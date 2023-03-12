Nurses Say These Best-Selling No-Show Socks Never Slip During 12-Hour Shifts — and They're $2 Apiece

When was the last time you bought a new pair of high quality socks? Personally, socks are the one staple that are almost always neglected in my wardrobe, leaving me with a hodgepodge of mismatched, mediocre options. That means I often wear socks that slip down while walking and bunch up at my toes (arguably the worst feeling). But, I’m officially giving my sock selection a makeover now that I’ve discovered the best-selling Wernies no-show socks on Amazon. And at just $2 apiece, you may want to do the same.

Wernies socks are made from a super soft, lightweight blend of cotton and spandex, which is sweat-wicking and perfect for all activities. Plus, they have a low-cut design, making them invisible in most sneakers, loafers, and everyday shoe picks. My favorite part about the best-selling socks is that they have silicone heel grips, which ensures they stay in place whether you’re wearing them on long runs or even longer work shifts. An eight-pack of socks is sold for $17, and they’re available in two size ranges: 5 to 8 and 8 to 11.

After reading the socks’ rave reviews, it’s clear they’re best-sellers for a reason. With over 48,300 five-star ratings, the no-shows are “life changing,” as one Amazon shopper put it. A nurse said the socks are perfect for long, 12-hour shifts since they never “slide down or burn the back of [their] ankles,” like some alternative styles. A different nurse said the pairs are “so soft” and comfortable enough to wear “all day long on [their] feet.”

Another reviewer “walked 10 miles each day” in the socks on a Disney vacation, and “they never slipped once.” A second amusement park goer said they wore the no-show socks for “15 hours straight and loved them,” going on to describe them as “soft, comfy,” and well-fitting.

If you’re looking for a reliable pair of socks to wear for long days on your feet, upgrade your collection with the Wernies no-show socks. Check out more colorways of the best-sellers, below.

