My Favorite Skin Tint From a Luxe Martha Stewart- and Jennifer Garner-Used Brand Is (Finally) On Sale

I collect foundations and skin tints the way most people do lipstick. I don’t have one, two, or even three that I cycle through; at this moment I literally have 11 on my makeup shelf. Some get more airtime than others but the only one I’ve wanted to wear for the last few months is Westman Atelier’s Vital Skincare Complexion Drops.

If you’re familiar with the brand you know it’s on the expensive side but there is good news and it’s that all of its products are discounted thanks to Credo’s very rare sitewide sale. The luxe brand used by Michelle Pfeiffer, Martha Stewart, and Anne Hathaway and more is on sale (along with everything else at Credo) until July 4.

This is probably not the first, nor will it be the last time you hear about Westman Atelier’s Vital Skincare Foundation. It comes in two formulas. The first is a cream-like stick that Jennifer Garner has gone through tubes of and the second is the one I’m waxing poetic about. It’s loved by other InStyle editors and used by Lindsey Lohan.

Vital Skincare Complexion Drops come in 20 shades. It’s part skin tint, part serum, and full of glowy, dewy perfection. I really think the photo below speaks for itself, but I’ll elaborate anyway. The bottle is small but two very small drops cover my entire face. It reduces redness, blurs my pores away, looks like my actual skin, doesn’t exacerbate my oily skin, lasts all day, and makes me feel photogenic.

I really just couldn’t ask for more from a product. To be clear, I am not one of those no-makeup makeup girls and my skin is the epidermal equivalent of a teenager going through its angsty phase. The fact that Westman Atelier’s Vital Skincare Complexion Drops makes me love my skin is not something I take lightly.

I’d be more than fine if the aesthetic makeup qualities were all it had to offer but as I mentioned earlier, this is also a serum. Pomegranate extract supports a healthy skin barrier, ginger root soothes, japanese camellia oil helps with firmness and suppleness, and ginseng extract brightens.

It’s everything I want in a skin tint —and that’s saying a lot coming from a jaded and picky beauty editor. Head to Credo to shop Westman Atelier’s Vital Skincare Complexion Drops while it’s on sale, you won’t regret it.