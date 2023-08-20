A 64-Year-Old Said This $7 Primer-Serum Hybrid “Does the Trick” for a “Smooth, Lit-From-Within Glow”

It’s formulated with three super nourishing ingredients.

By
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders is a copywriter and blogger with over 20 years experience in fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Her work has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, PopSugar and more.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 20, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Primer Serum Hybrid
Photo:

@wetnwildbeauty Instagram

If I asked my friends and family to describe me, I’m pretty sure they’d all tell you I’m skincare obsessed. My vanity is littered with creams and serums, and they seem to find their way all over the rest of my apartment, too. At the same time, I love a minimalist, ready-in-under-10-minutes morning skincare routine, so I’m always excited to discover multitasking products that can make things go a little faster. When it comes to a two-in-one, hydrating option that leaves a luminous glow, Amazon shoppers say this under-$10 serum-meets-primer is a definite winner.

The Wet n Wild Prime Focus Primer Serum rings up at a mere $7 on Amazon, making it an obvious add-to-cart decision for me. It’s also racked up more than 2,000 glowing five-star ratings thanks to its results. The two-in-one product is formulated with a mix of rose water, camellia leaf extract, and green tea extract to moisturize, nourish, and smooth the skin before applying makeup. The formula itself has a subtle shimmer to it — just enough to leave behind a “dewy glow.” 

Amazon wet n wild Prime Focus Primer Serum for Face, Hydrating for Dry Skin, Makeup Primer Serum

Amazon

While I actually don’t wear much makeup, foundation wearers will be happy to know that the lightweight, water-based serum helps prep and prime skin so said foundation glides on easily and effortlessly. One shopper, who’s over 40 with “extremely dry skin,” has used it with “seven different brands of foundation” and said it’s the only primer that keeps their skin “hydrated all day.” Others say it adds a “gorgeous glowy base” and there’s a “noticeable difference” in foundation application after using the primer.

The acclaim doesn’t stop there. One 64-year-old shopper said it “does the trick” for a “smooth, lit-from-within glow” while leaving behind “the fresh scent of watermelon.” Others said it “feels like silk” and makes makeup look “flawless.” In fact, one shopper who was wary but hopeful said the overall effect was shocking. “It gave a smoothing, somewhat blurry, glow to my skin,” they wrote. “In fact I’m in the worst part of retinol peeling/break outs but you wouldn’t know it.” And then, of course, there’s the shopper who “loves loves loves” it and rated it an enthusiastic “AAA++++++++!”, saying it “makes pores disappear, brightens skin, [and] makes foundation go on smoother. 

If I wasn’t sold on Wet n Wild’s Prime Focus Primer Serum before, I definitely need to try it after reading the glowing reviews (yes, pun intended). If you’re as curious as I am, now’s the perfect time to try it, since it’s on sale for $7 on Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Newly launched Amazon dress
Amazon Shoppers Are "Obsessed" With This Just-Launched Midi Dress
Spanx Wide Leg Jeans Launch/Review
Spanx's Pull-On Wide-Leg Jeans Are So Comfy and Flattering, I'll Be Wearing Them Into Fall
Sleeveless Mock Neck Dress I Can't Stop Wearing
I Can't Stop Wearing This Flattering $32 Midi Dress That Hugs My Body Like a Glove, So I’m Buying Multiple
Related Articles
skincare
A 50-Year-Old Said This Now-$13 Face Wash Made Their "Dry and Sensitive Skin" Look “So Good"
Amazon Best-Selling Underwear
People Are Swapping Their "Luxury-Brand Panties" for Amazon's Best-Selling $8 Underwear
Laniege Makeup Serum
My Secret to Smooth Under-Eyes Is This $32 Serum From a Drew Barrymore-Used Brand
Replicate SJP's bright and smooth under eyes with the powder a shopper says makes them "look younger and more awake"
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Flawless Skin Is Thanks to the Powder Shoppers Use to “Look Younger and More Awake”
67 Yr Old Bra Review
A 67-Year-Old Said They Can’t Believe How “Beautiful” and “Supportive” This Lacy $15 Amazon Bra Is
Marc Anthony Grow Long Hair Mask, for Dry Damaged Hair
A Shopper With “Crunchy and Fried” Hair Said This $9 Repair Mask Made Their Strands Feel Like “Silk"
Roc Serum
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This $21 Firming Retinol Serum Makes Skin Look and Feel Baby-Like
Carol's Daughter hair oil
The Strengthening Oil That Makes Shoppers’ Hair “Grow So Fast” Is Just $12 at Amazon
Favorite Lip Plumping Mask Overnight Moisturizer
I Wake Up With Less Haggard- and More Vibrant-Looking Skin Thanks to This Plumping Overnight Treatment
Hi Kaitlin! I hope all is well. My name is Amanda Lauro, Designer for InStyle. I reached out to Sophia Heald regarding an
Shoppers in Their 60s Saw a “Drastic Change” in Their Crepey Under-Eyes Thanks to This Best-Selling Balm
Amazon L'Oreal Eye Cream
A 55-Year-Old Shopper Says Their Under-Eyes Are “Smoother” and Less “Crepey” Thanks to This $9 Eye Cream
Honest Review of Chanel Highlighting Balm
I'm a Beauty Editor, and Here's My Take on Chanel's Viral Highlighter With 11 Billion Views
Warner's Bra
A 53-Year-Old Shopper Called This Wirefree Bra “Very Flattering,” and It’s Just $16 at Amazon
Dermstore Eye Patches Deal
The Firming Eye Patches Shoppers Use After "Not-So-Great Sleep" Are on Sale Until Tomorrow
Amazon HA Desert Dry Skin Moisturizer
Shoppers Say Their Dry Skin Is No Match for This $27 Moisturizer That’s Packed With “Hydration Galore”
Dr Loretta Vitamin C Sale Dermstore
This Dermatologist-Developed Luxury Serum Gives Shoppers "Drastic" Results — and It's 50% Off