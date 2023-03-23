Shoppers in Their 60s Say Amazon’s Best-Selling, Celebrity-Worn Body Makeup Covers Veins and Sunspots

Margot Robbie has used it.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 @ 03:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Westmore Body Makeup
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

I adore body makeup. Like face makeup, however, some formulas have failed me: By transferring onto a friend’s baby blue blouse, caking so as to reveal its makeup-ness, or, much to my boyfriend’s chagrin, staining our previously crisp-white sheets. Until I tried Westmore Beauty’s Body Coverage Perfector, I hadn’t found a truly budge-proof formula with ample coverage and a skin like finish once dry. Westmore’s, which happens to be Amazon’s best-selling body concealer, is entirely worry-proof. What’s more, it delivers the most skin-like wear of any body makeup I’ve tried.

Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector

Amazon

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

The Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector is a medium to high-coverage foundation formulated for the body. Designed to enhance skin below your chin — including the décolletage, limbs, and torso — it covers imperfections, including age spots and blemishes, and blurs varicose veins. Transfer-proof and waterproof, the formula stays on skin sans smudging or sweating off. Ergo, it’s perfect for warmer weather, where it works with shorts and even the tiniest bikinis — whether you’re lounging poolside or splashing around.

Available in 11 shades (two of which I own; I use a deeper hue to contour), the formula is the most buildable I’ve ever experienced. Regardless of how many layers you apply, it dries into an incredibly believable, skin-like finish that’s somewhere between matte and radiant. (Unlike others I’ve tried, this formula is sparkle-free.) Typically, a single coat blurs to a degree that’s satisfying, almost filter-like.  Per the instructions, I wait a few minutes between layers, if I do apply more than a single coat. Once finished, I wait a few more minutes before I throw on my outfit for the day.

As with any foundation, Westmore’s can be slathered and blended using your fingers. My method of choice, however, is the brand’s big, fluffy body brush, which, in addition to simplifying the application process, feels chinchilla-soft against my skin. 

This body makeup truly outlasts sweat, and makes good on its promise of being budge-proof. TBH, removal requires a bit of scrubbing (a testament to its waterproof wear, shower streams alone fail to remove it). Per the brand, this foundation actually offers days-long wear. I’ve yet to test the claim myself, but I believe it.

Another locale in which Westmore’s body makeup has been road tested: the red carpet. Per the brand, celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff has used the formula on Margot Robbie in the past. Mélanie Inglessis, creator of Ana de Armas’s recent Oscars beauty look, has also turned to the body perfector to ready clients, including Julianne Hough.

Shoppers swear by Westmore’s body makeup. One shopper, who has tried “a ton” of foundations, calls Westmore’s the best: “It covers sun spots on my arms and legs,” they share, “without looking cakey.” Another shopper in their 60s said the makeup is so effective, it “covers all types of blemishes, even varicose veins [and] sun spots.”

For smoother-looking skin on your limbs and beyond, shop the Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector. The waterproof body makeup has been road tested on the red carpet, and in IRL by yours truly, with stellar results.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

The $22 Moisturizer That Leaves Shoppers' Skin "Soft and Plump" Is Spiking in Sales on Amazon
The $22 Repairing Moisturizer That Leaves Shoppers’ Skin “Soft and Plump” Is Spiking in Sales on Amazon
Night Shift Nurses Call This Brightening and Tightening Eye Balm a âLifesaver,â and Itâs Just $30
Night Shift Nurses Rely on This Brightening Eye Balm for “Magically” Removing Dark Circles
Jessica Alba Eye Patches
The Best-Selling Eye Patches Used by Jessica Alba and 7,600 Amazon Shoppers Make Me Look So Well-Rested
Related Articles
Night Shift Nurses Call This Brightening and Tightening Eye Balm a âLifesaver,â and Itâs Just $30
Night Shift Nurses Rely on This Brightening Eye Balm for “Magically” Removing Dark Circles
The $22 Moisturizer That Leaves Shoppers' Skin "Soft and Plump" Is Spiking in Sales on Amazon
The $22 Repairing Moisturizer That Leaves Shoppers’ Skin “Soft and Plump” Is Spiking in Sales on Amazon
Shoppers With Light, Thin Eyebrows Say This Best-Selling, $8 Pencil Gives Them âFuller But Naturalâ Looking Results
Amazon's Best-Selling $8 Eyebrow Pencil Is the Secret to Fuller Brows That Don’t Look “Drawn On,” Shoppers Say
Sisley Paris Sale
Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Volumizing Hair Spray Is 20% Off in a Rare Sitewide Sale
I'm a Gold Hoop Aficionado and These $16 Mini Amazon Hoops Don't Irritate My Sensitive Skin
I Wear These Luxe-Looking Gold Hoop Earrings Every Day, and They’re Just $3 Apiece on Amazon
i forgot to use concealer after using this intensive dark circle slugging eye balm
This Intensive Overnight Eye Balm Reduces My Dark Circles So Well, I Don’t Need to Wear Concealer the Next Day
Keira Knightley Credits Her Dewy Glow to This Skin Tint That's Like a "Moisturizer and Foundation in One"
Keira Knightley Credits Her Dewy Glow to This Skin Tint That's Like a "Moisturizer and Foundation in One"
Jessica Alba Eye Patches
The Best-Selling Eye Patches Used by Jessica Alba and 7,600 Amazon Shoppers Make Me Look So Well-Rested
Just-launched Amazon blouse
Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Just-Launched Blouse the “Cutest Top Ever,” and It’s Just $26
74-Year-Old Shoppers Use This Customer-Loved Eye Cream to Treat Dark Circles and Puffiness â and Itâs 70% Off
74-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Eye Cream Gets Rid of Dark Circles and Puffiness in One Week, and It’s 70% Off
55+ $9 moisturizer
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This $10 Wrinkle Cream Makes Them Look Much Younger
This Floral Dress Is a Great Transitional Piece for Springâand It's 51% off on Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Say This “Very Flattering” Under-$50 Maxi Dress Is "Light and Comfortable"
I Replaced My Lipstick and Blush With a Multi-Stick From the Makeup Brand Supermodels Use
I Replaced My Lipstick and Blush With This Easy-to-Use Multi-Stick From the Makeup Brand Supermodels Use
Amazonâs Best-Selling Sports Bra
Amazon’s Best-Selling $22 Sports Bra Is Supportive Enough to Stretch, Run, and Lift Weights in, Shoppers Say
Morroccanoil brunette dry shampoo
I’ve Fallen Back in Love With Dry Shampoo Thanks to This Volumizing, Brunette-Friendly Formula
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Basic White Tee Jennifer Lawrence Sported for Months