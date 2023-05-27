Hollywood’s Go-To Makeup Brand Used by Michelle Pfeiffer, Cameron Diaz, and Martha Stewart Is on Rare Sale

The minimalist, skincare-infused products are bound to sell out before the deals end.

Published on May 27, 2023

Westman Ateleier celeb skincare sale
Quite literally every Westman Atelier product is the embodiment of glowy, fresh-faced, summertime skin in a bottle. Case in point: Similarly striking celebrities including Michelle Pfeiffer, Anne Hathaway, Cameron Diaz, and Lily Aldridge have donned the minimalist, skincare-infused makeup. Created by esteemed makeup artist Gucci Westman, the brand is truly stunning, both from a packaging and formulation standpoint. The products focus on complexion-enhancing formulas that are equal parts lightweight and luxurious. 

This Memorial Day weekend, Westman Atelier's Hollywood-approved products — including an InStyle-favorite blending brush and other best sellers — are on sale for 20 percent off at beauty retailer Violet Grey. We don’t recommend waiting to shop; the deals only last for a few more days — if they don’t sell out first, that is. 

5 Westman Atelier Makeup Deals: 

Last month, Michelle Pfeiffer dubbed this barely there cheek tint — which applies in a single-swipe manner and melts into skin — one of her “all time favorites.” I’m also fond of the cheek tint, which comes in an array of natural-looking hues, including a pretty pop of peony unlike any other cream blush formula I’ve tried. Speaking of formula, this one contains hydrating ingredients like jojoba oil, which can retain suppleness and enhance a youthful look and feel, per shoppers with mature skin. 

WESTMAN ATELIER BABY CHEEKS BLUSH STICK

Violet Grey

Shop now: $38 (Originally $48); violetgrey.com 

I’ve analyzed countless red carpet beauty looks, and scant few have wowed me like Anne Hathaway’s at the 2023 Met Gala. Westman herself created Hathaway’s look using a slew of her namesake products, including these tinted, skin-perfecting drops as the base. Available in 20 shades, the serum-infused tint straddles skincare and makeup and gestures a breathable feel and a your-skin-but-better finish. Lily Aldridge has also used the complexion drops for red carpet prep, and right now, you can get them for $14 off. 

Vital Skincare Complexion Drops

Westman Atelier

Shop now: $54 (Originally $68); violetgrey.com 

Another component of Hathaway’s sultry Met Gala look, this creamy contour stick has also been praised by Martha Stewart, who, in 2020 during an interview with Westman, said it looks “so good.” An Instyle writer who reviewed the product noted that it chisels cheekbones to look like they could “cut glass” — and who doesn’t want that?

Face Trace

Westman Atelier

Shop now: $38 (Originally $48); violetgrey.com

If you, like I, have ever envied Cameron Diaz’s luminous complexion, you’ll want to seriously consider the Westman Atelier highlighter. Diaz once said the stick is one of only two makeup products she uses, dubbing its effects, "a true glistening of your own skin.” Not the least bit glittery or cakey, the light-reflecting glow stick is a departure from many on the market. Ingredients like grapeseed oil hydrate skin, so it not only looks but also feels fresh on your skin.

Lit Up

Westman Atelier

Shop now: $38 (Originally $48); violetgrey.com

While pricier than most, this fluffy makeup applicator — which we crowned the best splurge-worthy complexion brush out of dozens — is worth considering while it’s 20 percent off. Versatile as it is soft, the brush has vegan nylon bristles that blend any liquid product flawlessly. 

WESTMAN ATELIER LIQUID BLENDER BRUSH

Violet Grey

Shop now: $100 (Originally $125); violetgrey.com

If you’ve yet to try Westman Atelier, I implore you to give it a go while it’s on a rare sale. I’m certainly stocking up ahead of my summer plans, and quickly. 

