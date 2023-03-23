60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling $4 Concealer Hides Dark Circles Without Creasing

If I could only wear one makeup product every day, I would likely choose concealer. As someone who loves to let their skin breathe, I often opt for a lightweight concealer in place of foundation — but sometimes, my dark circles and fair complexion can make coverage complicated. That’s why I’m pretty picky about my go-to formula; it has to be comfortable yet color-correcting, and I never want to worry about reapplying or dealing with creasing. According to over 1,400 Amazon shoppers, this best-selling Wet n Wild concealer checks all my boxes — and it’s only $4 (yes, I already placed my order).

The Mega Last Incognito All-Day Concealer provides medium-to-full coverage that lasts all day. And, thanks to its shea butter-infused formula, the product locks in moisture and gently hydrates the under-eye area. Use the buildable concealer to hide dark circles and even out discoloration, or experiment with different shades and use the best-seller as a highlighter and contour stick. The concealer is available in 13 shades, and it’s on sale for less than $5 right now.

It’s safe to say customers love this product, as it’s a number one best-seller at Amazon with a near perfect rating. One shopper in their 60s said the Wet n Wild concealer hides their “mature, dark under-eye circles” without “creasing” or “drying out.” The same reviewer went on to say the product has such lasting power they “don’t even need to set it with powder.” A different customer in their 60s said the formula not only conceals, but also leaves their skin hydrated, giving them a “dewy finish that lasts.”

An Amazon shopper with a fair complexion said the wildly popular concealer effectively covers their melasma without looking “cakey,” and it makes their blemishes “undetectable.” Not sold yet? Take it from this makeup artist, who said the $4 formula “competes with high-end concealers.”

Shop the Wet n Wild Mega Last Incognito All-Day Concealer at Amazon and find your perfect shade match, below.

