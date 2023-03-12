Shopping Amazon Fashion Nurses Say These Best-Selling No-Show Socks Never Slip During 12-Hour Shifts — and They're $2 Apiece Shoppers call them “life changing.” By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Instagram Twitter Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 12, 2023 @ 07:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Getty Images. When was the last time you bought a new pair of high quality socks? Personally, socks are the one staple that are almost always neglected in my wardrobe, leaving me with a hodgepodge of mismatched, mediocre options. That means I often wear socks that slip down while walking and bunch up at my toes (arguably the worst feeling). But, I’m officially giving my sock selection a makeover now that I’ve discovered the best-selling Wernies no-show socks on Amazon. And at just $2 apiece, you may want to do the same. Wernies socks are made from a super soft, lightweight blend of cotton and spandex, which is sweat-wicking and perfect for all activities. Plus, they have a low-cut design, making them invisible in most sneakers, loafers, and everyday shoe picks. My favorite part about the best-selling socks is that they have silicone heel grips, which ensures they stay in place whether you’re wearing them on long runs or even longer work shifts. An eight-pack of socks is sold for $17, and they’re available in two size ranges: 5 to 8 and 8 to 11. Amazon Shop now: $17–$18; amazon.com After reading the socks’ rave reviews, it’s clear they’re best-sellers for a reason. With over 48,300 five-star ratings, the no-shows are “life changing,” as one Amazon shopper put it. A nurse said the socks are perfect for long, 12-hour shifts since they never “slide down or burn the back of [their] ankles,” like some alternative styles. A different nurse said the pairs are “so soft” and comfortable enough to wear “all day long on [their] feet.” RELATED: The 11 Best Black Tights of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Another reviewer “walked 10 miles each day” in the socks on a Disney vacation, and “they never slipped once.” A second amusement park goer said they wore the no-show socks for “15 hours straight and loved them,” going on to describe them as “soft, comfy,” and well-fitting. If you’re looking for a reliable pair of socks to wear for long days on your feet, upgrade your collection with the Wernies no-show socks. Check out more colorways of the best-sellers, below. Amazon Shop now: $17–$18; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $17; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $17; amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Shoppers Say the $10 Body Highlighter Olivia Culpo Uses Makes Their Skin Look "Fabulous" I Used to Design T-Shirts for a Living, but I Still Reach for This Classic $8 Amazon Tee Shoppers Say Their “Dark Spots Are Fading” After Using This Now-$19 Cream for 2 Weeks