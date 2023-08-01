Shoppers Say This Best-Selling $13 Underwear Is Smoothing, Comfortable, and “Gives Your Bum a Good Lift”

Plus, it’s lightweight and “perfect for summer.”

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. 
Published on August 1, 2023

Nothing is worse than ditching a great outfit just because you can’t find the right undergarments to pair with it. Whether you’re embracing the sheer dress trend or styling a skin-tight style, you definitely don’t need unsightly panty lines stealing your thunder. While there are so many options on the market from itty-bitty G-strings to so-called seamless undies, it’s tough to know which options will actually leave you with a smooth silhouette. So, I did the hard work for you and found the best shaping underwear on Amazonand a pair is on sale for just $13. 

The Werena seamless boyshorts are made from a blend of nylon and spandex, making them stretchy, breathable, and lightweight. They’re built with a flattering high waistline and a seamless design to provide light control and a smoothing fit. Plus, the underwear has a wide yet invisible waistband and hemlines to ensure it comfortably stays in place all day. Available in beige, black, and white, the pair is bound to become your new go-to undergarment. 

As Amazon’s number one best-selling pair of shapewear underwear, the Werena style is clearly loved by shoppers. One customer who bought the pair for their wedding said it “smoothes without discomfort” and feels “breathable and soft.” Another described the undies as the “perfect” pick if you’re looking for “a bit of coverage [for] thin garments, without panty lines.” Plus, the pair “doesn’t ride up or roll up like some shapewear does,” according to one shopper who added that it “gives your bum a good lift.” 

Not only does the seamless underwear look great, but it feels great, too. One reviewer who’s “well versed in shapewear” called the boyshorts “perfect for summer” thanks to their “lightweight” feel. And, someone else said the “material is like a cloud,” making the pair feel “feather light.” That same shopper went on to advise others to “buy several, as you will want to wear [them] everyday.” 

Don’t wait to snag the best-selling Werena seamless shaping underwear while each pair is still marked down to just $13. 

