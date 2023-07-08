I'm a Shopping Editor, and I Always Keep These 9 Under-$25 Amazon Essentials in My Bag

"What's in my bag" videos have become one of my favorite social media trends of the moment. Kylie Jenner recently posted a TikTok sharing what she carries in her Bottega Veneta Andiamo Intrecciato, while her sister Kim Kardashian indulged us in the non-negotiables she keeps in her giant Hermès travel bag.

Though knowing what celebs carry in their purses is interesting, I'm also enthralled by what complete strangers carry in their totes as well. My FYP is full of TikTokers’ favorite hand creams, lip balms, and personal mementos they refuse to leave the house without, and I find myself sitting and watching these videos for hours. In my opinion, they’re comparable to beauty reviews because the items kept in your bag are sacred, almost like your own personal survival kit.

With that said, I rounded up a few items I refuse to leave the house without, and you can buy everything — from my bag to my go-to hand cream — on sale now ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

To start, there's no "what's in my bag" without the bag, and the current catchall in my rotation is this slouched vegan leather tote by Montana West. I have it in brown, but there are 18 other color choices, and I plan to return for it in orange. It features an adjustable shoulder strap that can also be worn as a crossbody. There's a snap closure and matching zipper pouch for the secure storing of valuables. The bag itself is lightweight, soft, and super spacious, being able to carry everything listed above, along with bulkier items like an iPad or Kindle reader.

Montana West Shoulder Bag

Amazon

One thing I refuse to be in this life is ashy. Whether for after washing my hands on the go or just forgetting to reapply before leaving the house, I always ensure I have a jar of my Burt's Bees Almond and Milk Hand Cream stocked in my bag. It's infused with almond oil and vitamin E, which is great for textured and dry skin, but gives the cream a subtle milky cherry smell that's not overbearing. It has a thick, creamy consistency that can hydrate and soften the roughest skin; I have used this product on my hands, elbows, and knees in the dead of winter, and just a little bit lasts all day.

Burt's Bees Almond and Milk Hand Cream

Amazon

In my mind, I am the celebrity of my life, so even if I don't have anything else in my purse, you can bet my sunglasses are in there — if they aren't already on my face. And my current go-to's are these vintage-inspired tortoise frames from Vanlinker that have a universally flattering style that suits nearly all face shapes. They also come in 16 lens and frame colors and include a carrying case to prevent scratching and a cleaning cloth to remove dust and dirt. I have dropped my pair on several occasions, and they have held up very well.

Vanlinker Vintage Oval Sunglasses

Amazon

One thing my friends will never let me live down is that my phone is always dead. On many occasions, I’ve walked out of my house with my phone being on 5 percent battery. After a much-needed intervention, I realized how unsafe this was and now keep Anker's Portable Charger in my bag. Available in black and white, it can charge my phone from zero to 100 percent more than two times off a single charge. It takes about 45 minutes to fully charge my phone and two hours to charge the power bank itself. Its slim design fits comfortably in my pockets and smaller bags. This portable charger has saved me (and a few of my friends) on many all-day outings.

Anker Portable Charger

Amazon

If you’re looking to restock your bag or buy a new one, all of your tote bag must-haves are on early sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

