What Is Farmcore? All About TikTok's Newest Fashion Genre

Another day, another -core aesthetic brought to us by the fashion girlies on TikTok. While Farmcore isn't a huge departure from other recent aesthetics sprung from the app — you could call it Coastal Cowgirl's little sister or Cottagecore's fraternal twin — it's unique enough to have landed a spot in our hearts and on our list of fave summer trends. As a social media hashtag, it has around 150 million views on TikTok and an insane number of light-leak filtered berry-picking videos.



As a vibe, it's dreamy, effortless, and a bit undone. As fashion inspiration, it delivers the retro sweetness of a Cottagecore summer sundress and the mud-caked boots of an authentic Coastal cowgirl 'fit — so, not exactly what you'd wear on an actual farm, at least as far as TikTok has decided. Let's dive in.

What Is Farmcore Fashion?

Farmcore got its start as Cottagecore's twin. On TikTok, this meant that the two aesthetics were practically interchangeable: gauzy cotton dresses, hair ribbons, and vintage-y corsets were the fashion touchstones of both looks. But in this summer's fashion landscape, Farmcore has gotten a bit rough around the edges, thanks in large part to fashion girlies who live on actual farms. Turns out, pink satin slippers aren't the right shoes to wear on an IRL farm.

While Cottagecore clothes are great to wear when picnicking, reclining on a soft bed of moss, or eating petite fours, a farmcore 'fit tends to incorporate more practical items like boots and long skirts you can easily hike up to jump a paddock fence. But it's the footwear that sets Farmcore apart from Cottagecore more than any other element. While Cottagecore footwear tends towards dainty slippers and soft shoes, Farmcore is all about sturdy boots that would be functional on a real farm.

Farmcore is still enchanted by sepia-toned bygone eras, but it's more wearable in day-to-day modern life than Cottagecore and isn't afraid to get a little dirty. Ahead, we've pulled together everything you need to know about Farmcore style, along with ways to style Farmcore outfits this summer.



Neutral Dresses

Getty Images

Farmcore dresses are the style of Farmcore clothing you're most likely to come across while scrolling through your social feeds. While many Farmcore dresses are nap-dress-adjacent, a comfortable fit and lightweight, natural fibers are the true cornerstones of this style.



Smocked Dresses

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Ivy City Co. Mae Dress, $118.

Smocked dresses with lace-up bustier detailing, floral prints, and sweetheart necklines are a Farmcore staple. While longer dresses are very common in this aesthetic, you can also find them in midi lengths, like Paris Hilton's, and minis.



Dainty Florals

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Praerie Brittany Dress, $238.

Despite Farmcore dress hems skewing long, Farmcore isn't inherently an unsexy style. In fact, the combination of slightly undone styling and old Western aesthetic means there are plenty of sultry Farmcore options, including slip dresses with ribbons, thigh slits, and dainty floral prints.



Cowboy Boots

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Tecovas The Abby, $335.

Cowboy boots are a Farmcore no-brainer. If you're uninspired by the Coastal cowgirl aesthetic's penchant for white and tan cowboy boots, Farmcore is your chance to indulge in red, brown, or black versions of this Western footwear staple.



Overalls

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Levi's Vintage Overalls, $138.

Delicately patterned overalls combine a farm-girl staple with a softer (and yes, less practical) take. If you don't want to splurge on new patterned overalls, you can channel Farmcore vibes by wearing denim overalls with a floral shirt underneath.



Voluminous Crop Tops

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Zimmerman Jeannie Puff-Sleeve Linen Crop Top, $245.

If you don't feel like fully committing to head-to-toe Farmcore, you can always opt for a crop top that's easy to layer over other shirt styles. A lightweight, puff-sleeve crop top with ribbons or ties is the perfect Farmcore piece to something edgier.



Maxi Skirts

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Harper Sage Harper Meadow Skirt, $128.

Farmcore skirts pick up where the cumbersome, old fashioned underskirt left off with long, gauzy skirts in lightweight fabrics like linen or cotton that are often tiered or delicately decorated with ribbons, romantic prints, or embroidery.



Raffia Accessories

Getty Images

Because Farmcore and its predecessor aesthetics like Cottagecore are so visually distinct, you don't have to worry about accessories making or breaking your look. That said, if you're a "go hard or go home" type of dresser, we recommend reaching for woven raffia or straw bags and hats along with Westernwear-inspired leather accessories.



Basket Bags

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Ivy Cove Sag Harbor Rattan Crossbody Bag, $228.

Whether you go with a mini version or one you can actually store some farmer's market finds in, this classic style delivers a Farmcore-approved fresh take on a summer staple.

