People Always Ask Me What to Buy From Amazon — Here Are 5 Deals I Never Skip During Prime Day

Ah, Prime Day: the two-day Amazon savings event tends to be underestimated by my friends and family, who always ask me if it’s actually worth shopping. I’m here to tell you that yes, it is, whether you’re looking to test a new beauty product or add some fresh basics to your wardrobe. I use it as an opportunity to stock up on my favorite Amazon finds for incredibly cheap (hello, comfy $8 sweatshirt) and test shopper-loved products at unbeatable prices (looking at you, $7 volumizing mascara).

Below are five deals that I personally never miss out on during Prime Day. I’d recommend adding them to your cart before prices go back up — or worse, they sell out.

Editor-Loved Amazon Prime Day Deals:

Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt

Amazon

I don’t think I’ll ever stop raving about this sweatshirt. I own a handful of the Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt, and I keep adding more to my collection because it's just that good. The top is basically the only thing I live in once the temperature drops because it looks equally good with a pair of leggings and sneakers as it does with jeans and ankle boots. It’s oversized, warm, and comfy (but still stylish), so you won’t regret adding one (or two) to your cart while it’s just $8.

Biolage Volume Bloom Shampoo

Amazon

A discounted shampoo is one of the smartest Prime Day purchases you can make IMO, so I’m always adding something new to try to my cart. This time, though, I’ll be restocking on Biolage’s Volume Bloom Shampoo — aka, my new holy grail. I have fine hair that can often fall flat if I’m not using the right products, but that’s no longer a problem thanks to Biolage’s volumizing shampoo. It smells fantastic and keeps my strands looking much fuller than they actually are; at just $25 for the jumbo size right now, it’s a total steal.

Mangopop Crew Neck Short-Sleeve Bodysuit

Amazon

Another Amazon wardrobe basic I tell everyone about are Mangopop’s bodysuits. As someone who practically lives in bodysuits, do not take this recommendation lightly — they really are the best of the best. I own several of the brand’s bodysuits and they’re all super soft, stretchy, and flattering. The crew neck style comes in so many colors including black, burgundy, gray, and tan, as well as both short-sleeve and long-sleeve options (I’ll be opting for the short-sleeve). For $21, you’ll want to add a couple to your cart.

BIC Soleil Comfort Disposable Razor, 10 Piece Set

Amazon

I always, always buy a set of these BIC razors when they’re on sale. They’re the only razors I’ve used for years; any time I’ve tried switching to something else, I’ve regretted it. That’s why I always have these BIC razors on deck — even though I still have a fresh box sitting in my bathroom cabinet, I never want to accidentally run out. They offer a knick-free, smooth shave, and a pack of 10 for $15 is a bargain.

L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara

Amazon

A new beauty purchase is a must during Prime Day, and this year I'm snagging L'Oréal's super popular Lash Paradise Mascara for just $7. My best friend recently revealed to me that this is the tube behind her perfect, fluttery lashes, which totally shocked me — I was under the impression it would be something much more expensive. While that's reason enough to add it to my cart, it also happens to have 74,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who deem it their "holy grail" thanks to its volumizing, clump- and flake-free results. "I say save your money on the over-hyped high end mascaras and get yourself this baby," one shopper raved. "You’ll never go back."

