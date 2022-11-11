This Oil-Free Foundation Feels Like a Silky Second Skin

Westman Atelier has done it again.

By
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco

Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 11, 2022 @ 10:34AM
Westman Atelier Complexion Drops Review
Photo:

Courtesy Westman Atelier

For as long as I can remember, I've liked my skin to look like, well, skin. Full-coverage foundations and poreless Instagram faces have never been my style. So, when I look for complexion products I look for formulas that make my skin look natural, but a tad bit better.

I look for light to medium coverage, radiant and silky finishes, and something that stays put. Brownie points if a formula has skincare benefits on top of the cosmetic ones. Well, Westman Atelier's new Complexion Drops offer all of the above and then some.

Before I wax poetic about the new launch, I want to scale it back to talk about the brains behind it: Gucci Westman. A celebrated makeup artist known for effortless, minimalistic looks, Westman launched her brand in 2018 with the promise of creating luxurious clean beauty products that are good for our skin and the planet. Every product the brand launches feels intentional — from how it's packaged to how it feels on the skin.

The Complexion Drops are no different, of course. The product comes in a petite bottle partially made from recycled sugarcane. To use, I shake it a few times and then squeeze out a few drops onto my clean fingertips, but you can use a Kabuki makeup brush should you wish. A little product goes a long a way, so start slow and build your way up should you want more product. I love the dewy effect it has on my skin. Unlike other dewy-finish complexion products that loose their radiance over time, this one makes me look glowy from the moment I put on to the end of the day. Now, it doesn't offer super-full coverage, which I like, but if I need to give some areas a little extra TLC, I just go in with a concealer after.

As with all Westman Atelier's products, the formula takes a skincare-first approach. (Truly, this could probably replace my A.M. serum.) It's packed with revitalizing ginseng extract (perfect for perking up tired-looking skin), protective pomegranate seed extract, nourishing sunflower and almond oils, firming Tsubaki oil, and moisturizing squalane.

westman atelier complexion drops

Courtesy of Westman Atelier

To shop: $68; westman-atelier.com

This non-comedogenic skin tint-meets-serum comes in 20 adaptable shades, and if you're like me and love a my-skin-but-better finish, do yourself a favor and try it out.

From non-toxic makeup and skincare to sustainability practices, Clean Slate is an exploration of all things in the green beauty space. Find out what's really in your products — and what's being left out.

Related Articles
11-best-full-coverage-foundations-of-2022-tout
The 11 Best Full Coverage Foundations of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Best New Beauty Products
13 New Beauty Products to Gift Yourself Ahead of the Holiday Season
The Blush Version of Drunk Elephantâs TikTok-Favorite Bronzing Drops Gives Me a Subtle, Flushed Glow
The Blush Version of Drunk Elephant’s TikTok-Favorite Bronzing Drops Gives Me a Subtle, Flushed Glow
This Probiotic-Rich Moisturizer Makes My Skin the Healthiest Its Ever Been
This Prebiotic-Rich Moisturizer Has Given Me the Healthiest Skin of My Life
New September Beauty Products
14 New Beauty Products to Help You Usher in the Fall Season
10 Long-Lasting Foundations That Stay Put All Day Long
10 Long-Lasting Foundations That Stay Put All Day Long
Liquid Foundations
We Tested 27 of the Best Liquid Foundations, These 6 Make Your Skin Look Flawless
Skin Tints vs. Tinted Moisturizers
Skin Tints Vs. Tinted Moisturizers — What's the Difference?
Surprised by How Many People Have Been Recommending This Brand's Expensive Foundations
A Moisturizing Foundation That Doesn’t Transfer or Smudge? It’s Almost Unbelievable — but It Exists
Best BB Creams
The 15 Best BB Creams to Achieve a Flawless Natural-Looking Glow
Out of 25 Tested, These Are The 12 Best Drugstore Concealers for Seamlessly Covering Everything in 2022
Out of 25 Tested, These Are The 12 Best Drugstore Concealers for Seamlessly Covering Everything in 2022
Face Primers Tested
Out of 38 Face Primers Tested, These 10 Keep Makeup Intact and Flawless All Day Long
This New Serum Mist from a Hailey Bieber-Approved Brand Revives my Skin from Its Mid Day Slump
This New Serum Mist From a Hailey Bieber-Approved Brand Is the Skincare Step I Didn’t Know I Was Missing
L'Oreal Tinted Serum Review
This $15 Drugstore Skin Tint Doubles as a Hydrating Serum and Actually Lasts All Day
Best CC Cream Tout
The 10 Best CC Creams for a Radiant Complexion, According to Our Testers
Moisturizers For Oily Skin
The 10 Best Moisturizers For Oily Skin in 2022, Tested and Reviewed