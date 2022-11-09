The Rules Have Changed for What Colors Go With Brown Clothes

It's time to alert the fashion critics (AKA your friends and family).

By
Samantha Sutton
SamSutton
Samantha Sutton
Samantha is InStyle's senior fashion editor. She joined the brand in 2019 and oversees the site's fashion coverage, including trend reporting, fashion exclusives, celebrity style interviews, and Fashion Week coverage.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 9, 2022 @ 04:07PM
In This Article
View All
In This Article
Brown Clothing Style
Photo:

Szymon BrzÃska

At some point in time, someone, somewhere made up a handful fashion rules that never quite made sense. White can only be worn before Labor Day. Dressing "professionally" means skipping skin-baring styles. And navy and brown clothing can only be paired with items that fit into a certain color range. These days, however, winter whites are totally thing and Gen Z is rocking crop tops at the office. We also know that when it comes to figuring out what colors go with brown clothes, the options are essentially limitless.

Seriously — brown, no matter the shade, is considered a neutral, meaning it not only pairs well with other neutrals and earth tones, such as black, cream, white, and olive green, but works to balance out brighter statement colors, too. However, you're still stumped on what to wear with brown, we've got plenty of outfit ideas to guide you, ahead.

Black

Brown Clothing Style

Szymon BrzÃska

Instead of opting for an all-black look, mix things up by styling a brown leather jacket over your LBD.

Yellow

Brown Clothing Style

Szymon BrzÃska

It's true that yellow tends to steal the spotlight, but if you're looking to tone things down and make those bright pieces feel less in-your-face, style them with brown staples.

Purple

Brown Clothing Style

Szymon BrzÃska

A deep purple paired with brown makes for an elegant, regal combination, while a lighter lavender will give brown clothes a fresh, sweet, and airy vibe.

Green

Brown Clothing Style

Szymon BrzÃska

Go ahead and take a note from nature — this pairing is pure perfection.

White and Cream

Brown Clothing Style

Szymon BrzÃska

White pops against just about any color, but cream is more similar in shade, allowing it to easily blend with brown clothing. Try out the colorblock trend by wearing a cream top with brown bottoms, creating an outfit that's easy on the eyes.

Red

Brown Clothing Style

Szymon BrzÃska

If the striking combination of black and red isn't for you, try brown and red, instead. These two colors are so similar, they almost seem to blend together — which is probably why the warm pairing is so popular for the fall and winter months.

Related Articles
Celebrities Are Loving This Strange But Brilliant Outfit Combo That's Perfect for the Holidays
Celebrities Are Loving This Strange But Brilliant Outfit Combo That's Perfect for the Holidays
FUTURE OF FASHION: Every Shade of Purple Is Trending for Fall 2022
Every Shade of Purple Is Trending for Fall 2022
Long Skirt High boots
This 2-Piece Outfit Formula Was Everywhere During Fashion Month — And Even Bella Hadid Approves
what colors go with navy blue, navy outfit ideas
Summer's Favorite Color Trend Mysteriously Looks Great With Everything
Low Maintenance Brown Hair Color
8 Ways to Wear This Low-Maintenance Hair Color Year-Round
Someone wearing a white corset top with a multicolor scarf and leather jacket
How to Style a Corset Without Looking Like You're Attempting Victorian Cosplay
Bright-Colored Fall Fashion
Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Wilde Are on Board With This Surprising Fall Trend You Can Shop at Amazon
These 16 Blazers Will Make You Look Sharp, No Matter Your Style
The 21 Best Blazers That Will Instantly Elevate Any Outfit in 2022
Nephtys Laurent wearing a neon purple ruffled short dress
11 Solutions for How to Layer Clothes To Survive the Summer-Fall Transition
The Best Nail Polish Colors for Your Fall Manicures
The 10 Most Popular Nail Polish Colors of Fall 2022
Celebrities Never Dress for the Weather
Celebrities Never Dress for the Weather
Clothes hanging in a closet on wooden hangers
13 Ideas For How to Color Coordinate Your Closet and Keep Your Clothes Organized
Stay Cool This Summer With These 8 Pairs of Linen Pants
Stay Cool This Summer With These 8 Pairs of Linen Pants
Orange Is the New Pink
Sorry, Elle Woods — Orange Is Indeed the New Pink
15 Trends to Try This Summer
12 Trends to Try This Summer, According to Stylists and Fashion Experts
The 8 Best Color Correctors to Put Under-Eye Bags to Bed
The 12 Best Color Correctors to Put Dark Circles to Bed