This Oil-Free Foundation Feels Like a Silky Second Skin

For as long as I can remember, I've liked my skin to look like, well, skin. Full-coverage foundations and poreless Instagram faces have never been my style. So, when I look for complexion products I look for formulas that make my skin look natural, but a tad bit better.

I look for light to medium coverage, radiant and silky finishes, and something that stays put. Brownie points if a formula has skincare benefits on top of the cosmetic ones. Well, Westman Atelier's new Complexion Drops offer all of the above and then some.

Before I wax poetic about the new launch, I want to scale it back to talk about the brains behind it: Gucci Westman. A celebrated makeup artist known for effortless, minimalistic looks, Westman launched her brand in 2018 with the promise of creating luxurious clean beauty products that are good for our skin and the planet. Every product the brand launches feels intentional — from how it's packaged to how it feels on the skin.

The Complexion Drops are no different, of course. The product comes in a petite bottle partially made from recycled sugarcane. To use, I shake it a few times and then squeeze out a few drops onto my clean fingertips, but you can use a Kabuki makeup brush should you wish. A little product goes a long a way, so start slow and build your way up should you want more product. I love the dewy effect it has on my skin. Unlike other dewy-finish complexion products that loose their radiance over time, this one makes me look glowy from the moment I put on to the end of the day. Now, it doesn't offer super-full coverage, which I like, but if I need to give some areas a little extra TLC, I just go in with a concealer after.

As with all Westman Atelier's products, the formula takes a skincare-first approach. (Truly, this could probably replace my A.M. serum.) It's packed with revitalizing ginseng extract (perfect for perking up tired-looking skin), protective pomegranate seed extract, nourishing sunflower and almond oils, firming Tsubaki oil, and moisturizing squalane.

Courtesy of Westman Atelier

To shop: $68; westman-atelier.com

This non-comedogenic skin tint-meets-serum comes in 20 adaptable shades, and if you're like me and love a my-skin-but-better finish, do yourself a favor and try it out.

