When My Go-To BB Cream Was Discontinued, I Discovered These Luxe Skin Drops That Make Me Look Airbrushed

The worst thing happened to me while I was home for the holidays. No, I didn’t run into my high school ex (thank goodness); instead, I ran out of my go-to BB cream that I’ve been using for more than eight years. Even worse: When I went to the drugstore to buy a fresh tube, I learned it had been discontinued. The BB cream I had relied on for almost a decade was nowhere to be found. I was devastated because TBH, nothing is worse than going back to the drawing board when it comes to a foundation. But little did I know then, this was all a blessing in disguise.

It’s like my mom knew that I would run out of my foundation at home because that’s exactly what was waiting for me under the Christmas tree a few days later. I guess moms really do have a sixth sense? And my mom being my mom knows that I’m not a heavy foundation wearer, hence why I’ve been relying on lightweight BB creams for most of my life. That’s why she didn’t just give me any ‘ol foundation. Instead, she got me the luxe Westman Atelier Vital Skin Care Complexion Foundation, and let me tell you, I’m never using anything else. That’s how impressed I am.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $68; nordstrom.com



Though technically a foundation, it wears much more like a buildable skin tint — exactly why I love it. It’s also not only a foundation; it’s at the intersection of makeup and skincare, packed with ginseng extract to brighten and revitalize, pomegranate extract to support healthier-looking skin, ginger root complex to calm and soothe, and tsubaki oil to firm and hydrate. If you know me, you’re probably well aware that I’m a sucker for a two-for-one, and this Westman Atelier foundation is absolutely that.

The other important thing you should know about me is that my skin leans more oily, especially on my T-zone, which is why I’m pretty picky with my foundation. Most leave me looking shiny all over, even after just one hour, but this Westman Atelier buy didn’t leave me feeling gross or looking greasy, even after eight hours of wear. What’s more, it even gives my skin a nice glow that lasts all day. TL;DR: This foundation works with your skin to make it look its best ever while letting your skin look like skin — and that’s why I’ll be using this for years to come.

Oh, and don’t let the small (and ultra-cute) packaging scare you off. A little goes a long way with this foundation. In fact, just a single drop on my complexion brush is enough to fill my entire face. If you prefer more coverage, you’ll want to use more, but it’s worth mentioning that just a small amount covers up my redness and any other areas of concern, making my complexion so even, my skin basically looks airbrushed.

If you’re looking for a new foundation — just because or maybe your go-to was also discontinued — I highly recommend these luxe Westman Atelier skin drops. Your skin will be so happy, and that’s reason enough to give it a try. Shop it for $68 at Nordstrom.

