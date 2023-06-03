These Pillowy Amazon Slides “Feel Like Walking on Clouds,” Per Shoppers, and They’re 40% Off

Shop the “most comfortable,” summer-ready shoes starting at $20.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 3, 2023 @ 05:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

welltree Pillow Slides
Photo:

Courtesy of welltree

I would be lying if I said I haven’t worn my house shoes outside of the house on multiple occasions. Sometimes, you want to feel extra comfortable, and regular shoes just won’t cut it. In the winter, it’s easy to get by with cozy slippers, but now that temperatures are rising in many areas, I’m looking for an equally easy-to-wear slip-on. Of course, sandals are essential to every warm weather wardrobe, but they don’t always provide the extra plush feel I’m looking for. So, I searched far and wide for the most pillowy summer shoes at Amazon, and I’ve officially found the latest addition to my closet: the Welltree cloud slides that start at just $20. 

The customer-loved shoes are made of ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), a cushioned, rubber-like material. With a thick 1.5-inch sole and a sunken footbed for added comfort and support, the slides are also built with a non-slip outsole that provides extra traction — making them perfect to wear poolside this summer. The waterproof, unisex sandals are available in 15 colorways, from classic neutrals to bright shades that fit the season. Whether you pair them with casual looks for everyday errands or with your go-to bikini for days in the sun, they’re bound to become a mainstay in your warm weather outfit rotation. Plus, they’re on sale for 40 percent off. 

Welltree Slides

Amazon

Shop now: $20–$24 (Originally $40); amazon.com

With more than 8,400 perfect, five-star ratings, the Welltree shoes are clearly a shopper favorite; in the past week alone, over 100 people purchased the slides, according to Amazon. One reviewer called them the “most comfortable shoes ever,” adding that they’re “so easy to clean” and “perfect for the summer.” 

Another wearer who spends a lot of time on their feet said the sandals “feel like walking on clouds,” while a different shopper — who said they’ve tried a number of other brands before the Welltree slides — confirmed the same cloud-like feeling and called these “the best.” It seems like most people are in agreement about the superior comfort of the slides that “feel like butter,” per a final reviewer.

Be sure to snag the Welltree slip-on slides while they’re marked down to as low as $20 ahead of summer, and browse through more color choices, below. 

Amazon welltree Slides for Women Men Pillow Slippers

Amazon

Shop now: $20–$24 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Amazon welltree Slides for Women Men Pillow Slippers

Amazon

Shop now: $20–$24 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Rosemary oil sale
Amazon Shoppers Say Their Hair Is “Dramatically Growing” Thanks to This Nearly 50%-Off Rosemary Oil
Taylor Swift Wore This Easy-To-Throw-On Summer Dress
Taylor Swift Proved This Casually Cool Dress Is the Effortless Summer Staple Everyone Needs
necessaire body retinol
My Arms and Legs Look and Feel Significantly Smoother After Using This Body Retinol for a Month
Related Articles
Rosemary oil sale
Amazon Shoppers Say Their Hair Is “Dramatically Growing” Thanks to This Nearly 50%-Off Rosemary Oil
I Tried the Flashy 2023 Shoe Trend Kate Middleton and Anne Hathaway Keep Wearing, and Iâm Officially a Convert
I Tried the Flashy 2023 Shoe Trend Kate Middleton and Anne Hathaway Keep Wearing, and I’m Officially a Convert
Shoppers Call This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit a âConfidence Booster," and Itâs Under $40 at Amazon
Shoppers Call This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit a “Confidence Booster," and It’s Under $40 at Amazon
Jennifer Garner Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Sale
Jennifer Garner's "Favorite" Moisturizer She Calls an "Instant Fix" for Fine Lines Is Just $15 Right Now
Sydney Sweeney and Scarlett Johansson just broke this cardinal fashion rule
Sydney Sweeney and Scarlett Johansson Just Broke This Cardinal Fashion Rule
Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings for Women
10,000+ Amazon Shoppers Have Purchased These $15 Earrings That "Look So Expensive" in the Last Month
Fashionable Woman Wearing Perfect Length Chino Shorts
Shoppers Buying Multiple Pairs of These Breezy $20 Shorts Say They're the "Perfect Length"
Iâm an Amazon Shopping Writer, and These Are the 8 Fashion and Beauty Deals I Canât Pass Up This Week
I’m an Amazon Shopping Writer, and These Are the 8 Fashion and Beauty Deals I Can’t Pass Up This Week
Kylie Jenner White Dress
Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Looks-Good-on-Everyone Summer Basic Angelina Jolie Is Also a Fan Of
Simple Summer Tank is $8 at Amazon Right Now
The Simple Summer Tank Amazon Shoppers Call "Perfect" Is on Sale for Just $8 Right Now
Hair Wax Stick, Diffuser, and Black Sandals Best Finds on Amazon
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are My 10 Best Finds of 2023 So Far
Sydney Sweeney and Oprah side-by-side in their pinstripe attire
Celebrities Can't Stop Styling the Chic, Parisian Trend I Wear on Rotation
Breezy Summer Items Are Taking Over Amazonâs Style Section, and These Are the Top 10 Trending Picks Under $40
Breezy Summer Clothes Are Trending on Amazon, and These 10 Picks Are Under $40
Amazon Shoppers Say This "Super Flattering" On-Sale Coverup "Looks So Good With Any Swimsuit"
This “Flattering, Comfortable, and Chic” Swimsuit Coverup Is on Sale for $32 — Just in Time for Summer
Flat wrap sandals under $50
Flat, Strappy Sandals Are a Major Summer 2023 Trend, and Amazon Has So Many Under-$50 Styles
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Wore a Matching Suit Set With Ankle-Breaking Pumps