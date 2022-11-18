5 Shoe Styles to Wear With Flared Jeans

Despite initial protests from millennials, it finally happened: skinny jeans have gravitated toward the backs of our closets, with wide-leg pairs becoming the new go-to. To be honest, we're all for these roomier, easier-to-pull-on alternatives, but one thing that has stopped us from fully embracing the trend is footwear. For instance, what shoes do you wear with flared jeans? Sneakers? Loafers? Boots? What's the modern-day solution for this throwback pant?

The answer, as it turns out, is all of the above, and we've got the outfit photos to prove it. Ahead, see all the shoe styles that look great with flared jeans, then pick a similar pair from your closet and head out the door.

Platforms

Getty Images

Why not combine two trends in one look? Platform shoes are sticking around and that extra height will ensure the bottoms of your flared jeans won't drag on the ground.

Boots

Getty Images

Elevate your flared jeans and make them feel fit for a night out with block-heeled boots. Or, if you're looking to give them a statement-making twist, try a colorful or printed western pair.

Heels

Getty Images

Like platforms, heels will give you a boost, but this shoe choice will also make flared jeans feel dressier. Strappy sandals that show off the majority of your foot will create a seamless line that will elongate your legs. Pointed-toe heels — which are beloved by celebrities like Rihanna and Hailey Bieber — will also have a similar effect.

Sneakers

Getty Images

If you're wondering if you can wear your go-to sneakers with your flared jeans, the answer is yes. We prefer simpler styles, such as Converse and Vans, or a chunky dad option. However, no matter which pair you choose, make sure the bottom of your pants hit around or just below the ankle, since that length will prevent the hem from dragging as you walk.

Sandals

Getty Images

If you're wearing flared jeans in warmer weather, a laid-back pair of sandals or flip flops are a smart choice that will not only help you stay cool, but also give your look a sporty 90s or early '00s vibe.