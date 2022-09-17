Fashion Seasonal Trends Fall Fashion Amazon Just Launched a Store Devoted to This Celebrity-Loved Trend — and Items Start at $16 This season is all about Western-inspired fashion. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 17, 2022 @ 06:30AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images It’s finally starting to feel like fall, and supermodels are taking that as a cue to try out one of the season’s hottest trends: cowboy boots. Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted countless times wearing Western-inspired boots, while Kendall Jenner recently wore a pair with a midi skirt and a tank top. To make it easier for us lay-people to try out the Western fashion trend, Amazon curated a section of boots, shackets, denim, hats, and more. Shop Western-Inspired Fall Clothes: Channel your inner rancher this fall with straight-leg jeans, oversized plaid shirts, knit dresses, and of course, overalls. Goodthreads Long-Sleeve Ruffle Fluid Twill Woven Top, $25 (Originally $28) Gihuo Cropped Corduroy Shacket, $28 Daily Ritual Boxy Crewneck Sweater, $30 Floerns Corduroy Button-Down Overall Dress With Pockets, $35 Beaully Plaid Shacket, $36 (Originally $39) Lumister Denim Button-Down With Woven Print, $40 (Originally $50) Goodthreads Boucle Shaker-Stitch Balloon-Sleeve Sweater, $49 Levi's Utility Loose Overall, $53 (Originally $80) The Drop Renata Rib Midi Dress, $60 Levi's Premium Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans, $65 (Originally $98) Light-wash jeans are the perfect base layer for a Western-inspired look, and this Levi’s Wedgie-Fit pair is on sale for $65. The iconic straight-leg pants have a high waistband with a button fly and functional pockets on both the front and the back. Wear them with everything from a patterned blouse to a plaid shacket, and finish off the look with a pair of short cowboy boots. Amazon Shop now: $65 (Originally $98); amazon.com If you haven’t already invested in a shirt-jacket hybrid for the season, allow us to recommend this customer-loved plaid style. It comes in 17 pattern options and sizes small through XXL. The nice thing about a shacket is that you can style it a handful of ways; button it up and wear it as a shirt, tuck it in and secure it with a belt, tie the bottom to create a crop-top, wear it open as a jacket — the list goes on. Amazon Shop now: $36 (Originally $39); amazon.com For an easy day-to-night look, grab this corduroy overall dress for $35. You can wear it casually with a long-sleeve tee and tights underneath, a pair of flat boots, and a crossbody purse. At night, swap out the flat shoes for heeled booties, the T-shirt for a collared blouse, and the crossbody for a cute shoulder bag. Amazon Shop now: $35; amazon.com Shop Western-Inspired Fall Shoes and Accessories: No Western fashion look is complete without a pair of cowboy boots, and you can’t go wrong with a beanie or fedora, a scarf, and a great leather bag. Plum Feathers Plaid Scarf, $16 Lisianthus Wool Wide-Brim Belt Buckle Fedora Hat, $20 (Originally $27) Carhartt Springvale Beanie, $29 Soda Reno Cowboy Boots, $33 (Originally $100) Sam Edelman Garret Combat Boots, $45 (Originally $180) Steve Madden Howler Ankle Boot, $75 (Originally $100) Franco Sarto Dorica Knee-High Boot, $128 (Originally $249) Frye Melissa Swing Pack Zip Crossbody Bag, $130 (Originally $198) Sam Edelman Laguna Chelsea Boot, $170 Staud Shirley Tall Tote, $193 (Originally $275) These top-rated faux-leather cowboy boots are on sale for 56 percent off their original price, coming in at just $44. You can choose from 25 colors, including neutral tones, bright shades, and even metallics. They’re the perfect fall and winter footwear option to pair with casual jeans and leggings or more dresses and skirts. Amazon Shop now: $44 (Originally $100); amazon.com You’ll also need a high-quality leather handbag to complete your looks, this crossbody style from Frye certainly does the trick. Available in four colors, it has an exterior slip pocket, plus an interior zippered pocket and a zippered closure up top. You can adjust the strap to find your perfect fit depending on your outfit that day. Amazon Shop now: $130 (Originally $198); amazon.com To fully lean into the Western vibes, treat yourself to a fedora, like this polyester and wool hat that’s going for 26 percent off. It has a decorative belt buckle and ribbon inside that lets you adjust the size. Not only will the hat instantly elevate your outfits, it’ll also protect you from unpredictable fall weather. It’s truly a win-win. Amazon Shop now: $20 (Originally $27); amazon.com Was this page helpful? 