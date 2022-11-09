The Rules Have Changed for What Colors Go With Brown Clothes

At some point in time, someone, somewhere made up a handful fashion rules that never quite made sense. White can only be worn before Labor Day. Dressing "professionally" means skipping skin-baring styles. And navy and brown clothing can only be paired with items that fit into a certain color range. These days, however, winter whites are totally thing and Gen Z is rocking crop tops at the office. We also know that when it comes to figuring out what colors go with brown clothes, the options are essentially limitless.

Seriously — brown, no matter the shade, is considered a neutral, meaning it not only pairs well with other neutrals and earth tones, such as black, cream, white, and olive green, but works to balance out brighter statement colors, too. However, you're still stumped on what to wear with brown, we've got plenty of outfit ideas to guide you, ahead.

Black

Szymon BrzÃska

Instead of opting for an all-black look, mix things up by styling a brown leather jacket over your LBD.



Yellow

Szymon BrzÃska

It's true that yellow tends to steal the spotlight, but if you're looking to tone things down and make those bright pieces feel less in-your-face, style them with brown staples.

Purple

Szymon BrzÃska

A deep purple paired with brown makes for an elegant, regal combination, while a lighter lavender will give brown clothes a fresh, sweet, and airy vibe.



Green

Szymon BrzÃska

Go ahead and take a note from nature — this pairing is pure perfection.



White and Cream

Szymon BrzÃska

White pops against just about any color, but cream is more similar in shade, allowing it to easily blend with brown clothing. Try out the colorblock trend by wearing a cream top with brown bottoms, creating an outfit that's easy on the eyes.

Red

Szymon BrzÃska

If the striking combination of black and red isn't for you, try brown and red, instead. These two colors are so similar, they almost seem to blend together — which is probably why the warm pairing is so popular for the fall and winter months.

