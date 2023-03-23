Beauty Makeup Face Concealer 60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling $4 Concealer Hides Dark Circles Without Creasing It’s brightening, long-lasting, and non-drying. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Instagram Twitter Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 23, 2023 @ 12:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon/ InStyle If I could only wear one makeup product every day, I would likely choose concealer. As someone who loves to let their skin breathe, I often opt for a lightweight concealer in place of foundation — but sometimes, my dark circles and fair complexion can make coverage complicated. That’s why I’m pretty picky about my go-to formula; it has to be comfortable yet color-correcting, and I never want to worry about reapplying or dealing with creasing. According to over 1,400 Amazon shoppers, this best-selling Wet n Wild concealer checks all my boxes — and it’s only $4 (yes, I already placed my order). The Mega Last Incognito All-Day Concealer provides medium-to-full coverage that lasts all day. And, thanks to its shea butter-infused formula, the product locks in moisture and gently hydrates the under-eye area. Use the buildable concealer to hide dark circles and even out discoloration, or experiment with different shades and use the best-seller as a highlighter and contour stick. The concealer is available in 13 shades, and it’s on sale for less than $5 right now. Amazon Shop now: $4 (Originally $5); amazon.com It’s safe to say customers love this product, as it’s a number one best-seller at Amazon with a near perfect rating. One shopper in their 60s said the Wet n Wild concealer hides their “mature, dark under-eye circles” without “creasing” or “drying out.” The same reviewer went on to say the product has such lasting power they “don’t even need to set it with powder.” A different customer in their 60s said the formula not only conceals, but also leaves their skin hydrated, giving them a “dewy finish that lasts.” This Intensive Overnight Eye Balm Reduces My Dark Circles So Well, I Don’t Need to Wear Concealer the Next Day An Amazon shopper with a fair complexion said the wildly popular concealer effectively covers their melasma without looking “cakey,” and it makes their blemishes “undetectable.” Not sold yet? Take it from this makeup artist, who said the $4 formula “competes with high-end concealers.” Shop the Wet n Wild Mega Last Incognito All-Day Concealer at Amazon and find your perfect shade match, below. Amazon Shop now: $4 (Originally $5); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $4 (Originally $5); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $4 (Originally $5); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $5; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $6; amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Amazon Shoppers Say This Editor-Approved Exfoliating Scrub Is a “Saving Grace” for Keratosis-Prone Skin Helen Mirren’s Shoes Featured the Darling but Divisive Detail That All the Cool Girls Are Wearing Shoppers in Their 60s Say Amazon’s Best-Selling, Celebrity-Worn Body Makeup Covers Veins and Sunspots