I Always Give Myself a Budget of $85 to Shop the Last 24 Hours of Prime Day — Here's What I'm Buying

Welcome to part two of Amazon Prime Day. If you’re here, you may have not shopped when things kicked off yesterday, but the good news is that deals are still going strong until tonight. Personally, I love shopping the second day of the savings event more because that’s when I’m making conscious decisions and stocking up on things I’ll use often (like a comfy bra) versus frivolous purchases (unclear if I really need a pink iPad).

Alongside better decision-making, a budget is always helpful when it comes to Prime Day, and I’ve given myself about $85 to shop these last-minute deals. Below is are the five items I’ve deemed worthy of adding to my cart, starting at just $8:

Jergens Wet Skin Body Lotion with Coconut Oil

I’ve recently become obsessed with moisturizing while I’m in the shower — it really does make a difference after shaving your legs. I’m almost out of the current shower cream I’m using, so I’m replacing it with Jergens Wet Skin Body Lotion while it’s just $8. The brand has a couple of versions of the in-shower lotion, including a useful self-tanning option, but I’m opting for this coconut oil- and hyaluronic acid-infused one for the scent and extra boost of moisture. Shoppers say they love it so much, they’ve gone through 10 bottles.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Unicorn Top Coat

Sally Hansen’s Miracle Gel Unicorn Top Coat is a must-add to any nail polish-lover’s collection, especially at just $8. The top coat leaves a glazed donut-like effect on your nails — aka, a slightly shimmery, iridescent sheen — that easily elevates any manicure with just one swipe. Shoppers say it “goes on like butter” and holds up well. As one reviewer put it: “Who doesn’t want unicorn nails?”

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

The first time I tried Elemis’ Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, I felt like I was transported to the spa. I was actually upset it was so good, because the full-size is a bit pricey at $66. Fortunately, cleansing balm takes me forever to get through, so I’m grabbing the smaller size while it’s just $13 during Prime Day. (You can also shop the 3.5-ounce on sale for $51.) The balm smells like a dream thanks to a concoction of essential oils — lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus, to name a few — and feels just like butter on the skin.

The Gym People Wirefree Longline Bra

I’ve essentially forgoed traditional bras since the pandemic (thank goodness), so now I rely on what I like to call “fake bras” — aka, something that technically functions like a bra, but doesn’t feel like one. Longline bralettes, camis, and sports bras do the trick, so I’m adding another one of The Gym People’s bras to my cart while it’s just $18. The best-selling sports bra essentially feels like a sturdy, moisture-wicking tank with padding, and it’s become my go-to during the unbearable summer heat. It has more than 23,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they’re “pretty, supportive, and comfortable.”

The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

Last but certainly not least in my last-minute Prime Day haul is The Drop’s Ana Silky V-Neck Slip Dress. I already own quite a few colors of the dress, but it’s so good that I always add a new one to my collection when it’s on sale. The silky slip is very flattering and comfy, and comes in the prettiest shades like periwinkle and chartreuse. It’s lightweight for summer, but thick enough to be worn during the fall with a T-shirt or even the winter with a sweater and tights. My only qualm is that if you get a water stain (or sweat) on it, it won’t evaporate and last all day, so I’m always extra careful when I wear it — but that’s just a small con for a really great dress that I guarantee you’ll wear on repeat.