hamilton Beach, and unsurprisingly, the Apple Watch Series 7.

This year, Amazon already slashed prices on summer fashion essentials and top-rated makeup, skincare, and haircare products. Plus, Prime members can take up to 60 percent off Amazon devices, like the Ring Video Doorbell.

Is Amazon Prime Day only for Prime members?

While select deals are available to all Amazon shoppers, most discounts are exclusive to Prime members. To take advantage of all the sale offerings available this Prime Day, be sure to log into your Prime account or sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Amazon also introduced Invite-Only deals this year, which allow Prime members to request an invitation to purchase the best Prime Day deals with a sell-out risk, such as the Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush and the JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones.

"With Invite-only deals, we’re adding more value to the Prime experience and have made it easier for our Prime members to access exclusive doorbuster deals at incredible prices without waiting in line,” Ghani said in the press release.

Keep scrolling through to check out more of the best early Prime Day deals available to shop now.

Shop Early Prime Day Fashion Deals:

In the fashion section, you can save on summer wardrobe essentials, like a pair of flat Steve Madden sandals for $50 — its lowest price in 30 days. The faux leather sandals have a trendy square toe, as well as thin straps across the top and an ankle strap with an adjustable buckle. And, according to one shopper, the “absolutely adorable” sandals are “great to wear with just about anything.”

Amazon

Shop now: $50 (Originally $74); amazon.com

Shop Early Prime Day Beauty Deals:

Makeup, skincare, and haircare products are all discounted at Amazon ahead of Prime Day, and shoppers are especially excited about the NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liquid Eyeliner that’s on sale for $8. More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers bought the eyeliner in the past week alone, and 60,000 people have given it a five-star rating. Plus, a reviewer said it makes applying “winged eyeliner a breeze,” which is no easy feat.

Amazon

Shop now: $8 (Originally $10); amazon.com

Shop Early Prime Day Home and Tech Deals:

If you’ve been waiting to buy a new kitchen appliance or tech gadget, now is the time to finally do it. Ahead of Prime Day, you can already get the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones on sale for $180, which is 28 percent off their original price. The headphones are sweat- and water-resistant, and they have a nine-hour battery life. A shopper also confirmed that they’re “super comfortable” and “never ever fall out or come loose.”

Amazon

Shop now: $180 (Originally $250); amazon.com

Be sure to bookmark Amazon’s main Prime Day hub, so you can stay up to date on all the best deals before, during, and after the two-day sale event.