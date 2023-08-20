A 64-Year-Old Said This $7 Primer-Serum Hybrid “Does the Trick” for a “Smooth, Lit-From-Within Glow”

If I asked my friends and family to describe me, I’m pretty sure they’d all tell you I’m skincare obsessed. My vanity is littered with creams and serums, and they seem to find their way all over the rest of my apartment, too. At the same time, I love a minimalist, ready-in-under-10-minutes morning skincare routine, so I’m always excited to discover multitasking products that can make things go a little faster. When it comes to a two-in-one, hydrating option that leaves a luminous glow, Amazon shoppers say this under-$10 serum-meets-primer is a definite winner.

The Wet n Wild Prime Focus Primer Serum rings up at a mere $7 on Amazon, making it an obvious add-to-cart decision for me. It’s also racked up more than 2,000 glowing five-star ratings thanks to its results. The two-in-one product is formulated with a mix of rose water, camellia leaf extract, and green tea extract to moisturize, nourish, and smooth the skin before applying makeup. The formula itself has a subtle shimmer to it — just enough to leave behind a “dewy glow.”

Amazon

While I actually don’t wear much makeup, foundation wearers will be happy to know that the lightweight, water-based serum helps prep and prime skin so said foundation glides on easily and effortlessly. One shopper, who’s over 40 with “extremely dry skin,” has used it with “seven different brands of foundation” and said it’s the only primer that keeps their skin “hydrated all day.” Others say it adds a “gorgeous glowy base” and there’s a “noticeable difference” in foundation application after using the primer.

The acclaim doesn’t stop there. One 64-year-old shopper said it “does the trick” for a “smooth, lit-from-within glow” while leaving behind “the fresh scent of watermelon.” Others said it “feels like silk” and makes makeup look “flawless.” In fact, one shopper who was wary but hopeful said the overall effect was shocking. “It gave a smoothing, somewhat blurry, glow to my skin,” they wrote. “In fact I’m in the worst part of retinol peeling/break outs but you wouldn’t know it.” And then, of course, there’s the shopper who “loves loves loves” it and rated it an enthusiastic “AAA++++++++!”, saying it “makes pores disappear, brightens skin, [and] makes foundation go on smoother.

If I wasn’t sold on Wet n Wild’s Prime Focus Primer Serum before, I definitely need to try it after reading the glowing reviews (yes, pun intended). If you’re as curious as I am, now’s the perfect time to try it, since it’s on sale for $7 on Amazon.