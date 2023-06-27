This Creamy $4 Concealer Lasts From "8 in the Morning to 8 at Night," According to Shoppers

As someone with dark circles and a fair complexion, I’m always in search of a concealer to brighten my groggy appearance. I’ve tried a range of formulas from high-end brands to drugstore picks, but I’m very particular when it comes to my favorites. A great concealer needs buildable coverage, a lightweight feel, and long-lasting wearability — if it creases or flakes, it’s not for me. Luckily, my latest Amazon find, the Wet n Wild Photo Focus Concealer, checks all those boxes, according to shoppers — and it’s just $4 as part of the retailer’s early Prime Day discounts.

The product is formulated to instantly erase dark spots, discoloration, blemishes, and, of course, eye bags. According to a number of reviews, its creamy formula has a lightweight feel on your skin, and it’s both easily blendable and buildable. The concealer is made to deliver a semi-matte, flawless finish that still looks and feels like your natural complexion. Plus, it was tested under seven photo lighting conditions to ensure it doesn’t cause unsightly white casts, according to Wet n Wild. So, the Photo Focus concealer delivers a flashback-free, selfie-worthy look, hence its name. The popular pick is available in nine shades on Amazon so you can find the perfect match for your skin tone.

With more than 3,700 five-star ratings, and ranked among Amazon’s best-selling concealers, the Wet n Wild product is clearly loved by shoppers. One reviewer with a mature complexion described the formula as “not greasy” or “heavy,” adding that it “hydrates and gives complete coverage.” Another person said that it “feels like nothing on the skin,” while a third shopper added that it “covers perfectly” and is “comparable to high end concealers.”

Not only does it look and feel great, but customers praise the product for its long-lasting wear, too. One person said they’re “amazed” by the concealer which lasted “from 8 in morning to 8 at night,” all “without a primer.” And, someone else confirmed that it “lasts all day without a touchup.” A different customer went on to say that they’ve been using the concealer for “seven-plus years” and it’s the “best formula [they’ve] found.”

Be sure to snag the shopper-loved Wet n Wild Photo Focus Concealer for as low as $4 at Amazon, and browse through additional shades, below.

