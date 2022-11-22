When It Comes to What to Wear With Sweatpants, Anything Goes

There was once a period of time when sweatpants were considered a major faux pas — and how we got through that dark age of fashion, we'll never truly know. While we love a body-hugging pair of jeans and tiny, pleated mini skirts, roomy, comfy, soft pants have become our go-to, especially in the past few years. We now know that loungewear can be versatile, and when it comes to what to wear with sweatpants, we're no longer limited to coordinating sweatshirts or solid-colored tees.

Even celebrities are big fans of this bottom choice. Whenever our favorites like Hailey Bieber, Gabrielle Union, and Sarah Jessica Parker are spotted wearing cute sweatpants outfits, we're taken aback, realizing there are plenty of ways to experiment with our own collection and dress these babies up. However, if you're still unsure how to wear sweatpants outside of the house, whether you're heading to the (casual-friendly) office or dinner with friends, we're rounding up a few ideas, ahead.

Balletcore Pieces

Clearly knowledgable when it comes to trending aesthetics, Bella Hadid opted to dress like an off-duty dancer, wearing ballet flats and a stretchy headband.



A Duster

With the addition of this long structured layer, Gabrielle Union's sweatsuit felt sleek and pulled-together, rather than overly casual.

Lots of Layers

Gigi Hadid treated her sweatpants like typical trousers, wearing the dark bottoms with a T-shirt, cardigan, a shacket, and platform UGG boots.

Boots

Technically, these are track pants and not sweats, but Rihanna did show us how laid-back bottoms can work for a night out. Pair your matching set with a leather-like jacket, then tuck the bottoms of your pants into form-fitting boots, playing around with proportions and making the overall look feel luxe.

A Crop Top

While Jennifer Lopez went with a cropped sweatshirt, you could also balance out the bagginess of your sweats with a tighter top, such as a cropped turtleneck.

Minimal Extras

If you're wearing a bold-colored sweatsuit, there's no need to overthink your outfit. Take a note from Lori Harvey route and let the look steal the spotlight by slipping on neutral shoes and silver hoop earrings.

Color-Coordinating Footwear

In this case, Kourtney Kardashian didn't just coordinate with her husband, Travis Barker. She also made sure her sneakers matched her sweatpants, wearing a black and white pair that also featured a pop of red.

Heels

By now, you likely know that sweatpants work with any type of shoe. Whether you prefer something bright like Sophia Roe, a strappy design, or a pointed-toe option, heels will help to elevate these bottoms and make them feel red carpet ready.

A Sweater

Instead of reaching for a hoodie or T-shirt, Alessandra Ambrosio styled her pants with a sweater in a similar color scheme. The unexpected choice helped to amp up her look, proving sweats can be as versatile as your favorite pair of jeans.

Statement Jewelry

Comfy-cozy with a bit of flair — that's exactly how we'd describe Hailey Bieber's ensemble, which included and oversized top and bottom paired with large gold earrings.

A Blazer

Sarah Jessica Parker knows that sweatpants have no limits — she's worn them with sparkly shirts, embellished boots, and more. But while on set for And Just Like That season two, the actress and designer created a cozy suit of sorts, pairing her gray bottoms with a coordinating blazer that pulled the look together.

A Tank Top

Basic no more, the trending white tank top proved to be the perfect piece to complete Quannah Chasinghorse's athleisure look.



A Corset

There's no denying that these pants are the perfect throw-on-and-go solution, but if you're hoping to dress them up — or give them a sexy twist — opt for a black pair and add a corset top, just like Ayesha Curry.



Team Merchandise

Sophie Turner showed us exactly what to wear to a football game (or baseball game, basketball game, and other sporting events) when she stepped out in a pair of sweatpants styled with a team sweatshirt.

Fluffy Pieces

Say yes to snuggly fashion by opting for everything super soft and warm. Addison Rae had the right idea by rocking her sweatpants with a zip-up fleece and fuzzy slides.