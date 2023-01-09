When My Go-To BB Cream Was Discontinued, I Discovered These Luxe Skin Drops That Make Me Look Airbrushed

And now I'm never using anything else.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Westman Atlier Skin Drop Review
Photo:

Nordstrom/ InStyle

The worst thing happened to me while I was home for the holidays. No, I didn’t run into my high school ex (thank goodness); instead, I ran out of my go-to BB cream that I’ve been using for more than eight years. Even worse: When I went to the drugstore to buy a fresh tube, I learned it had been discontinued. The BB cream I had relied on for almost a decade was nowhere to be found. I was devastated because TBH, nothing is worse than going back to the drawing board when it comes to a foundation. But little did I know then, this was all a blessing in disguise.

It’s like my mom knew that I would run out of my foundation at home because that’s exactly what was waiting for me under the Christmas tree a few days later. I guess moms really do have a sixth sense? And my mom being my mom knows that I’m not a heavy foundation wearer, hence why I’ve been relying on lightweight BB creams for most of my life. That’s why she didn’t just give me any ‘ol foundation. Instead, she got me the luxe Westman Atelier Vital Skin Care Complexion Foundation, and let me tell you, I’m never using anything else. That’s how impressed I am.

Westman Atelier Vital Skin Care Complexion Foundation

Nordstrom

Shop now: $68; nordstrom.com

Though technically a foundation, it wears much more like a buildable skin tint — exactly why I love it. It’s also not only a foundation; it’s at the intersection of makeup and skincare, packed with ginseng extract to brighten and revitalize, pomegranate extract to support healthier-looking skin, ginger root complex to calm and soothe, and tsubaki oil to firm and hydrate. If you know me, you’re probably well aware that I’m a sucker for a two-for-one, and this Westman Atelier foundation is absolutely that. 

The other important thing you should know about me is that my skin leans more oily, especially on my T-zone, which is why I’m pretty picky with my foundation. Most leave me looking shiny all over, even after just one hour, but this Westman Atelier buy didn’t leave me feeling gross or looking greasy, even after eight hours of wear. What’s more, it even gives my skin a nice glow that lasts all day. TL;DR: This foundation works with your skin to make it look its best ever while letting your skin look like skin — and that’s why I’ll be using this for years to come. 

Oh, and don’t let the small (and ultra-cute) packaging scare you off. A little goes a long way with this foundation. In fact, just a single drop on my complexion brush is enough to fill my entire face. If you prefer more coverage, you’ll want to use more, but it’s worth mentioning that just a small amount covers up my redness and any other areas of concern, making my complexion so even, my skin basically looks airbrushed. 

If you’re looking for a new foundation — just because or maybe your go-to was also discontinued — I highly recommend these luxe Westman Atelier skin drops. Your skin will be so happy, and that’s reason enough to give it a try. Shop it for $68 at Nordstrom.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

This Wire-Free Bra Is So Comfy, I've Even Worn It to Bed
I Wore This Wire-Free Bra for 13 Hours Straight — and It’s So Comfortable, I Fell Asleep in It
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Underrated Winter Pants Trend That Might Be Warmer Than Jeans
Hancure Facial Kit
Middle-Aged Shoppers Saw "Amazing Results" From This 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Skin Kit
Related Articles
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Underrated Winter Pants Trend That Might Be Warmer Than Jeans
Trophy Skin
This On-Sale Microdermabrasion Device Makes My Skin Remarkably Smooth Skin in Just 5 Minutes
I Gave This Tightening Eye Gel to Multiple People for Christmas, and I'm Already Hearing Rave Reviews
I Gave This Tightening Eye Gel to Multiple People for Christmas, and I'm Already Hearing Rave Reviews
Shoppers With Dark Circles Say They Can Go Concealer-Free Thanks to This Wrinkle Cream That's 50% Off
Shoppers With Dark Circles Are Going Concealer-Free Thanks to This Half-Off Eye Cream
Hailey Bieber Leather Jackets
Hailey Bieber Just Revealed Her Desert Island Clothing Pick — and Of Course, It's Genius
Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Foundation going viral
Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Launched a TikTok-Viral Foundation That Comes in 30 Shades
Clarin Water Lip Stain
I Tried the Internet-Loved, Hydrating Lip Stain That Claims to Stay Put Through 300 Kisses
DpHue Hair Gloss Review
This Hair Gloss Cuts Down Brassiness and Keeps My Strands Looking Fresh Without a Salon Visit
ZIIP New Year 20% off sale
Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, and More Use This Facial Toning Device — and It’s on Sale for 20% Off
Spanx End of Season Sale Roundup
I’m a Self-Proclaimed Spanx Expert, and All My Favorite Pieces Are the Cheapest I’ve Ever Seen
Jessica Alba Honest Beauty favorites
Jessica Alba Credits These 2 Honest Beauty Products as the Key to Her Iconic Glow
Shampooing Hair
Weekly Use of This Clarifying Shampoo Soothed My Irritated, Flaky Scalp
Summer Friday's Sheer Skin Tint
Skinimalism Is 2023’s Biggest Beauty Trend, and My Go-To Skin Tint Is All You Need to Get the Look
Hilary Swank and I Both Use This Lightweight Skin Tint for Glowing Skin
Hilary Swank and I Both Use This Lightweight Skin Tint for Glowing Skin
Hailey Biebers New Years Eve Look Included This Lightweight Foundation That Shoppers Over 50 Call âWorth Every Pennyâ
Hailey Bieber’s New Year’s Eve Look Included This Lightweight Foundation That Shoppers Over 50 Call “Worth Every Penny”
Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil
I Can’t Stop Wearing This Hydrating Tinted Lip Oil From a Beauty Brand Kate Hudson Also Uses