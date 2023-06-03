These Pillowy Amazon Slides “Feel Like Walking on Clouds,” Per Shoppers, and They’re 40% Off

I would be lying if I said I haven’t worn my house shoes outside of the house on multiple occasions. Sometimes, you want to feel extra comfortable, and regular shoes just won’t cut it. In the winter, it’s easy to get by with cozy slippers, but now that temperatures are rising in many areas, I’m looking for an equally easy-to-wear slip-on. Of course, sandals are essential to every warm weather wardrobe, but they don’t always provide the extra plush feel I’m looking for. So, I searched far and wide for the most pillowy summer shoes at Amazon, and I’ve officially found the latest addition to my closet: the Welltree cloud slides that start at just $20.

The customer-loved shoes are made of ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), a cushioned, rubber-like material. With a thick 1.5-inch sole and a sunken footbed for added comfort and support, the slides are also built with a non-slip outsole that provides extra traction — making them perfect to wear poolside this summer. The waterproof, unisex sandals are available in 15 colorways, from classic neutrals to bright shades that fit the season. Whether you pair them with casual looks for everyday errands or with your go-to bikini for days in the sun, they’re bound to become a mainstay in your warm weather outfit rotation. Plus, they’re on sale for 40 percent off.

Amazon

Shop now: $20–$24 (Originally $40); amazon.com

With more than 8,400 perfect, five-star ratings, the Welltree shoes are clearly a shopper favorite; in the past week alone, over 100 people purchased the slides, according to Amazon. One reviewer called them the “most comfortable shoes ever,” adding that they’re “so easy to clean” and “perfect for the summer.”

Another wearer who spends a lot of time on their feet said the sandals “feel like walking on clouds,” while a different shopper — who said they’ve tried a number of other brands before the Welltree slides — confirmed the same cloud-like feeling and called these “the best.” It seems like most people are in agreement about the superior comfort of the slides that “feel like butter,” per a final reviewer.

Be sure to snag the Welltree slip-on slides while they’re marked down to as low as $20 ahead of summer, and browse through more color choices, below.

